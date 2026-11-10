Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Nov. 10, 2026

The New York Islanders were back at practice at SAP Center in San Jose on Tuesday following their 3-2 shootout loss to the Sharks on Monday.

JG Pageau did not skate with the team due to a maintenance day.

As a result, Mathew Barzal skated in a regular jersey and was in Pageau’s spot on the third line with Ondřej Palát and Anthony Duclair.

Matias Maccelli was in a regular practice sweater as well and rotated through the fourth line with Kyle MacLean, Casey Cizikas and Mitchell Chaffee.

Ryan Pulock was in a regular jersey and factored in with Adam Pelech during line rushes.

Here is how the Isles lined up during practice.

LINES

Simon Holmström – Bo Horvat – Kyle Palmieri

Emil Heineman – Brayden Schenn – Victor Eklund

Ondřej Palát – Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair

Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Mitchell Chaffee

Matias Maccelli (rotating with fourth line)

Logan Stanley – Matthew Schaefer

Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock

Ben Hutton – Tony DeAngelo

Matt Kessel – Scott Mayfield