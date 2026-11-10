The Skinny: Sharks 3, Islanders 2 (SO)

Game 17

San Jose 3, Isles 2 (SO)

Iyar Stenberg scored the only goal of an eight-round shootout as the San Jose Sharks defeated the Isles, 3-2, before a crowd of 13,769 at SAP Center at San Jose.

Yaroslav Askarov and Ilya Sorokin combined for 67 saves in regulation and stopped 15 of 16 in the shootout. Ben Hutton and Victor Eklund had twice given the Isles one-goal leads in regulation only to have San Jose tie the score by the end of the first two periods.

The Isles are 0-2-2 in their last four games and continue their road trip on Thursday in Los Angeles, before heading to Anaheim on Saturday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Ben Hutton (1) Simon Holmstrom (5), Bo Horvat (10) 06:14 NYI 1, SJS 0

Ivar Stenberg (6) Tyler Toffoli (6), Ty Dellandrea (2) 16:41 NYI 1, SJS 1

2nd Period

Victor Eklund (6) Brayden Schenn (8), Matthew Schaefer (12) (PP) 01:11 NYI 2, SJS 1

Tyler Toffoli (5) Dmitry Orlov (8), Eric Pohlkamp (2) 12:12 NYI 2, SJS 2

3rd Period

No Scoring

Overtime

No Scoring

The Shootout

Kyle Palmieri (NG) / Macklin Celebrini (NG)

Bo Horvat (NG) / Collin Graf (NG)

Emil Heineman (NG) / Will Smith (NG)

Victor Eklund (NG) / Kiefer Sherwood (NG)

Brayden Schenn (NG) / Mason Marchment (NG)

Matthew Schaefer (NG) / Sam Dickinson (NG)

Simon Holmstrom (NG) / Michael Misa (NG)

Anthony Duclair (NG) / Ivar Stenberg (G)

The Isles are 1-2 in the shootout while San Jose is 2-1… Yaroslav Askarov improves to 4-2 in shootouts while Ilya Sorokin falls to 9-17 … Askarov has stopped 21 of 24 career attempts (87.5%) while Sorokin has stopped 56-84 (66.7%)… The Isles (97-96) remain second behind Buffalo (98-85) for the most shootout wins in NHL history… Only Florida (196) has contested more shootouts than the Isles (193) …Ivar Stenberg is now 1-3 in shootouts with one game-deciding goals… It was the longest shootout in the NHL this season and matched the longest from last season as well.

The Skinny

The Isles went 1-4 on the power play and killed all three San Jose power plays; The Isles’ PK is 33-37 in the last ten games, and the power play improved to 2-22 over the last seven games and 4-36 over the last twelve games… The Isles have now scored on the power play in consecutive road games… The Isles are 2-3-2 when tied after two periods …The Isles are now +6 in the second period (22-16) but have been outscored 17-10 in the third period… The Isles have now gone eight straight games without winning in regulation (2-3-2) as they extend their road point streak to three games (2-0-1)… Ben Hutton scored his first Islander goal, in his 2nd game with the team; he is 1-11-12 in 36 career games against San Jose…The Isles have now had seven fights in the first 17 games this season, a total they didn’t reach last season until the opening faceoff of game 69 (Anders Lee/Brady Tkachuk)..San Jose has only two regulation wins but is 6-1 in games beyond 60 minutes; the seven games tie Nashville and Montreal for the most in the NHL, one more than the Isles…Tyler Toffoli is 9-9-18 in 24 games against the Isles.

Tre Kroner

A Swedish-born Islander had a point on both goals tonight, and on the last eight goals overall. That has happened only once before in club history (December 30, 1980 - January 3, 1981).

Milestone Men (non-Schaefer)

Casey Cizikas played in his 995 th game, all with the Islanders.

game, all with the Islanders. Scott Mayfield did not play and remains one game behind Stefan Persson for 5 th place among Islander defensemen.

place among Islander defensemen. Semyon Varlamov has 290 NHL wins, tied with Ed Giacomin for 48 th all-time. 42 goalies have won at least 300 games.

all-time. 42 goalies have won at least 300 games. Varlamov has 77 wins for the Isles, tied with Roland Melanson for 8th in club history.

The Schaefer’s

Matthew Schaefer now has 76 points, tying Rick Hampton for 4 th place on the teenage defenseman point list. He is 56 points behind Phil Housley’s teenage record.

place on the teenage defenseman point list. He is 56 points behind Phil Housley’s teenage record. Schaefer has a point in nine of the last 10 games; the Isles were shutout in the other one.

Schaefer played in his 99 th NHL game; the last teenage defenseman to play at least 100 games was Rasmus Dahlin (141 in 2018-19 to 2019-20). He will be the 25 th defenseman to play 100 games before his 20 th birthday.

NHL game; the last teenage defenseman to play at least 100 games was Rasmus Dahlin (141 in 2018-19 to 2019-20). He will be the 25 defenseman to play 100 games before his 20 birthday. Schaefer passed Tim Connolly for 2 nd place in points among Isles teenagers; he is one shot on goal behind Connolly’s teenage record of 285 shots on goal.

place in points among Isles teenagers; he is one shot on goal behind Connolly’s teenage record of 285 shots on goal. Schaefer has played over 26 minutes 52 times in his first 99 career games; since ice-time became official, no other player has done that more than 45 times (Brock Faber).

