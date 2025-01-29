The Skinny: Islanders 5, Avalanche 2

Game 49

Isles 5, Colorado 2

Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves, and Simon Holmstrom scored a goal and added two assists as the Isles used their biggest third period outburst since March 2023 to earn a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche before a crowd of 15,735 at UBS Arena.

The Isles extended the longest active win streak in the NHL to five games as they scored four times in the period after the teams traded goals in the second period.

The Isles finish the homestand 5-2-0 and are two games over NHL-500 (22-20-7) for the first time this season. Five of the next six games are on the road, beginning Thursday in Philadelphia- that stretch will take the Isles into the 4 Nations Cup break.

The Scoring:

1st Period

No Goals

2nd Period

Anders Lee (22) Brock Nelson (17), Tony DeAngelo (1) 04:11 COL 0,NYI 1

Artturi Lehkonen (21) Nathan MacKinnon (59), Martin Necas (42) 13:00 COL 1,NYI 1

3rd Period

Simon Holmstrom (11) Jean-Gabriel Pageau (14) 01:54 COL 1,NYI 2

Bo Horvat (18) Anders Lee (17), Scott Perunovich (5) 11:23 COL 1,NYI 3

Jack Drury (5) Martin Necas (43), Josh Manson (12) 14:55 COL 2,NYI 3

Alexander Romanov (2) Simon Holmstrom (14), Casey Cizikas (3) 17:31 COL 2,NYI 4

Simon Holmstrom (12)EN Jean-Gabriel Pageau (15) 18:50 COL 2,NYI 5

The Skinny

The Isles have won five straight and are 8-2-0 in their last ten games; it is the third time under Patrick Roy that the Isles have won at least five straight (6, twice last season)…The Isles have outscored the opposition 18-7 during the five-game win streak…The Isles have outscored their opponents 82-78 in the first two periods but have been outscored 63-51 in the third period and overtime; the Isles are much improved in third period and OT in the last ten games, outscoring their opponents 14-6…The Isles have scored 97 goals and allowed 85 goals at 5-on-5 but have been outscored 57-36 in all other situations… The Isles have been tied or ahead at some point in the third period in 29 of the last 37 games… The Isles have outscored the opposition 49-40 in the second period this season (including 8-2 in the last five games); they were outscored 107-83 in the second period a season ago… The Isles have killed 17 of 18 over their last ten games (94.4%) and they have the best PK in the NHL in that span… The Isles did not have a power play; over the last nineteen games, the Isles have been outscored 10-3 on the power play…The Isles improve to 3-5-4 when tied after two periods…Bo Horvat had a point for the sixth straight game; he now has eight goals in the last 10 games… Adam Pelech saw his point streak end at a career-high four games… .The Isles have been credited with 182 hits (36.4 per game) during their four-game win streak…Alex Romanov scored for the second straight game after going 53 games without a goal; it is the first time in his career he has scored in consecutive games; he also matched his career-best three-game point steak…Noah Dobson is the other Islander defender to score in consecutive games this season....Bo Horvat was successful on draws again, winning 10 of 16….Scott Perunovich played 18:52 in his Islander debut, becoming the first mid-season defense acquisition to earn a point in his debut since Andy Greene in 2020; Tony DeAngelo also had his first point as an Islander…Brock Nelson is 5-6-11 in his last nine games…Ilya Sorokin has now won three straight starts and four straight appearances (including his 2:03 of overtime outing on Saturday)…Simon Holmstrom had his first three-point period, and second three-point game (12/12/2024 vs CHI) to give him a career-high 26 points (and extending his assist total to a career-high 14…Anders Lee has 10 goals in 20 games against Colorado, and has surpassed last season's total of 37 points; Lee is on pace for career highs in both assists and points, and needs eight goals for his second career 30+ goal season.

First Times in a Long Time

• The Isles played seven consecutive home games for the first time since 2021-22 (twice) but that reflected games rescheduled due to COVID. The Isles all played seven straight at home in 2013 (lockout season), but this is the first time since February-March 2007 that seven straight were scheduled at home in an original schedule.

• Bo Horvat is the first Islander with eight goals in a 10-game span since Brock Nelson (most recently 2/9-2/28/2023). While it is the first time he has done it as an Islander, Horvat had 25 (mostly overlapping) stretches as a Canuck when he scored at least eight goals.

• The Isles are over NHL-.500 at home for the first time this season and they are also two games over .500 overall for the first time this season.

• The Isles scored four times in the third period for the first time since March 21, 2023, vs. Toronto.

• The Isles won five consecutive games, all on a single homestand, for the first time since March 4-11, 2021.

