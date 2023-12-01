This Day in Isles History: Dec. 1

The Islanders return to Nassau Coliseum for their first regular season game at the arena in three years

TDIIH-Dec-1

© Mike Stobe/Getty Images

By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

Dec. 1, 2018 -The Islanders return to Nassau Coliseum for their first meaningful game in 1,316 days and defeat Columbus 3-2.
Anders Lee, Anthony Beauvillier and Casey Cizikas each scored, while Scott Mayfield and Jordan Eberle added two assists each, in the Isles eventual 3-2 victory.

It was an emotional night, as the Islanders' regular season return to the Coliseum lived up to the hype. The scene started early, as fans started tailgating as early as 8 a.m., with blue and orange jerseys, beers and grills slowly filling in the 200-yard stretch of pavement between the Marriott and Coliseum.

The energy only built from there, with fans lining the glass 10 rows deep for the pre-game warmups. A group of fans dislodged one of the stanchions by banging on the glass in warmups, lending credence to the player's claims that the building actually shakes. The fans delivered another memorable moment by belting out the anthem before puck drop.

CBJ@NYI: Islanders fans sing the national anthem

After falling behind 2-0 to the Blue Jackets, the Islanders staged a rally. Lee and Beauvillier scored goals 3:25 apart in the back half of the second period to notch the score 2-2. Riding the emotions of the crowd, Cizikas scored the game-winner at 7:09 of the third. After the game, Lee and Cizikas credited the rowdy, charged atmosphere with being a catalyst for the comeback.

"From the get-go the crowd was incredible," Lee said. "That kind of energy wins you hockey games."

"I had a lot of emotions running through my body," Cizikas said of scoring the go-ahead goal. "That was a different atmosphere and something we built off. When they started having a push, the crowd got into it and got the momentum pushed back to our way and we fed off that."

"These points are as much theirs as it is ours," Cizikas said of the fans.

Related Content

IslesHistory.com

IslesHistory.com

News Feed

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Hurricanes 4 OT

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Hurricanes 4 OT
3 Takeaways: Islanders Show Resilience in 5-4 OT Win Over Hurricanes 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Show Resilience in 5-4 OT Win Over Hurricanes 
Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes Nov. 30

Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes
The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 29, 2023

The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 29, 2023
The Skinny: Devils 5, Islanders 4

The Skinny: Devils 5, Islanders 4
3 Takeaways: Isles Let Lead Slip in 5-4 Loss to Devils

3 Takeaways: Isles Let Lead Slip in 5-4 Loss to Devils
Islanders Wives Go Holiday Toy Shopping for Children  

Islanders Wives Go Holiday Toy Shopping for Children  
This Day in Isles History: Nov. 28

This Day in Isles History: Nov. 28
Game Preview: Islanders at Devils 

Game Preview: Islanders at Devils 
Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 27, 2023

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 27, 2023
Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 27 

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 27 
The Perfect Match 

The Perfect Match 
Islanders Acquire Thompson From Devils in Exchange for Durandeau

Islanders Acquire Thompson From Devils in Exchange for Durandeau
3 Takeaways: Isles Earn Point in 1-0 Shootout Loss to Flyers

3 Takeaways: Isles Earn Point in 1-0 Shootout Loss to Flyers
Reilly Adding Experience as Reinforcement for Islanders

Reilly Adding Experience as Reinforcement for Islanders
Isles Day to Day: Hutton Recalled From Bridgeport

Isles Day to Day: Hutton Recalled From Bridgeport
Islanders Claim Reilly

Islanders Claim Reilly
Isles Day to Day: Pelech Placed on LTIR, Martin on IR

Isles Day to Day: Pelech Placed on LTIR, Martin on IR, Reilly Claimed