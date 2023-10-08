News Feed

Isles Day to Day: Fasching and Engvall Skate

Isles Day to Day: Fasching and Engvall Skate
Maven's Memories: A Scout's View of the Islanders First Training Camp

Maven's Memories: A Scout's View of the Islanders First Training Camp
This Day in Isles History: Oct. 7

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 7
3 Takeaways: Isles Drop Final Preseason Finale to Devils 3-0

3 Takeaways: Isles Drop Final Preseason Finale to Devils 3-0
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils 

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils 
Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster By 19

Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster By 19
Bridgeport Islanders Unveil New Food Items at Total Mortgage Arena

Bridgeport Islanders Unveil New Food Items at Total Mortgage Arena
3 Takeaways: Isles Fall 5-2 in Preseason Action to Philadelphia

3 Takeaways: Isles Fall 5-2 in Preseason Action to Philadelphia
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers
Check Out the New Food Items at UBS Arena this Season

Check Out the New Food Items at UBS Arena this Season
This Day in Isles History: Oct. 4

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 4
Isles Day to Day: Palmieri Skates 

Isles Day to Day: Palmieri Skates 
Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 2, 2023 

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 2, 2023 
3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 6-5 in Fourth Preseason Game to the Devils 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 6-5 in Fourth Preseason Game to the Devils 
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils 

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils 
Dobson Paying it Forward

Dobson Paying it Forward
Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 11

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 11
Barzal and the Band

Barzal and the Band

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 8

Brent Sutter is named the fourth captain in franchise history

Sutter-87-88

© Graig Abel/Getty Images

By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

Oct. 8, 1987 -The Islanders name Brent Sutter as the fourth captain in franchise history.
Sutter was drafted 17th overall at the 1980 NHL Entry Draft by the Islanders and played the bulk of his NHL career on the Island. Through 12 years, the center totaled 610 points (287G, 323A) - sixth in franchise history - through 694 games and won the Stanley Cup in 1982 and 1983 with the Isles.
Sutter took over the captaincy in 1987 when defenseman Denis Potvin relinquished the role. Sutter served as captain until he was traded in October 1991.