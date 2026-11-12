Game Preview: Islanders at Kings

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (7-6-4) AT LOS ANGELES KINGS (5-9-2)

10 P.M. | CRYPTO.COM ARENA

HOW TO WATCH/STREAM: ESPN+, HULU, DISNEY+

HOW TO LISTEN: 88.7 FM WRHU | 103.9FM LI NEWS | 92.5FM THE BEACON | ISLES + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders continue their California road trip at Crypto.com Arena against the Los Angeles Kings at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The Isles have earned a point in each of their last two games, but their winless streak extended to four on Monday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Defenseman Ben Hutton scored his first goal with the Islanders, Ilya Sorokin recorded 37 saves and Victor Eklund pushed his goal streak to three games.

Eklund’s power-play tally was his sixth goal of the season in just 17 games, and the 20-year-old is second on the team in goals.

Eklund is tied for the third most goals by a rookie in the NHL this season, and his nine points places him tied for eighth among first-year skaters.

The Stockholm, Sweden, product has not only produced offensively but brought a tenacious physical edge to the Isles top 6.

Eklund’s 52 hits are the most by an Islanders skater and the third-most by a rookie in the NHL.

“He’s fearless and he’s so strong on his skates for his size,” DeBoer said. “He doesn’t pick his spots. If he has a chance to line you up, he will and he plays clean physical. Really impressive for a young guy and I think he’s getting better and better.”

Eklund scored a power-play goal the first time these two teams met in a 3-2 Kings overtime win on Oct. 22.

The Kings are in the midst of a seven-game homestand and have lost each of their last two games, including a 3-0 defeat to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.