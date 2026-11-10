Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Nov. 10, 2026

News, notes and quotes from Islanders practice on Tuesday.

DeAngelo 11_10_26 Northwell
By Tyler Millen

The New York Islanders were back at practice at SAP Center in San Jose on Tuesday following their 3-2 shootout loss to the Sharks on Monday.  

JG Pageau did not skate with the team due to a maintenance day.  

As a result, Mathew Barzal skated in a regular jersey and was in Pageau’s spot on the third line with Ondřej Palát and Anthony Duclair.  

Matias Maccelli was in a regular practice sweater as well and rotated through the fourth line with Kyle MacLean, Casey Cizikas and Mitchell Chaffee.  

Ryan Pulock was in a regular jersey and factored in with Adam Pelech during line rushes.  

Here is how the Isles lined up during practice.  

LINES

Simon Holmström – Bo Horvat – Kyle Palmieri 
Emil Heineman – Brayden Schenn – Victor Eklund 
Ondřej Palát – Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair   
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Mitchell Chaffee  
Matias Maccelli (rotating with fourth line) 

Logan Stanley – Matthew Schaefer 
Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock 
Ben Hutton – Tony DeAngelo 
Matt Kessel – Scott Mayfield

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PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Nov. 10 2026

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice at SAP Center on Nov. 10, 2026. Photos by Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders.

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