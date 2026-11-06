Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Nov. 6, 2026

The New York Islanders returned to Northwell Health Ice Center on Friday, Nov. 6 ahead of their matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
Mathew Barzal, Ryan Pulock and Matias Maccelli skated with the team in non-contact jerseys for the third straight day.
Emil Heineman was lifted from the second line to the top line. Simon Holmström moved to the third line alongside his penalty kill partner, JG Pageau and Ondřej Palát was elevated from the third line to the second line with Brayden Schenn and Victor Eklund.
Here's how the Isles lined up during practice.
LINES
Emil Heineman – Bo Horvat – Kyle Palmieri
Ondřej Palát – Brayden Schenn – Victor Eklund
Simon Holmström – JG Pageau – Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Mitchell Chaffee
Logan Stanley – Matthew Schaefer
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Matt Kessel – Ben Hutton
Scott Mayfield
Non Contact: Mathew Barzal, Matias Maccelli, Ryan Pulock
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov