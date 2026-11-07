Isles Day-to-Day: Barzal, Maccelli Full Participants At Morning Skate

Forwards Mathew Barzal and Matias Maccelli were both on the ice during Saturday’s morning skate in regular blue jerseys. The duo had practiced the previous three days in red non-contact jerseys.

It’s the first time in their respective recoveries both Barzal and Maccelli skated with the group in regular jerseys.

Head Coach Pete DeBoer said Barzal and Maccelli will not be in the lineup for the Isles against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

DeBoer added that both players will be evaluated by Islanders medical personnel on Saturday to determine if they’ll be making the trip to the West Coast.

Barzal continues to work his way back from left knee inflammation and Maccelli is progressing following his lower-body injury sustained against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 17.