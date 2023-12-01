This Day in Isles History: Dec. 1

After falling behind 2-0 to the Blue Jackets, the Islanders staged a rally. Lee and Beauvillier scored goals 3:25 apart in the back half of the second period to notch the score 2-2. Riding the emotions of the crowd, Cizikas scored the game-winner at 7:09 of the third. After the game, Lee and Cizikas credited the rowdy, charged atmosphere with being a catalyst for the comeback.

"From the get-go the crowd was incredible," Lee said. "That kind of energy wins you hockey games."

"I had a lot of emotions running through my body," Cizikas said of scoring the go-ahead goal. "That was a different atmosphere and something we built off. When they started having a push, the crowd got into it and got the momentum pushed back to our way and we fed off that."

"These points are as much theirs as it is ours," Cizikas said of the fans.