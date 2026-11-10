Takeaways: Islanders Earn Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Sharks

The New York Islanders earned a point for the second straight game, but their winless stretch reached four games with a 3-2 shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Monday night.

Ivar Stenberg scored the lone goal of an eight-round shootout — the longest in the NHL this season — to settle a goaltending duel between Ilya Sorokin and Yaroslav Askarov.

Sorokin stopped San Jose’s first seven shooters before Stenberg beat him with a far-side wrist shot, while Askarov denied all eight Islanders attempts. Sorokin made 37 saves on 39 shots through regulation and overtime, including six stops on Macklin Celebrini. Askarov stopped 30 of 32 shots.