The Skinny: Islanders 7, Red Wings 2

Emil Heineman scored twice for his first career multi-goal game and Anders Lee had three assists as the Islanders built a 5-0 second intermission lead and defeated the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 before a crowd of 14,495 at UBS Arena.

The Isles led for nearly 58 minutes after Tony DeAngelo's early goal as seven players had multiple points; Matthew Schaefer was held pointless for the first time in his career.

The Isles improve to 4-3-0 with their fourth straight win; they begin a four-game road trip in Philadelphia at 12:30 on Saturday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Tony DeAngelo (1) Anders Lee (3), Simon Holmstrom (3) 02:05 DET 0,NYI 1

Emil Heineman (4) Bo Horvat (3), Jonathan Drouin (4) 14:56 DET 0,NYI 2

2nd Period

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (2) Anders Lee (4), Tony DeAngelo (2) 07:25 DET 0,NYI 3

Kyle Palmieri (3) Ryan Pulock (3), Mathew Barzal (5) 13:09 DET 0,NYI 4

Mathew Barzal (2) Casey Cizikas (1) 19:34 DET 0,NYI 5

3rd Period

Dylan Larkin (6) Emmitt Finnie (4), Alex DeBrincat (7) 03:11 DET 1,NYI 5 PPG

Emil Heineman (5) Bo Horvat (4), Ryan Pulock (4) 07:19 DET 1,NYI 6

Simon Holmstrom (1) Anders Lee (5), Scott Mayfield (3) 07:57 DET 1,NYI 7

Jonatan Berggren (1) J.T. Compher (2), Michael Brandsegg-Nygård (1) 17:20 DET 2,NYI 7

The Skinny

Bo Horvat became the first Islander since Jean-Gabriel Pageau in April 2022 to score five goals in a three-game span; the three-game streak is one shy of his career high (March 20-26, 2022)… Matthew Schaefer's point streak ended at six games, leaving him with a share of the club record to start a career as well as the record for an NHL defensemen.… Emil Heineman extended his point streak to five games, and added two hits; he leads the team with 29 hits… This was the first game this season that the Isles never trailed…The Isles won at least four straight games last season only once – a seven-game streak from January 18- February 1…The Isles outshot the opposition in each of their first three games (all losses); they have been out-shot in the last four games (all wins)…Simon Holmstrom replaces Ilya Sorokin as the last Islander to score a seventh goal of a game; Sorokin was credited with a goal on March 1st; it was the only time last season the Isles scored seven goals in a game…Cam Talbot allowed seven goals, matching a career high….Anders Lee matched a career high with a +4 rating; he had three assists, six shots on goal, and ten attempts.

Milestone Man

Scott Mayfield earned his 100th career assist, becoming the 18th defenseman in club history to do so.

First Times in a Long Time

• David Rittich is the first Islander goalie since Jaroslav Halak (2014) to win his first two appearances with the team. Chris Osgood (2001), Eric Fichaud (1996), Kelly Hrudey (1983), and Roland Melanson (1980) are the only others to do so.

• The Isles have outscored the opposition 27-24 through seven games. The 51 combined goals are the highest since 1992-93 (55), while the 27 goals scored match the highest total since 2001-02 (28). The 2001-02 season is the only time in the last 36 years that the Isles scored at least 28 goals in the first seven games of the season.

• The Isles have won more than 50% of the games played for the first time since they opened the 2023-24 season with a 5-2-2 record.

• The Isles have two players (Bo Horvat and Emil Heineman) with five goals in the team's first seven games for the first time since 2001-02 (Mark Parrish and Alexei Yashin).

• The Isles had seven players with multiple points for the first time since January 14, 2020, also vs. Detroit.

• The Isles scored seven goals at 5-on-5 for the first time since October 15, 2022, vs. Anaheim.

Most Games Played as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

Tim Connolly 81

Dave Chyzowski 34

Nino Niederreiter 9

Mathew Schaefer 7

Brent Sutter 3

Brad Dalgarno 2

Paul Boutilier 1

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have three come-from behind wins this season, including one when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win one time this season, including once in the third period.

Overtime

The Isles are 0-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 0-0 in shootouts.

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 1 empty-net goal and allowed 1.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 3 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 1 time

• Allowed the next goal: 1 time

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 1 time

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 4-3-0 for 8 points in 7 games

• 2024-25 3-2-2 for 8 points in 7 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-4-5

• Season: 3-15-18

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

Home and Road

The Isles are 4-3-0 overall; they are 3-2-0 at home and 1-1-0 on the road.

Detroit is 5-3-0 overall; they are 4-1-0 at home and 1-2-0 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 2-2-0 against the East (0-2-0 vs. Metropolitan and 2-0-0 vs. Atlantic) and 2-1-0 against the West (0-1-0 vs. Central and 2-0-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 2-0-0 when scoring first and are 2-3-0 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 11-11-8=30

Detroit 5-13-15=33

The Isles are 0-3-0 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-0-0 when the shots are even and 4-0-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

David Rittich made 31 saves; he is 2-0-0 this season and 5-0-1 vs. Detroit.

