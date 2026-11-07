Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (7-6-2) VS NEW JERSEY DEVILS (11-5-0)

7 P.M. | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

HOW TO WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN, MSG+ ON DAZN, ESPN+

HOW TO LISTEN: 88.7 FM WRHU | 103.9FM LI NEWS | 92.5FM THE BEACON | ISLES + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders conclude their three-game homestand at UBS Arena with the second meeting against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Islanders are hosting Military Appreciation Night, and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive an Isles camo hat, presented by Ford.

The Isles have dropped consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season following a 5-3 defeat to the defending Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Brayden Schenn and Victor Eklund each recorded a goal and an assist as the Isles erased deficits of 2-0 and 3-2. However, William Carrier scored the game-winner with 5:08 remaining in the third period to propel the Hurricanes to an NHL-best 13 wins.

Read the full takeaways from Thursday’s game here.

The meeting with the Devils is the sixth straight matchup for the Islanders against a team currently holding a playoff spot. The Islanders faced three straight divisional leaders in that span and will face a Devils squad that’s second in the Metropolitan Division with a 11-5-0 record.

The Islanders won convincingly the first time these two teams played with a dominant 6-0 shutout in their second game of the season. Six different Isles scored in the win and Ilya Sorokin made 37 saves.

However, the Devils are a different team since that Oct. 3 matchup after adding three-time Vezina Trophy winning goaltender Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets for four players and two draft picks.

The trade capped the season-opening saga between Hellebuyck and the Jets organization as Hellebuyck requested a trade, failed to report to training camp and was suspended by the team prior to the deal.

The Isles are the front end of a back-to-back for the Devils who face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday and it’s unclear if Hellebuyck will start, but the trade has injected a fresh energy into the surging Devils.

“I think confidence is probably the biggest thing you see out of that group since the trade,” Head Coach Pete DeBoer said. “Having a guy like that gives you some swagger back there that you can make mistakes, and it's not going to cost you and with a team like that, as offensively gifted as they are, that leash to be able to push things offensively knowing you got a guy back there like that, that gives you that confidence.”