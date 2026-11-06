Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Nov. 6, 2026

The New York Islanders returned to Northwell Health Ice Center on Friday, Nov. 6 ahead of their matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Mathew Barzal, Ryan Pulock and Matias Maccelli skated with the team in non-contact jerseys for the third straight day.

Emil Heineman was lifted from the second line to the top line. Simon Holmström moved to the third line alongside his penalty kill partner, JG Pageau and Ondřej Palát was elevated from the third line to the second line with Brayden Schenn and Victor Eklund.

Here's how the Isles lined up during practice.

LINES

Emil Heineman – Bo Horvat – Kyle Palmieri

Ondřej Palát – Brayden Schenn – Victor Eklund

Simon Holmström – JG Pageau – Anthony Duclair

Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Mitchell Chaffee

Logan Stanley – Matthew Schaefer

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Matt Kessel – Ben Hutton

Scott Mayfield

Non Contact: Mathew Barzal, Matias Maccelli, Ryan Pulock

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov