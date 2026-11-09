Game Preview: Islanders at Sharks

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (7-6-3) AT SAN JOSE SHARKS (7-11-1)

10 P.M. ET | SAP CENTER

HOW TO WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN, MSG+ ON DAZN, ESPN+

HOW TO LISTEN: 88.7 FM WRHU | 103.9 FM LI NEWS | 92.5 FM THE BEACON | ISLES + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders begin a three-game West Coast swing on Monday against the San Jose Sharks at 10 p.m.

The Islanders enter the matchup on a three-game winless stretch but picked up a point with a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. The Devils erased a two-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime, where Jack Hughes sealed the deal for New Jersey. Ilya Sorokin made a season-high 45 saves in the loss. Anthony Duclair, Matthew Schaefer, Victor Eklund and Simon Holmström (1G, 1A) scored for the Islanders.

Eklund has scored in back-to-back games for the second time this season.

The Sharks are looking to snap a five-game losing streak, which included San Jose’s 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday evening. Will Smith (1G, 1A), Michael Misa and Ivar Stenberg notched the Sharks’ goals in the contest. Sharks captain Macklin Celebrini tallied three assists.

San Jose has only two regulation wins this season and is 3-5-0 at home. The Sharks have won four overtime contests and one game in the shootout this season. The Isles are 3-3-1 on the road this season.

The Sharks enter the contest with a minus-21 goal differential, the fourth-worst mark in the NHL.