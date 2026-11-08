Takeaways: Islanders Pick Up Point In 5-4 OT Loss To Devils

The New York Islanders picked up a point on Saturday night, but did so in a losing effort, falling 5-4 to the New Jersey Devils in overtime at UBS Arena.

Jack Hughes scored the game-winner 1:18 into the extra frame.

The Islanders surrendered a 4-2 third period lead following a goal from Luke Evangelista and a power-play tally from Dougie Hamilton. Hughes’ OT winner was a point of contention for the Islanders who felt Matthew Schaefer was tripped on the play preceding the overtime winner.

“It could have been both ways, but I thought I did,” Schaefer said. “I mean, they could have seen otherwise. But I mean, at the end of the day, it's a good hockey game. They fought back. I thought we could have [played] a little bit of a better game leading up to it and hopefully we didn’t have to go to OT.”