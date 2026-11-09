Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 2, 2026

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POLETÍN RECORDS BACK-TO-BACK TWO-POINT GAMES

Tomas Poletín tallied three goals and one assist across three games for the Kelowna Rockets this week.

Poletín notched a two-goal game on Nov. 4 against the Spokane Chiefs, as the Islanders' 2025 fourth-round pick scored back-to-back goals to force overtime in the Rockets' 3-2 loss. Poletín effectively dug the Rockets out of a 2-0 deficit and secured a point with his two-goal performance.