The Skinny: Kings 4, Islanders 1

Game 64

Los Angeles 4, Isles 1

Darcy Kuemper made 33 saves, and benefited from two disallowed power play goals as the Los Angeles Kings killed all eight Islander power plays while scoring twice shorthanded to defead the Isles 4-1, before a crowd of 15,394 at crypto.com Arena.

Anders Lee had the only goal for the Isles; both Lee and Anthony Duclair had goals reversed on coaches' challenges in the second period.

The Isles are 29-28-7 as they head home to face Edmonton on Friday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Vladislav Gavrikov (4) Anze Kopitar (36), Jordan Spence (18) 15:33 NYI 0,LAK 1

2nd Period

Anders Lee (25) Jean-Gabriel Pageau (22), Adam Pelech (17) 08:37 NYI 1,LAK 1

Phillip Danault (6) Trevor Moore (16), Warren Foegele (18) 09:14 NYI 1,LAK 2

Quinton Byfield (15) 14:00 NYI 1,LAK 3 SHG

3rd Period

Drew Doughty (2)EN 18:43 NYI 1,LAK 4 SHG

The Skinny

The Isles fall to 4-7-0 in the last eleven games…The Isles have been outscored 79-63 in the third period and overtime, although they have outscored their opponents 26-22 in those periods over the last 21 games…The Isles have scored 127 goals and allowed 116 goals at 5-on-5 but have been outscored 75-45 in all other situations… They allowed goals 5-on-5, 5-on-6, 5-on-4, and 6-on-4 tonight… The Isles have outscored the opposition 64-61 in the second period this season; they were outscored 107-83 in the second period a season ago… The Isles killed the only Los Angeles power play, after allowing five power play goals over the last three games… The Isles went 0-8 on the power play, with a season high 16 shots on goal as well as 25 attempts; over the last 33 games, the Isles have been outscored 19-8 on the power play… The Isles allowed the first goal for the 39th time, only Pittsburgh (41) has allowed more… Vladimir Gavrikov has scored five goals in fifteen games vs Isles; he has 23 goals in 401 games against everyone else… Drew Doughty scored shorthanded for the first time in seven years…The late empty net goal made it five consecutive three-goal losses for the Isles in Los Angeles…It is the second time in his career (also 2022-23) that Ilya Sorokin has won at least 20 games and loss at least 20 regulation games in the same season; Tommy Salo and Rick DiPietro are the only other Islander goalies to do that twice….Sorokin has now appeared in 48 games; if he plays three more, he will be first goalie to appear in at least 51 games four times as an Islander.

The Injury

Adam Boqvist left the game in the second period after a hit from Kevin Fiala; he did not return.

First Times in a Long Time

• The Isles had at least eight power plays for the first time since January 25, 2024, in Montreal.

• The Isles went 0-8 (or worse) on the power play for first time since November 11, 2008, vs. Philadelphia.

• It is the first time in club history that they allowed multiple shorthanded goals while going 0-8 (or worse) on power play.

• The Isles allowed two shorthanded goals for the first time since March 3, 2020, vs. Montreal, which turned out to be the final game played in Brooklyn.

That Second Period

Isles had two power play goals disallowed for goalie interference; it is the first time an opposing coach has challenged twice in a period and the first time an opponent has been correct twice in a game. The Isles also lost Adam Boqvist to injury, allowed a goal 37 seconds after tying the game, and allowed a shorthanded goal on a breakaway after Tony DeAngelo's stick snapped in half, all in the second period.

Milestone Men

• Anders Lee's goal gives him 498 points, one behind Derek King for 13th place in club history; a goal that would have tied King in points was denied on video review.

• Ilya Sorokin played his 240th game, one behind Kelly Hrudey for 4th place among goalies in club history.

Lucky 7

Anders Lee reached the 25-goal mark for the seventh time in his career, joining this quartet of Isles who have done it at least seven times:

• Bryan Trottier 12

• Mike Bossy 10

• Clark Gillies, John Tavares 7

Quite the Numbers

Marcus Hogberg has now played 389 minutes for the Isles, allowing 11 goals on 178 shots for a 1.70 GAA and a .938 save percentage. Both the GAA and save percentage are the best in Islander history for any goalie who has played at least six games. He is the 44th goalie to win multiple games for the Isles.

Third Periods

Goals: Isles 59, Opponents 75

Tying Goals: Isles 6, Opponents 13 (in 12 games)

Go Ahead Goals: Isles 10 (in 9 games), Opponents 9

Empty Net Goals: Isles 11, Opponents 19

The Isles have either been ahead or tied after two periods in 39 of their 64 games. In the 25 games that they have trailed through 40 minutes (3-21-1), they have been within one goal at some point in 17 of them.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have twelve come-from behind wins this season, including three when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win twelve times this season, including seven times in the third period.

Overtime

The Isles are 4-6 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 2-1 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 4-4 in overtime and 1-0 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 0-2 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts.

Sorokin has 34 OT/SO losses, extending his club record (Rick DiPietro had 28).

