This Day in Isles History: Oct. 8

Oct. 8, 1987 -The Islanders name Brent Sutter as the fourth captain in franchise history.

Sutter was drafted 17th overall at the 1980 NHL Entry Draft by the Islanders and played the bulk of his NHL career on the Island. Through 12 years, the center totaled 610 points (287G, 323A) - sixth in franchise history - through 694 games and won the Stanley Cup in 1982 and 1983 with the Isles.

Sutter took over the captaincy in 1987 when defenseman Denis Potvin relinquished the role. Sutter served as captain until he was traded in October 1991.