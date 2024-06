June 27, 2009 - The Islanders picked a pair of mainstays in the late rounds of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, selecting Casey Cizikas in the fourth round (92nd overall) and Anders Lee the sixth round (151st overall).

Since 2012, Cizikas has been a regular in the Islanders lineup and has compiled 245 career points (107G, 138A) throughout 815 games in his 13 seasons with the team.