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 11 empty-net goals and allowed 19.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 47 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 19 times

• Allowed the next goal: 22 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 6 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2024-25 29-28-7 for 65 points in 64 games

• 2023-24 29-21-14 for 72 points in 64 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-1-1

• Season: 24-96-120

• Last Season (Final) 33-137-170

The Islander defense scored only four times in the first 26 games but have 20 goals in the last 38 games.

Home and Road

The Isles are 29-28-7 overall; they are 15-13-2 at home and 14-15-5 on the road.

Los Angeles is 34-20-9 overall; they are 21-3-4 at home and 13-17-5 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 17-17-3 against the East (8-7-2 vs. Metropolitan and 9-10-1 vs. Atlantic) and 12-11-4 against the West (7-5-2 vs. Central and 5-6-2 vs. Pacific).

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,473

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,473) and Patrick Roy (179) have combined for 1,652 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 16-5-4 when scoring first and are 13-23-3 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 6-17-11=34

Los Angeles 15-9-8=32

The Isles are 14-19-3 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 14-8-4 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves; he is 24-20-4 this season and 1-5-0 vs. Los Angeles.

Darcy Kuemper made 33 saves; he is 20-8-7 this season and 8-6-2 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-8 (14:59, including a 1:01 5-on-3), allowing two shorthanded goals; Los Angeles was 0-1 (2:00).

The Isles are 12-3-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 17-25-6 when they do not. The Isles are 12-14-6 when they allow at least one power play goal and 17-14-1 when they do not.

The Isles are 8-2-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 5-15-5 when they are outscored, and 16-11-2 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 26-8-4 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 3-20-3 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 13-7-7 in games decided by a single goal including 7-7 in regulation. They are 4-6 in games decided in overtime and are 2-1 in shootouts. The Isles are 3-8 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 6-3-1 on the front end and 4-6-0 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be March 29th-30th in Tampa Bay and Carolina.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Noah Dobson (24:56); Los Angeles: Mikey Anderson (29:09)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (24:41).

Face-offs

Isles 38, Los Angeles 16 (70%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 15 of 19 for the Isles; No King who took multiple draws won more than he lost.

Hit Count

Isles 25 (Four with 3)

Los Angeles 19 (Tanner Jeannot -4)

Fights

None. Season total: 9 (Mayfield, Wahlstrom, Martin-2, Pageau, Tsyplakov, Gatcomb, Cizikas, Lee)

Blocked Shots

Isles 11 (Two with 2)

Los Angeles 20 (Two with 3)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 70, Los Angeles 53

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 40, Los Angeles 41

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Tony DeAngelo +9

Los Angeles: Two with +6

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 19, Los Angeles 10

5-on-5: Isles 8, Los Angeles 7

Scratches

Mike Reilly, (Semyon Varlamov-LTIR), (Mathew Barzal – IR), Matt Martin, Scott Mayfield, Scott Perunovich

Games Lost to injury: 255. (Last season's total: 181)

The Ironmen

Kyle Palmieri is the Islanders' ironman, having played 180 consecutive games. Casey Cizikas (90) and Anders Lee (64) are the only other Isles to have also played every game this season.

Most Overtime Goals, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 11

2. Brock Nelson 9

3. Kyle Okposo and Josh Bailey 6

5. Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal, Thomas Hickey, and Anthony Beauvillier 5

National TV Games

The Isles are 2-3-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners, with four games remaining. The next national game will stream April 1st on ESPN+/Hulu as the Isles host the Lightning; four of the last nine games will be nationally-televised. Note that the April 12th game in Philadelphia will now be an Islander local telecast.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 1-4-1 in matinee games this season, with five games remaining. The next matinee will be on March 22nd vs. Calgary. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-16-11 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 6 successful, 3 failures (No offsides -PIT 11/5, No goalie interference – SEA 11/16, Goalie Interference- WAS 11/29, goalie interference – TOR 12/31, no goalie interference – BOS 1/5, offsides-VEG 1/9, goalie interference – OTT 1/14, goalie interference – COL 1/28, goalie interference – PHI 1/30)

Opponents: 8 successful, 3 failures (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10, Offside-VAN 11/14, Goalie Interference-STL 11/23, Offside -BUF 11/30, No Goalie Interference-CHI 12/15, Goalie Interference – PIT 12/28. Offside 12/31, No goalie interference – NSH 3/1, goalie interference – NYR 3/3, goalie interference x2 – LA 3/11)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (2): CHI 12/12, PHI 1/24

Vs (2): CHI 12/15, MIN 2/8

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (7): BUF 11/1, CAR 12/7, BOS 1/5, SJ 1/18, MIN 2/8, DAL 2/23, NAS 3/1

Opponent responses (8): UTA 10/10 (2), SEA 11/16, CHI 12/15, TOR 12/31, BOS 1/5, NAS 3/1, LA 3/11

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (1): Vs. PIT 11/5 (Trailed 3-1, won 4-3 (SO))