Cam Talbot made 26 saves; he is 3-1-0 this season and 8-4-1 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-3 (6:00); Detroit was 1-5 (9:44).

The Isles are 2-1-0 when they score at least one power play goal and 2-2-0 when they do not. The Isles are 3-2-0 when they allow at least one power play goal and 1-1-0 when they do not.

The Isles are 2-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 2-2-0 when they are outscored, and 0-0-0 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 4-1-0 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-2-0 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 2-1-0 in games decided by a single goal including 2-1 in regulation. They are 0-0 in games decided in overtime and are 0-0 in shootouts. The Isles are 1-0 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 0-0-0 on the front end and 0-0-0 on the back end this season. The first back-to-back is October 30-31 at Carolina and Washington.

Including tonight, the Isles are 1-0-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 0-0-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (25:14); Detroit: Mo Seider (24:34)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (19:57).

Face-offs

Isles 30, Detroit 25 (55%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Bo Horvat each won 11 of 17 for the Isles. Michael Rassmussen won 7 of 11 for Detroit.

Hit Count

Isles 14 (Five with 2)

Detroit 28 (Marco Kasper -6)

Fights

None. Season total: 0

Blocked Shots

Isles 22 (Scott Mayfield -4)

Detroit 11 (Three with 2)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 52, Detroit 76

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 36, Detroit 58

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Anders Lee +3

Detroit: JT Compher +22

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 16, Detroit 20

5-on-5: Isles 8, Detroit 17

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Ethan Bear – IR), (Alex Romanov -IR), (Max Shabonov --INJ) Michael Highmore, Mitchell Warren

Games Lost to injury: 25. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Kyle Palmieri is the Islanders' ironman, having played 205 consecutive games. Casey Cizikas (115) and Anders Lee (98) are the only other Isles to have also played every game since the start of last season.

National TV Games

Including tonight, the Isles are 1-0-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their next appearance will be on October 30th in Carolina.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 1-1-0 in matinee games this season; the next matinee will be at 12:30pm Saturday in Philadelphia. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 16-18-13 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 0 failures

Opponents: 0 successful, 2 failure (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23)

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 0 unfavorable

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (1): DET 10/23

Vs (0):

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (2): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21

Opponent responses (1): WPG 10/13

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (1): Anders Lee, GWG, 10/18 OTT (18:57)

Vs (0):

OT Winners

For (0):

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (0):

Vs (0):

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Casey Cizikas 904 * 5. Brock Nelson 901 6. Bobby Nystrom 900 7. Clark Gillies 872 8. Matt Martin 855 ** 9. Anders Lee 848 …

22. John Tonelli 594 * 23. Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock 567 25. Ken Morrow 550 26. Duane Sutter 547 27. Lorne Henning 543 28. Scott Mayfield 542 * 29. Mathew Barzal 537

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Brock Nelson 295 * 6. Anders Lee 291 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 136…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 115

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

7. John Tonelli 338 * 8. Mathew Barzal 333…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 223…

27. Alexei Yashin and Duane Sutter 171 * 29. Jean Potvin 167 30. Jeff Norton 166 31. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 32. Ryan Pulock 165…

34. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 35. Casey Cizikas 149

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

12. Bob Bourne 542 * 13. Anders Lee 514…

15. Patrick Flatley 488 * 16. Mathew Barzal 469…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Casey Cizikas 264

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +83 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +61 22. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Ryan Pulock 53…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Scott Mayfield 28 15. Vladimir Malakhov 27 ** 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 **

7. Jean Potvin 167 * 8. Jeff Norton 166 9. Ryan Pulock 165 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 136…

17. Bryan Berard and Scott Mayfield 100

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

5. Kenny Jonsson 232 * 6. Noah Dobson 230 * 7. Ryan Pulock 218…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 162…

18. Gerry Hart and Scott Mayfield 128

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 258 …

8. Jaroslav Halak 177* 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 127 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith and Ilya Sorokin 22 *

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 1-2-1-0 heading into their first road game of the season on Friday in Hartford.

The Baby Isles head to Providence on Sunday afternoon.

Season Series Stats

The Isles lead the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 0). The teams will meet next on November 20th in Detroit.

The Isles earned their first win over the Red Wings since Leap Day, 2024, and snapped a four-game losing streak overall against Detroit.

UP NEXT

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25th —ISLANDERS AT PHILADELPHIA 12:30pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 12:00), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles begin a four-game road trip and a stretch where they will play 11 of 14 on the road on Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia.

The Isles have won three straight games in Philadelphia and are 9-2-2 in their last 13 trips to South Philly.

The Isles won the season series last year five points to four, going 2-1-1.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com