Nov. 15, 2021 - Andy Greene suits up for his 1,000th game as the Islanders take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Greene played 134 regular season games with the Islanders after being traded to the team in February 2020 and was part of the Islanders back-to-back runs to the third round of the playoffs. In total, Greene played 1,057 games during his 16 year career with the Islanders and New Jersey Devils.
This Day in Isles History: Nov. 15
Andy Greene plays 1,000th game in 2021 and Jack Capuano named coach in 2010
© Mark LoMoglio/Getty Images
Nov. 15, 2010 - Jack Capuano replaces Scott Gordon as Head Coach, becoming the 15th Head Coach in franchise history. Under Capuano, the Islanders went 227-192-64 with three playoff appearances. Capuano is second in franchise history in games coached (483) and wins (227).