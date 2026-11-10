Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Nov. 10, 2026

The New York Islanders were back at practice at SAP Center in San Jose on Tuesday following their 3-2 shootout loss to the Sharks on Monday.
JG Pageau did not skate with the team due to a maintenance day.
As a result, Mathew Barzal skated in a regular jersey and was in Pageau’s spot on the third line with Ondřej Palát and Anthony Duclair.
Matias Maccelli was in a regular practice sweater as well and rotated through the fourth line with Kyle MacLean, Casey Cizikas and Mitchell Chaffee.
Ryan Pulock was in a regular jersey and factored in with Adam Pelech during line rushes.
Here is how the Isles lined up during practice.
LINES
Simon Holmström – Bo Horvat – Kyle Palmieri
Emil Heineman – Brayden Schenn – Victor Eklund
Ondřej Palát – Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Mitchell Chaffee
Matias Maccelli (rotating with fourth line)
Logan Stanley – Matthew Schaefer
Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock
Ben Hutton – Tony DeAngelo
Matt Kessel – Scott Mayfield