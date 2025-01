January 2, 1986- Mike Bossy scored his 500th career NHL goal, an empty-netter, in a 7-5 win over the Boston Bruins.

At the time, Bossy was the fastest player to 500 goals reaching the milestone in 647 games, though the record was broken by Wayne Gretzky in November of the same year. Bossy's 500 goals in 647 games mark the third fastest to the mark in NHL history.

Bossy was also the first Islander to reach the 500-goal plateau.