Most Goals by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

1. Phil Housley 46

2. Matthew Schaefer 28

Most Points by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

1. Phil Housley 132

2. Rasmus Dahlin 84

3. Ray Bourque 79

4. Rick Hampton and Matthew Schaefer 76

Most Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 32

2. Matthew Schaefer 28

Most Assists by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 63

2. Tim Connolly 51

3. Matthew Schaefer 48

Most Points by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 95

2. Matthew Schaefer 76

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier and Matthew Schaefer 5

Most Shots on Goal by an Islander Teenager

1. Tim Connolly 285

2. Matthew Schaefer 284

Schaefer will play this entire season as a teenager.

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 32:16 10/27/2026 at NSH (SO)

2. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

3. Matthew Schaefer 30:51 11/9/2026 at SJ (SO)

4. Matthew Schaefer 30:01 11/5/2026 vs CAR

Matthew Schaefer 30:01 10/29/2026 at MIN (OT)

The last Islander to play more than 32:16 was Mark Streit, who played 32:27 on March 27, 2010, vs. CBJ. Since ice-time became official, no Islander has played more than the 31:59 Schaefer played on 3/24/2026 in a game that ended in regulation.

Most Ice Time by a Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 32:16 10/27/2026 at NSH (SO)

2. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

3. Jay Bouwmeester 30:57 1/30/2003 for FLA vs. DET (OT)

4. Matthew Schaefer 30:51 11/9/2026 at SJ (SO)

There are nine recorded instances of a teenager playing 30 minutes in a game, including Schaefer five times and Seth Jones twice.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 87 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by a player 20 or younger since ice-time became official and the longest by an Islander since Mark Streit set the record (since 1997-98) by doing so in 141 consecutive games from 2009-2011.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have one come-from behind win this season, including no times when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win three times this season, including once in the third period.

The Isles have zero multi-goal comeback wins (zero in the third period); opponents have one (one in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 1-2 in games decided by an overtime goal; they are 1-2 in shootouts.

Last season the Isles established an NHL record by winning all ten games decided by an overtime goal.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have not scored with the sixth attacker and allowed five empty net goals.

Opponents have scored two goals with the sixth attacker and allowed two empty-netters to the Isles.

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2026-27: 7-6-4 for 18 points in 17 games

• 2025-26: 9-6-2 for 20 points in 17 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-1-2

• Season: 8-27-35

• Last Season (Final) 40-126-166

The 40 goals are the most for the Islander defense since they had 41 in 2022-23.

Home and Road

The Isles are 7-6-4 overall; they are 4-3-2 at home and 3-3-2 on the road.

San Jose is 8-11-1 overall; they are 4-5-0 at home and 4-6-1 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 2-4-2 against the East (1-2-1 vs. Metropolitan and 1-2-1 vs. Atlantic) and 5-2-2 against the West (3-1-0 vs. Central and 2-1-2 vs. Pacific).

Coach DeBoer

Pete DeBoer is 670-456-156 as an NHL coach, and 8-9-4 with the Isles.

Career Wins

15. Todd McLellan 672

15. Mike Keenan 672

17. Pete DeBoer 670

First Things First

The Isles are 6-0-3 when scoring first and 1-6-1 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 7-9-13-3=32

San Jose 12-10-14-3=39

The Isles are 4-1-2 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-0-0 when the shots are even and 3-5-2 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 37 saves; he is 6-4-2 this season and 5-0-4 vs. San Jose.

Yaroslav Askarov made 30 saves; he is 5-8-0 this season and 1-1-1 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 1-4 (4:36); San Jose was 0-3 (4:00).

The Isles are 4-2-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 3-4-2 when they do not. The Isles are 2-5-1 when they allow at least one power play goal and 5-1-3 when they do not.

The Isles are 3-0-2 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 2-2-1 when they are outscored, and 2-4-1 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles 7-3-1 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-3-3 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 4-1-4 in games decided by a single goal including 2-1 in regulation. They are 1-2 in games decided in overtime and are 1-2 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-3 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 0-0-0 on the front end and 0-0-0 on the back end this season. The first back-to-back will be on November 27th vs. Winnipeg and November 28th at Philadelphia.

The Isles are 1-1-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 0-0-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (30:51); San Jose: Macklin Celebrini (25:40)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (22:42).

Shots on Goal

Isles 32 (Bo Horvat – 7)

San Jose 39 (Macklin Celebrini – 6)

Shot Attempts

Isles 56 (Bo Horvat – 8)

San Jose 68 (Macklin Celebrini – 10)

Face-offs

Isles 32, San Jose 23 (58%)

Brayden Schenn won 10 of 13 for the Isles; no Shark won more than he lost.

