Isles Day-to-Day: Barzal, Maccelli Full Participants At Morning Skate

Barzal, Maccelli practiced in regular jerseys for the first time in their recoveries.

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By Tyler Millen

Forwards Mathew Barzal and Matias Maccelli were both on the ice during Saturday’s morning skate in regular blue jerseys. The duo had practiced the previous three days in red non-contact jerseys. 

It’s the first time in their respective recoveries both Barzal and Maccelli skated with the group in regular jerseys.  

Head Coach Pete DeBoer said Barzal and Maccelli will not be in the lineup for the Isles against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.  

DeBoer added that both players will be evaluated by Islanders medical personnel on Saturday to determine if they’ll be making the trip to the West Coast.  

Barzal continues to work his way back from left knee inflammation and Maccelli is progressing following his lower-body injury sustained against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 17.

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PHOTOS: Islanders Morning Skate vs New Jersey

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' morning skate at UBS Arena on Nov. 7, 2026. Photos by Madison Peyser/New York Islanders

Maccelli – who remains on Injured Reserve – was projected to miss 2-4 weeks, meaning Saturday is three weeks from the time of his injury.  

Ryan Pulock – who suffered an upper-body injury on Oct. 29 against the Minnesota Wild – remained in a red non-contact jersey. 

It’s the fourth consecutive day all three Isles were on the ice with the team.  

Cal Ritchie also sustained a lower-body injury against Toronto and was not on the ice during morning skate. Ritchie’s timetable was outlined as 4-6 weeks when he was placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Oct. 17.  

“Everyone’s super important with what we want to achieve here,” Matthew Schaefer said. “Every line's rolling, and especially Celli [Maccelli], he's a great player, Ritchie, Barzy, they all have big impacts on this team, and it's not easy when they go down. It's not fun for us and not fun for them when they have to battle injuries, so they're working hard to come back, and especially seeing Barzy and Celli coming close, and then Ritchie too close to return, it's nice.”

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