This Day in Isles History: August 26

Semyon Varlamov records longest playoff shutout streak in Islanders history

TDIIH-Aug-26

© Elsa/Getty Images

By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

August 26, 2020 - Semyon Varlamov records the longest playoff shutout streak in Islanders history at 138:17, passing Billy Smith's previous high of 136:59.

Varlamov's streak began at 3:40 of the third period in Game 4 against the Washington Capitals and ran all the way till 1:57 of the first period of Game 2 against the Philadelphia Flyers. In the process, Varlamov became the first Islanders goaltender to record shutout wins in consecutive playoff games, posting 21 saves in a 4-0 series-clinching win over Washington and 29 saves in a Game 1 win over the Flyers.

The Russian netminder has five seasons with the Islanders under his belt and 611 games played in 15 seasons in the NHL. He has a career .916% SV% and a 2.64 GAA. Varlamov reached his milestone 40th shutout in the 2023-24 season with a 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Oct. 28, 2023.

