This Day in Isles History: Feb. 13

Bryan Trottier records his 500th NHL-career goal

By New York Islanders
Feb. 13, 1990 - Bryan Trottier records his 500th NHL-career goal in a 4-2 loss to Calgary at Nassau Coliseum.
With the goal, a cleanup effort on some dogged work by Pat LaFontaine and Randy Wood, Trottier became the 15th player to score 500 and second Islander to do so, after Mike Bossy.

"It was a pretty exciting time," Trottier said of his 500th goal in a televised interview. "To get the curtain call from the fans, you're a little bit embarrassed and humbled by the whole thing, but that moment of doing it in front of the fans and sharing that moment with them just makes it so much more special because that's what you're playing for to a certain degree, the appreciation, the support and the recognition factor. They had a little something to do with it with all of that encourage."

Throughout his 18-year NHL career, Trottier spent 15 seasons with the Islanders. Trottier compiled 500 career goals and 1,353 points throughout 1,123 with the Isles. In total, 45 players have now scored 500 goals, a club Trottier is proud to be a part of.
"I'm in this pack and it's a neat little crew to be in," Trottier said. "It's a little humbling and at the same time it has that special feeling because you're with the guys who are some of the best in the game."

Feb. 13, 2021 -Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello becomes the third GM in NHL history to win 1,300 regular season games after the Islanders 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins.

"It means that I was very fortunate to have great coaches and great players to work with," Lamoriello said. "When you have that, there's no limit to what you can do and the winning is a result of it."

