This Day in Isles History: Feb. 13

Feb. 13, 1990 - Bryan Trottier records his 500th NHL-career goal in a 4-2 loss to Calgary at Nassau Coliseum.

With the goal, a cleanup effort on some dogged work by Pat LaFontaine and Randy Wood, Trottier became the 15th player to score 500 and second Islander to do so, after Mike Bossy.

"It was a pretty exciting time," Trottier said of his 500th goal in a televised interview. "To get the curtain call from the fans, you're a little bit embarrassed and humbled by the whole thing, but that moment of doing it in front of the fans and sharing that moment with them just makes it so much more special because that's what you're playing for to a certain degree, the appreciation, the support and the recognition factor. They had a little something to do with it with all of that encourage."