This Day in Isles History: Dec. 1

Dec. 1, 2018 -The Islanders return to Nassau Coliseum for their first meaningful game in 1,316 days and defeat Columbus 3-2.
Anders Lee, Anthony Beauvillier and Casey Cizikas each scored, while Scott Mayfield and Jordan Eberle added two assists each, in the Isles eventual 3-2 victory.
It was an emotional night, as the Islanders' regular season return to the Coliseum lived up to the hype. The scene started early, as fans started tailgating as early as 8 a.m., with blue and orange jerseys, beers and grills slowly filling in the 200-yard stretch of pavement between the Marriott and Coliseum.