Hit Count

Isles 21 (Victor Eklund – 5)

San Jose 27 (Kiefer Sherwood – 5)

Blocked Shots

Isles 13 (Logan Stanley – 2)

San Jose 10 (Sam Dickinson – 2)

Fights

Matthew Chaffee fought Barclay Goodrow and Kyle MacLean fought Ty Dellandrea simultaneously in the second period. Season total: 7 (Stanley-2, Chaffee-2, Schenn, Pelech, MacLean)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 56, San Jose 68

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 44, San Jose 49

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Ben Hutton +17

San Jose: Darnell Nurse +15

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 13, San Jose 15

5-on-5: Isles 10, San Jose 8

Scratches

Mathew Barzal (NonRoster IR), Alex Romanov (IR), Cal Ritchie (IR), Matias Maccelli (IR), Ryan Pulock (INJ), Scott Mayfield

Games Lost to injury: 453. (Last season’s total: 399)

The Ironmen

Brayden Schenn played his 343rd consecutive game (the first 307 for the Blues); it is the 8th longest active streak in the NHL. Adam Pelech, Matthew Schaefer, and Emil Heineman have also played in every Islander game since the start of last season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 0-2-1 in games that air on one of the NHL’s US national broadcast partners. The next nationally televised game will be on November 12th in Los Angeles.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-1-0 in matinee games. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 18-25-14 in matinees.

The next matinee will be on Monday, December 7th, when the Isles host the Avs at 1:00pm.

Challenges

Isles: 1 successful, 0 failures. OTT (Offside) 10/15.

Opponents: 0 successful, 0 failures

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 0 unfavorable

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (2): Vs NJD 10/3, vs VAN 10/13

Vs (2): @ NYR 10/6, vs TB 10/10

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of the other team)

Isles responses (1): Vs NJ 11/7

Opponent responses (3): ANA 10/20, DAL 10/25, NJ 11/7

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (0):

Vs (1): Brandon Hagel (GWG) 18:16 – 10/10 vs. TB

OT Winners

For (1): Matthew Schaefer (MIN) 10/29

Vs (2): Brandt Clarke (LA) 10/22, Jack Hughes (NJ) 11/7

Shootout Winners

For (1): Kyle Palmieri (NAS) 10/27

Vs (2): Shane Pinto (OTT) 10/15, Iyar Stenberg (SJ) 11/9

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 995…

15. Brent Sutter 694 \\* 16. Adam Pelech 659 \\* 17. Ryan Pulock 649 \\* 18. Derek King 638 \\* 19. Billy Harris 623 \\* 20. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 21. Scott Mayfield 621 \\* 22. Mathew Barzal 611

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310…

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 153…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Casey Cizikas 125…

30. Ray Ferraro 116 \\* 31. Bo Horvat 106

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 381…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ryan Pulock 186…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 158 \\* 34. David Volek 154 \\* 35. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 \\* 36. Adam Pelech 149

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 10. Anders Lee 549 \\* 11. John Tonelli 544 \\* 12. Bob Bourne 542 \\* 13. Mathew Barzal 533…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 283 …

32. Nick Leddy 243 \\* 33. Ryan Pulock 242

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +78 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Pat Price +70 \\* 20. Ryan Pulock +68 \\* 21. JP Parise +67 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58

Defense Games

1. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 2. Adam Pelech 659 \\* 3. Ryan Pulock 649\\*

4. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 5. Scott Mayfield 621

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Bryan Berard and Adam Pelech 31 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 30 \\* 16. Matthew Schaefer 28

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 186 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\* 10. Adam Pelech 149…

13. Dave Lewis 117 \\* 14. Roman Hamrlik and Scott Mayfield 110

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 243 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 242…

9. Jeff Norton 188 \\* 10. Adam Pelech 180…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 140

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Ilya Sorokin 320…

6. Thomas Greiss 193 \\* 7. Tommy Salo 187 \\* 8. Semyon Varlamov 178

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Ilya Sorokin 160 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Roland Melanson and Semyon Varlamov 77

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 30 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

The Hamilton Hammers are 4-9-0-2 this season as they begin a four-game road trip in Hershey on Wednesday.

Team leaders:

Goals: Liam Foudy (5); Assists: Foudy (8); Points: Foudy (13)

Goalies: Josh Kotai (3-4-1, 2.92, .906), Vitek Vanecek (1-5-1, 4.27, .871)

Season Series Stats

San Jose leads the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 1). The teams will finish the season series on December 4th at UBS Arena.

Despite the shootout loss, the Isles are 5-0-1 in the last six meetings with the Sharks and are 8-0-5 in their last thirteen games against San Jose.

UP NEXT

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12th -- ISLANDERS AT LOS ANGELES 10:00pm

[ESPN+/Disney+, WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles continue their three-game California trip in Los Angeles as they look to finally beat the Kings.

Brandt Clarke’s overtime goal at UBS Arena on October 22nd gave the Kings their sixth straight win over the Isles, dating back to a JG Pageau overtime goal in December 2023. The Isles have not beaten the Kings in Los Angeles since a 7-2 win on October 18, 2018; since then, the Kings have won six straight home games over the Isles, outscoring New York 26-9.

Matthew Schaefer is expected to play in his 100th NHL game, tying Jordan Staal (also 19 years, 66 days) as the youngest to ever do so.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in “The Skinny” has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.