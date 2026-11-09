Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 2, 2026

Poletín's four-point week, Laurila on three-game point streak, four-point weekend for Nelson

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By Shannon Bickert

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

POLETÍN RECORDS BACK-TO-BACK TWO-POINT GAMES

Tomas Poletín tallied three goals and one assist across three games for the Kelowna Rockets this week.

Poletín notched a two-goal game on Nov. 4 against the Spokane Chiefs, as the Islanders' 2025 fourth-round pick scored back-to-back goals to force overtime in the Rockets' 3-2 loss. Poletín effectively dug the Rockets out of a 2-0 deficit and secured a point with his two-goal performance.

The Praha, Czechia, product stayed hot entering Friday night's contest and tallied the eventual game-winning goal on the power play in the second period. 

Poletín added an assist on an empty-net goal to close out the third and seal back-to-back two-point contests. The winger was also named the First Star in both games. 

Poletín is tied for the team lead with 13 points (8G, 5A) in 14 games in his second Western Hockey League season.

LAURILA’S THREE-GAME POINT STREAK

The University of North Dakota's Sam Laurila has recorded a point in three consecutive games. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defenseman opened his current streak on Oct. 23 against Minnesota with a power-play goal.  

The sophomore added to his tally with an assist in each of the next two games.  

The Moorhead, Minnesota, native was the Islanders' fifth-round pick in 2025. Laurila has recorded six points (1G, 5A) across eight games and four blocked shots. Laurila did not play in the second game of the series against Western Michigan University after being listed as day-to-day.

NELSON’S FOUR-POINT WEEKEND

Danny Nelson exploded for four points this weekend against Penn State University. Nelson recorded three goals and one assist to help lift the University of Notre Dame to a sweep of the Nittany Lions.  

In the first game of the series, Nelson scored the game-tying goal 11 minutes into the third period and helped force overtime. Nelson came up clutch by setting up Evan Werner for the overtime winner.

Nelson carried that momentum to the second game of the set and tallied back-to-back goals for the Fighting Irish. Nelson scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and connected with his younger brother for his second tally of the game in the third period. 

Nelson was named Notre Dame’s captain this season after a career-best 29-point season in his junior year. The Islanders selected Nelson in the second-round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

STATS 

CHL 

Vladimír Dravecký (Guelph) OHL | 15GP, 5G, 16A, 6PIM 

Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 12GP, 6-4-0-2, 2.02GAA, .938SV%, 0SO 

Tomas Poletín (Kelowna) WHL | 14GP, 8G, 5A, 24PIM 

Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 17GP, 6G, 11A, 10PIM 

KHL 

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow | 13GP, 7-5-0, 1.53GAA, .930SV%, 3SO 

SWEDEN 

Dennis Good Bogg | Mariestad BoIS HockeyEttan | 7GP, 0G, 1A, 33PIM 

Malte Gustafsson | HV71 | 13GP, 0G, 4A, 2PIM 

MHL 

Artyom Matyuk | Chaika Nizhny Novgorod | 17GP, 3G, 7A, 2PIM 

NCAA 

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 9GP, 3G, 3A, 29PIM 

Bobby Cowan | Western Michigan University (NCHC) | 9GP, 4G, 4A, 0PIM 

Lincoln Kuehne | Arizona State University (NCHC) | 10GP, 0G, 2A, 0PIM 

Jacob Kvasnicka | Minnesota (Big Ten) | 10GP, 2G, 2A, 0PIM 

Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 8GP, 1G, 5A, 6PIM 

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 8GP, 2G, 3A, 6PIM 

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 10GP, 5G, 5A, 6PIM 

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 8GP, 0G, 0A, 0PIM 

Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 4GP, 0G, 2A, 2PIM

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