Vs (2): Vs. NJ 11/9 (Led 3-1, Lost 4-3 (OT)), WSH 11/29 Led 4-2, Lost 5-4 (SO))

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (3): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, GAG but lost in OT); Anders Lee 11/12 @ EDM (17:20-GTG; EDM won in OT); Mathew Barzal 1/11 vs UTA (18:35-GAG)

Vs (8): Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; UTA won in OT); Cole Caufield 10/19 vs MTL (17:50-GTG; NYI won in SO); Jesper Bratt 10/25 at NJD (18:31-GTG; NYI won in OT); Stefan Noesen 11/9 vs NJ (19:10-GTG; NJD won in OT); Lucas Raymond 11/21 at DET (19:09-GAG); 12/15 Connor Bedard at CHI (19:06-GAG); Bobby McMann 1/2 vs. TOR (17:01- GAG); Nikita Kucherov 2/1 at TB (19:13-GTG; NYI won in OT)

OT Winners

For (4): Bo Horvat 10/25 @ NJD (1:09), Bo Horvat 1/5 @ BOS (3:10), Brock Nelson 1/25 vs CAR (2:03), Tony DeAngelo 2/1 @ TB (0:32)

Vs (6): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18); Jake Neighbours 10/17 @ STL (2:04); Jack Hughes 11/9 vs NJD (2:35); Leon Draisaitl 11/12 @ EDM (1:52); Jakub Chychrun 11/29 @ WAS (1:20); Nick Suzuki 12/3 @ MTL (2:39)

Shootout Winners

For (2): Noah Dobson 10/19 vs MTL, Bo Horvat 11/5 vs PIT

Vs (1): Andrei Kuzmenko 11/19 @ CGY

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Brock Nelson 901 * 5. Bobby Nystrom 900 6. Casey Cizikas 879 7. Clark Gillies 872 8. Matt Martin 848 ** 9. Anders Lee 823 …

23. Ken Morrow 550 * 24. Duane Sutter 547 25. Adam Pelech 544 26. Lorne Henning and Ryan Pulock 543 28. Claude Lapointe 535 29. Tomas Jonsson 532 30. Mathew Barzal 531 31. Pat LaFontaine 530 32. Kyle Okposo 529 ** 33. Scott Mayfield 523

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Brock Nelson 295 * 6. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 8. Anders Lee 285 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 134…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 112

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

7. John Tonelli 338 * 8. Patrick Flatley and Mathew Barzal 328…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 213…

25. Kenny Jonsson 175 * 25. Noah Dobson 172 27. Alexei Yashin and Duane Sutter 171 29. Jean Potvin 167 30. Jeff Norton 166 31. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 32. Ryan Pulock 158…

34. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 35. Travis Green and Casey Cizikas 145

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

12. Bob Bourne 542 * 13. Derek King 499 14. Anders Lee 498 15. Patrick Flatley 488 * 16. Mathew Barzal 462…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Jason Blake and Steve Thomas 258 * 30. Casey Cizikas 257

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +82 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +60 21. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Stefan Persson and Ryan Pulock 52 * 6. Jean Potvin and Noah Dobson 46…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Vladimir Malakhov and Scott Mayfield 27 * 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

5. Kenny Jonsson 175 * 6. Noah Dobson 172 7. Jean Potvin 167 8. Jeff Norton 166 9. Ryan Pulock 157 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 131…

17. Bryan Berard 100 * 18. Vladimir Malakhov 98 * 19. Johnny Boychuk and Scott Mayfield 96

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

5. Kenny Jonsson 232 * 6. Noah Dobson 218 7. Jean Potvin 213 ** 8. Ryan Pulock 209…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 157…

18. Gerry Hart 128 * 19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Scott Mayfield 123

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Kelly Hrudey 241 * 5. Ilya Sorokin 240 6. Thomas Greiss 193 7. Tommy Salo 187 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 119 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 3. Ilya Sorokin 21 **

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 12-38-4-3 as they get set to begin a three-game road trip in Laval on Wednesday.

Brian Pinho has a team-leading (and career-high) 21 goals, three ahead of Liam Foudy. Chris Terry's 38 assists lead the entire AHL while his 54 points are 2nd in the AHL in points.

Bridgeport plays in Belleville, Ontario on Friday and Saturday.

Season Series Stats

Los Angeles sweeps the season series, 2 games to 0 (and 4 points to 0).

The Kings have beaten the Isles in seven of the last eight games, with the lone Isles win coming on December 9, 2023, on a JG Pageau overtime goal. The Isles have lost five straight games in Los Angeles, dropping each game by three goals (21-6 total), and are 2-12-0 in their last 14 road games against the Kings.

UP NEXT

FRIDAY, MARCH 14th –EDMONTON AT ISLES 7:30pm

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 7:00), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles head home to begin a stretch playing six out of seven games on UBS ice as they look to split the season series with the Edmonton Oilers; Leon Draisaitl's overtime goal was the difference in a game in Edmonton on November 12th.

This has been a 'homer' series in recent years with the Isles winning their last three home games and losing their last four road games, with one game in each site decided in overtime.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources.