The Skinny: Islanders 5, Bruins 1

Game 60

Isles 5, Detroit 1

What a night for Kyle Palmieri! Palmieri scored the earliest hat trick in Islander history and later added an assist as the Isles earned their third straight victory with a 5-1 win over the Boston Bruins before a sellout crowd of 17,255 at UBS Arena.

Palmieri had his hat trick 12:19 into play -only the 7th first period hat in Islander history. The Isles led 5-0 midway through the game before Marc McLaughlin tallied for Boston for what turned out to be the final margin.

The Isles are 7-5-3 under Patrick Roy and 26-20-14 overall as they climb within three points of Philadelphia for third place in the Metro Division. The Isles host St. Louis on Tuesday, before embarking on a four-game road trip.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Kyle Palmieri (16) Noah Dobson (55), Anders Lee (9) 03:32 BOS 0,NYI 1

Kyle Palmieri (17) Bo Horvat (28), Mathew Barzal (46) 05:27 BOS 0,NYI 2 PPG

Kyle Palmieri (18) Ryan Pulock (7), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (16) 12:19 BOS 0,NYI 3

2nd Period

Anders Lee (16) Jean-Gabriel Pageau (17), Kyle Palmieri (19) 00:46 BOS 0,NYI 4

Brock Nelson (28) Bo Horvat (29), Mike Reilly (11) 10:24 BOS 0,NYI 5

Marc McLaughlin (1) Charlie McAvoy (33), James van Riemsdyk (27) 14:30 BOS 1,NYI 5

3rd Period

No Goals

The Skinny

The Isles are 6-3-2 since the All-Star Break … Since Christmas, the Isles are 5-4-3 at home and 5-7-2 on the road; this was their first home win since February 8th vs Tampa Bay (0-2-2)…The Isles scored the first goal for the third straight game but only the twelfth time in the last 27 games.… The Isles' defense has 81 points in the last 37 games and have 62 points in the last 29 games (14-48-62)…The Isles have outscored their opponents 52-38 in the first period (only Florida has allowed fewer first period goals - 37), but have been outscored 80-61 in the second period (tied with Ottawa for most 2nd period goals allowed) and 79-66 in the third period and overtime this season…The Isles have been outscored 42-22 in the second period since the Christmas break; they have allowed the most 2nd period goals over that span and have allowed at least two goals in 14 of the 27 games …The Isles are 19-3-9 when they score the opening goal, including 6-0-0 under Patrick Roy …Mathew Barzal is now 18-46-64; his assists and points are his highest totals since his rookie season (22-63-85 in 2017-18). Barzal now has 32 primary assists while Noah Dobson had 32 primary assists; Dobson leads all NHL defensemen in that category… The Isles have won three straight games for the first time since a four-game streak in December; the win ended a 6-game winless streak vs. Boston (0-4-2). …Boston has won 26 of 52 games (26-13-13) since opening the season 9-0-1; they are 4-4-5 since the All-Star break… It was the Bruins' first regulation road loss in 14 games (7-1-6)…The Isles are six games over NHL-.500 for the first time since a last-second loss to Nashville on January 13th dropped their record to 19-13-10….The Isles have scored at least five goals five times in the last ten games…The Isles did not allow a power play goal for the second straight game; it is the first time that they have done that since January 19-21, which was the last game under Lambert and the first game under Roy…The Isles, who do not have a shutout since Thanksgiving weekend, allowed only one goal for the first time in 25 games (5-1 vs. Washington on December 29th) …Brock Nelson how has 101 goals over the last three seasons; Nelson has seven goals in the last nine games…Mathew Barzal extended his assist streak to four games.

The Injuries

• Pavel Zacha left the game with a lower body injury; he did not return.

• Kyle Palmieri missed part of the second period after being checked by Parker Wotherspoon.

• Matt Martin did not play in the final 15 minutes and left the bench.

Have a Night Kyle Palmieri!

Kyle Palmieri recorded his first multi-goal game of the season (his first two goals were scored in the first 5:27 – the earliest two goals for an Islander since Alexei Yashin did so in 2002). Palmieri recorded his third career hat trick (for three different teams) and recorded his second natural hat trick. It was the first hat trick for an Islander since Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored three times in New Jersey on April 3, 2022, and the first three-goal period for an Isle since Brock Nelson did so against Dallas on March 19, 2022.

Palmieri went over 11 years (by four days) between his natural hat tricks; it is the second-longest gap between natural hat tricks. Gordie Howe set the record by going 14 years, 244 days between natural hats.

Palmieri also matched his career high in points (4); he also did that last March against Anaheim (2-15-2023).

Six different teammates earned assists on the three Palmieri goals.

First Times in a Long Time

• Kyle Palmieri is the first Islander since Jason Blake on February 27, 2007, vs. Philadelphia to record a first period hat trick.

• Palmieri joins Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat with eight power play goals; they are the first Islander trio since Matt Moulson, PA Parenteau, and John Tavares in 2010-11 to each have at least eight power play goals.

• The Isles scored five goals for the first time In their last 14 regular season games against Boston.

Milestone Men

• Ilya Sorokin recorded his 89th win, passing Jaroslav Halak for 6th place in club history.

• Sorokin is the 6th Islander to record three 20-win seasons, and joins Chico Resch (5), Rick DiPietro (4), Billy Smith (3) and Roland Melanson (3) as the only ones to do so in three consecutive seasons.

• Brock Nelson is two goals away from his third consecutive 30-goal season, a feat last accomplished for the Islanders by Matt Moulson.

• Mathew Barzal has 303 assists, one behind Bob Bourne for 11th in club history.

• Brock Nelson has 269 goals, three behind John Tavares for 7th in club history.

• Brock Nelson has 511 points, two behind Bob Nystrom for 11th in club history.

Woah Noah

Dobson is the first Islander defenseman with at least 62 points since 1984-85 when Denis Potvin had 68, and the first with at least 55 assists since 1983-84, when Denis Potvin also recorded 63.

Dobson is on pace for 75 assists; Denis Potvin holds the club record for assists by a defenseman (70 in 1978-79). Dobson is on pace for 85 points, which would trail only three seasons by Potvin.

Dobson is tied for 7th in club history with his 55-assist season, trailing only these:

1. Denis Potvin 70 (1978-79)

2. Denis Potvin 67 (1975-76)

3. Denis Potvin 64 (1977-78)

4. Denis Potvin 63 (1983-84)

5. Denis Potvin 56 (1980-81)

Stefan Persson 56 (1978-79)

Dobson now has a point in ten straight home games, which is the third-longest streak in club history (Denis Potvin - 15 in 1974-75 and Tom Kurvers -14 in 1991-92). Only two active defensemen have a longer streak (Brent Burns -12 in 2017-18 and John Klingberg -11 in 2017-18)

The New Coach

The Isles are 7-5-3 under Patrick Roy and have allowed only two goals or fewer in five of their seven wins. Ilya Sorokin is 7-2-2 under Roy while Semyon Varlamov is 0-3-1.

Since the Break

The Isles are 6-3-2 since the break. After being outshot 34.9-30.0 per game (-4.9) prior to the break, the Isles have outshot their opponents 31.2-28.5 (+2.7) since the break.

Inter-Division Games

Tonight was the fifth of eleven consecutive inter-division games; the Isles are 3-2-0 in that stretch. The next divisional opponent will be the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on St. Patrick's Day.

Overtime is Our Time

The Isles have played 22 overtime games. They are 7-10 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 1-4 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 6-7 in overtime and 1-3 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 1-3 in overtime and 0-1 in shootouts.

The NHL record for overtime games is 30, played by Boston in 2003-04. The Isles are on pace to play 30 overtime games.

The Isles have won 18 of the last 45 games decided by an overtime goal (since January 11, 2020).

Most Islander OT/SO Losses

• 14 (2023-24; CURRENT)

• 13 (2010-11)

Most OT/SO Losses in a Season (Isles Goalie)

1. Ilya Sorokin 11 (2023-24; CURRENT)

2. Rick DiPietro 9 (2006-07)

3. Ilya Sorokin 8 (2022-23)

Evgeni Nabokov 8 (2013-14)

Most Career OT/SO Losses (Isles Goalie)

• Ilya Sorokin 29 (CURRENT)

• Rick DiPietro 28

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 1 empty-net goal (11:19) and allowed 14 (10:04).

Killing Their Own PP

The Isles have taken a penalty to interrupt their power play eighteen times this season.

Power Play Up; Penalty Killing Down

The Isles have scored 38 power play goals; they scored 35 all last season.

The Isles have allowed 51 power play goals; they allowed 39 all last season.

Under Patrick Roy, the Isles Power Play is 10-45 (22.2%) and the Penalty Kill is 14-43 (67.5%). The PK has the lowest percentage in the NHL over that span.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 41 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 10 times

• Allowed the next goal: 28 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 3 times

Heavy Hitters

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin are 1-2 all-time in hits:

1. Cal Clutterbuck 3,961

2. Matt Martin 3,820

Martin (7) and Clutterbuck (3) have combined for the 10-biggest hits seasons in Isles history in the Real-Time era, which began in 2005-06.

The 25-Goal Club

Brock Nelson is the 8th player in club history to have at least six seasons of at least 25 goals:

• Bryan Trottier 12

• Mike Bossy 10

• John Tavares/ Clark Gillies 7

• Pat LaFontaine/ Brent Sutter/ Anders Lee/ Brock Nelson 6

Anders Lee needs nine more goals this season for his 7th season with at least 25 goals.

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2023-24 26-20-14 for 66 points in 60 games

• 2022-23 29-24-7 for 65 points in 60 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-3-3

• Season: 24-101-125 (The Isles are on pace for 138 assists)

• Last Season (Final) 41-132-173

The Islander defense scored 41 goals last season, which was the most since they scored 42 in 2003-04. The 173 points were their most since 1993-94, when they had 174 points in an 84-game season.

Lots of Work for Sorokin

Most shots against:

• Ilya Sorokin 1,463

• Alexandar Georgiev 1,410

• Juuse Saros 1,399

• Thatcher Demko 1,363

No goalie has ever played the full season for the Islanders and led the NHL in this category; Kelly Hrudey led the NHL in 1988-89; he was traded at the deadline to Los Angeles.

Facing 40

Ilya Sorokin has faced at least forty shots ten times this season and 27 times in his career.

Most Games, 40+ Shots in a Season vs Isles Goalie

1. Jaroslav Halak 11 2017-18

2. Gerry Desjardins 10 1972-73

Ilya Sorokin 10 2023-24

No other NHL goalie has faced 40+ shots more than six times this season.

Most games, 40+ Shots (Since 2021-22)

1. John Gibson 34

2. Ilya Sorokin 27

3. Darcy Kuemper 23

4. Sam Montembault 21

Karel Vejmelka 21

Most Games, 40+ Shots (Islander History)

1. Billy Smith 46 (674 games)

2. Kelly Hrudey 27 (241 games)

Ilya Sorokin 27 (180 games)

Sorokin has made at least 40 saves six times this season and a franchise-record 16 times in his career.

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 40 career shutouts and 278 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is sixth in wins and fourth in shutouts.

All-time Goalie Wins

50. Brian Elliott 279

51. Semyon Varlamov 278

52. Marty Turco 275

Home and Road

The Isles are 26-20-14 overall; they are 14-8-9 at home and 12-12-5 on the road.

Boston is 35-13-14 overall; they are 19-7-5 at home and 16-6-9 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 18-9-8 against the East (8-4-5 vs. Metropolitan and 10-5-3 vs. Atlantic) and 8-11-6 against the West (4-6-2 vs. Central and 4-5-4 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 112 games at UBS Arena and recorded 78 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,431

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,431) and Patrick Roy (137) have combined for 1,568 wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combos by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 19-3-9 when scoring first and are 7-17-5 when allowing the opening goal. Under Patrick Roy, the Isles are 6-0-0 when they score first and are 1-5-3 when they do not.

The Shots

Isles 15-10-2=27

Boston 8-6-9=23

The Isles are 9-7-5 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 16-12-9 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves; he is 20-13-11 on the season and 2-2-2 vs. Boston.

Linus Ullmark made 22 saves; he is 16-7-6 on the season and 9-6-1 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 1-3 on the power play (4:16); Boston was 0-2 on the power play (4:00).

The Isles are 14-7-8 when they score at least one power play goal and 12-13-6 when they do not. The Isles are 10-14-9 when they allow at least one power play goal and 16-6-5 when they do not.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 24-4-10 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 2-16-4 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 16-3-14 in games decided by a single goal including 8-3 in regulation. They are 7-10 in games decided in overtime and are 1-4 in shootouts. The Isles are 1-6 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 2-1-3 in the front end and 0-3-3 in the back end this season. The next back-to-back set will be on March 10th in Anaheim and March 11th in Los Angeles.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Ryan Pulock (24:19); Boston: Charlie McAvoy (22:29)

Mathew Barzal led Islander forwards with 20:25 of ice-time.

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Ryan Pulock (3-0-2), Noah Dobson (20-18-9), Alex Romanov (2-2-0), Adam Pelech (0-0-2), Matthew Barzal (0-0-1), Bo Horvat (1-0-0).

Face-offs

Isles 32, Boston 20 (62%)

Bo Horvat won 11 of 15 for the Isles; Jesper Boqvist won 2 of 3 for Boston.

Hit Count

Isles 6 (Cal Clutterbuck -2)

Boston 36 (Brad Marchand -5)

Fights

None. Season total: 7 (Martin 3, Pelech 1, Lee 1, Mayfield 1, Horvat 1)

Blocked Shots

Isles 12 (Alexander Romanov -3)

Boston 11 (Three with 2)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 46, Boston 44

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 38, Boston 36

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Kyle Palmieri +7

Boston: Two with +6

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 15, Boston 6

5-on-5: Isles 10, Boston 5

Scratches

(Robert Bortuzzo -LTIR), Oliver Wahlstrom, (Scott Mayfield – INJ), (Hudson Fasching- LTIR), Samuel Bolduc

Games Lost to injury: 148

The Ironmen

Anders Lee is the Islanders' ironman, having played 172 consecutive games. Brock Nelson (144) is the only other Islander to have played at least 100 consecutive games. Four other Islanders (Noah Dobson, Cal Clutterbuck, Kyle Palmieri, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau) have played every game this season.

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Most Overtime Assists, Career (Islanders)

1. Mathew Barzal 15

2. John Tavares 12

Most Overtime Points, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 23

2. Mathew Barzal 20

Barzal has a point on 20 of the 37 overtime goals that the Isles have scored since he became a regular in 2016-17.

National TV Games

The Isles are 4-0-3 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. The next nationally televised game will be on March 5th (ESPN+) vs. the Blues.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-2-1 in matinee games (all at home, including an OT loss at Met Life). The remaining matinee games are March 16th vs OTT, March 17th at NYR, March 23rd vs WPG, and April 13th at NYR.

The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon games.

Challenges

Isles: 2 successful, 3 failures – WSH goalie interference (11/2), OTT offside (11/24), LA no goalie interference (12/9), VGK no goalie interference (1/6), PIT no hand pass (2/20)

Opponents: 3 successful, 2 failures – BUF no offsides (10/21), CAR no high-stick (11/30); ANA goalie interference (12/13), CGY offside (2/10), TB offside (2/24)

Quickies

The Isles have scored two goals in under a minute six times this season (four times at home – CBJ 12/7 x2, WSH 12/29, NYR 2/18-MetLife and twice on road-@OTT 11/24, @ARI 1/4) and allowed two in the same span eight times (COL 10/25 x2, MIN 11/8, @MTL 12/16, PIT 12/27, @NAS 1/13, @PIT 2/20, @STL 2/22 (3 in :32))

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

The Isles have come from at least two goals behind in the third period to win one time this season and have allowed the opposition to do so five times.

For (1): LA 12/9 (trailed 0-2, won 3-2 in OT)

Vs (5): DET 10/30 (trailed 0-2, won 4-3 in OT); CAR 11/4 (trailed 1-3, won 4-3 in OT) ; @ NJ 11/28 (trailed 2-4, won 5-4 in regulation); SJ 12/5 (trailed 1-4; won 5-3 in OT); NYR 2/18 (trailed 3-5, won 6-5 in OT)

Last Minute Heroes:

The Isles have scored four goals and have allowed six goals in the final three minutes of the third period to tie or go-ahead:

For (4): Bo Horvat 10/20 vs NJ 18:49 (Isles lost in OT); Simon Holmstrom 12/13 vs ANA 18:27 (GWG); Kyle Palmieri 1/27 vs FLA 18:31 (Isles lost in OT); Pierre Engvall 2/5 @ TOR 17:58 (GWG)

Vs (7): Curtis Lazar 11/28 @ NJ 19:37 (GWG); Sebastian Aho 11/30 @ CAR 19:57 (Isles won in OT); Tomas Hertl vs SJ 18:30 (SJ won in OT); Morgan Rielly 12/11 vs TOR 19:53 (Isles won in OT); Alexandre Carrier 1/13 @ NAS 19:52 (GWG); Sean Monahan 1/25 @ MTL 17:48 (GWG); Mika Zibanejad vs NYR – Met Life 18:31 (NYR won in OT)

OT Winners

For (7): Mathew Barzal (vs CAR) 11/30, Jean Gabriel Pageau (vs LA) 12/9, Bo Horvat (vs TOR) 12/11, Mathew Barzal (vs TOR) 1/11, Bo Horvat (vs DAL) 1/21, Adam Pelech (vs PIT) 2/20, Bo Horvat (vs DAL) 2/26

Vs (10): Jack Hughes (NJ) 10/20, Lucas Raymond (DET) 10/30, Sebastian Aho (CAR) 11/4, Quinn Hughes (VAN) 11/15; William Eklund (SJ) 12/5; Dylan Strome (WAS) 12/20; Nathan MacKinnon (COL) 1/2; Seth Jones (CHI) 1/19, Oliver Ekman-Larsson (FLA) 1/27; Artemi Panarin (NYR) 2/18

Shootout Winners

For (1): Oliver Wahlstrom (Vs CGY) 11/18

Vs (4): Kailer Yamamoto (SEA) 11/16, Tyson Foerster (PHI) 11/25, David Pastrnak (BOS) 12/15, Tomas Tatar (SEA) 2/13

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

5. Clark Gillies 872 * 6. Brock Nelson 818 * 7. Bob Bourne 814 * 8. Matt Martin 804 * 9. Casey Cizikas 793 * 10. Mike Bossy 752 * 11. Anders Lee 738 * Patrick Flatley 712 * 13. Cal Clutterbuck 696…

32. Rich Pilon and Mick Vukota 509 * 34. Ed Westfall 493 * 35. Radek Martinek 479 * 36. Mathew Barzal 478 * 37. Adam Pelech 477 * 38. Gerry Hart 476 39. Mariusz Czerkawski 470 * 40. Scott Mayfield 468 * 41. Ryan Pulock 463

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

7. John Tavares 272 * 8. Brock Nelson 269 * 9. Anders Lee 256 …

21. Jason Blake 127 * 22. Mathew Barzal 123…

30. Benoit Hogue and Ed Westfall 105 * 32. Casey Cizikas 104

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

10. Stefan Persson 317 * 11. Bob Bourne 304 * 12. Mathew Barzal 303…

16. Billy Harris 259 * 17. Tomas Jonsson 249 * 18. Brock Nelson 242…

21. Nick Leddy 198 * 22. Pierre Turgeon 193 * 23. Anders Lee 185…

31. David Volek 154 * 32. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 33. Noah Dobson 146 * 34. Travis Green 145 * 35. Steve Thomas 140 * 36. Mark Streit 139 * 37. Greg Gilbert and Ryan Pulock 136

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

10. Bob Bourne 542 * 11. Bob Nystrom 513 * 12. Brock Nelson 511 * 13. Derek King 499 * 14. Patrick Flatley 488 * 15. Billy Harris 443 * 16. Anders Lee 441 * 17. Mathew Barzal 426…

31. Nick Leddy 243 * 32. Ray Ferraro 238 * 33. Travis Green and Casey Cizikas 237

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Tomas Jonsson +76 * 16. Adam Pelech +76 * 18. Garry Howatt +75 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67 * 21. Jude Drouin +58 * 22. Patrick Flatley +57 * 23. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * 3. Kenny Jonsson 57…

4. Stefan Persson 52 * 5. Ryan Pulock 47 * 6. Jean Potvin 46 * 7. Nick Leddy 45 * 8. Roman Hamrlik 43 * 9. Mark Streit 40 * 10. Noah Dobson 37

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

7. Jeff Norton 166 * 8. Noah Dobson 146 * 9. Mark Streit 139 * 10. Ryan Pulock 136…

13. Roman Hamrlik 110 * 14. Tom Kurvers and Gerry Hart 109 * 16. Adam Pelech 107…

20. Dave Langevin and Thomas Hickey 95 * 22. Scott Mayfield 91

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

6. Jean Potvin 213 * 7. Jeff Norton 188 * 8. Noah Dobson and Ryan Pulock 183 …

13. Dave Lewis 141 * 14. Tom Kurvers 134 * 15. Adam Pelech 133…

19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Thomas Hickey 117 * 21. Scott Mayfield 116

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

5. Thomas Greiss 193 * 6. Tommy Salo 187 * 7. Ilya Sorokin 180 * 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 * 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 153

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

5. Thomas Greiss 101 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 89 * 7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Glenn Healy 66 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 65

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 18 *

4. Rick DiPietro 16 * 5. Semyon Varlamov 15

On the Farm

Bridgeport got goals from William Dufour and Michael Maggio as they beat Lehigh Valley 2-1 on Saturday to improve to 17-29-6-1 on the season.

The Baby Isles continue their road trip on Sunday afternoon in Springfield.

Season Series Stats

Boston wins season series 2 games to 1 (and 4 points to 3).

The Isles, who were winless in six games against Boston overall (0-4-2) coming into play, are now 7-1-1 in their last nine home games in regular season play against the Bruins.

UP NEXT

TUESDAY, MARCH 5th –ST. LOUIS AT ISLANDERS – 7:30pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 7:00), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, ESPN Radio].

The Isles welcome the St. Louis Blues to UBS Arena for the only time this season as they conclude the season series with their second game in twelve days against St. Louis.

The Blues blanked the Isles behind 38 saves from Jordan Binnington on February 22nd; St. Louis established franchise records for both teams by scoring three times in 32 seconds.

The Isles are 5-1-1 in their last seven home games against St. Louis.

The Isles will be looking to score at least five goals in three consecutive games for the first time since winning three straight games over Buffalo, all by 5-2 scores in March 2021.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.