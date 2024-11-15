This Day in Isles History: Nov. 15

Nov. 15, 2021 - Andy Greene suits up for his 1,000th game as the Islanders take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Greene played 134 regular season games with the Islanders after being traded to the team in February 2020 and was part of the Islanders back-to-back runs to the third round of the playoffs. In total, Greene played 1,057 games during his 16 year career with the Islanders and New Jersey Devils.