• The Isles are 8-3-0 in January and are guaranteed their best January since 2019 (8-2-1). If they should win on Thursday they would complete their best January since the Stanley Cup Champion Islanders went 9-2-1 in January 1983.

What a Stretch

The Isles are 8-2-0 since January 5th. The eight wins are tied for the NHL lead in that span, and only Washington (8-1-2, .818), has a better win percentage than the Isles. The Isles have outscored the opposition 32-19; their 3.20 goals per game rates 8th, while their 1.90 goals allowed trails only Washington (1.27). The Isles have won an NHL-best 56.4% of their draws over those ten games.

Individual Leaders:

Games: Only 10 players have played all ten games, with Scott Mayfield and Adam Pelech being the only defensemen.

Goals: Horvat 8, Lee 6, Nelson 5

Assists: Barzal 7, Nelson 6, Palmieri 6

Points: Nelson 11, Horvat 11, Barzal 10

+/-: Lee +13, Pelech +11, Barzal +10

Shots: Horvat 32, Lee 28, Nelson/Barzal 24

Faceoff Percentage: Horvat 67.0, Cizikas 59.0, Pageau 53.2

Goalies Sorokin 6-1-0 .930 1.99 ; Hogberg 2-1-0 .946 1.26

+128

The Isles are 128 games over all-time NHL-.500 over the first time since January 22, 1996, when a 4-3 loss to the Avs dropped them to 859-731-266. The Avs goaltender that night: Patrick Roy (in one of his 22 wins over the Isles).

Quite the Numbers

Marcus Hogberg has now played 332 minutes for the Isles, allowing eight goals on 151 shots for a 1.45 GAA and a .947 save percentage. Both the GAA and save percentage are the best in Islander history for any goalie who played multiple games. He is the 44th goalie to win multiple games for the Isles.

Weekend Warriors

The Islanders have won eight straight Saturday games (six at home and two on the road). The Isles are 15-13-3 in their last 31 games (8-0-0 on Saturday; 7-13-3 on other days).

Successive Saturday Successes

The Isles have won eight straight Saturday games, matching the longest Saturday win streak (single season) in the Post-Cup era (Also in 2005-06); the last time the Isles had a longer Saturday win streak was December 19, 1981- February 20, 1982 when they won nine straight, with the final five games being games 2, 5, 8, 11, and 15 of the historic 15-game win streak.

Milestone Man

Mathew Barzal has 327 assists, just one assist behind Patrick Flatley for 8th place in club history.

Third Periods

Goals: Isles 48, Opponents 57

Tying Goals: Isles 6, Opponents 11 (in 10 games)

Go Ahead Goals: Isles 8 (in 7 games), Opponents 9

Empty Net Goals: Isles 10, Opponents 14

The Isles have either been ahead or tied after two periods in 32 of their 49 games. In the 17 games that they have trailed through 40 minutes (3-13-1), they have been within one goal at some point in all but four of them (10/12 @ DAL, 12/5 vs SEA, 12/17 @ CAR, 12/23 vs BUF, 12/31 @TOR)

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have eleven come-from behind wins this season, including three when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win nine times this season, including seven times in the third period.

Overtime

The Isles are 3-6 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 2-1 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 3-4 in overtime and 1-0 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 0-2 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts.

Sorokin has 34 OT/SO losses, extending his club record (Rick DiPietro had 28).

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 10 empty-net goals and allowed 14.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 34 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 13 times

• Allowed the next goal: 16 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 5 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2024-25 22-20-7 for 51 points in 49 games

• 2023-24 20-17-12 for 52 points in 49 games

(It is the first time since game 18 that the Isles have been within one point of last season's pace.

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-2-3

• Season: 17-72-89

• Last Season (Final) 33-137-170

The Islander defense scored only four times in the first 26 games but have 13 goals in the last 23 games.

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 41 career shutouts and 289 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is seventh in wins and fourth in shutouts.

All-time Goalie Wins

47. Mike Liut 293

48. Ed Giacomin 290

49. Semyon Varlamov 289

Oh Canada

The Isles are playing 17 games against Canadian-based teams this season; they are 5-3-3 so far (1-1-0 at home and 4-1-3 on the road). After opening with a home shootout win over Montreal, the Isles played eight straight road games in November/December going 4-1-3. They went 0-1-0 in January; five of the six remaining games will be at home.

Going back to last season the Isles are 8-3-3 in the last 14 games against Canadian teams; the next Canadian opponent will be Winnipeg on February 7th in the Isles' final game in Canada this season.

Home and Road

The Isles are 22-20-7 overall; they are 12-11-2 at home and 10-9-5 on the road.

Colorado is 29-21-2 overall; they are 14-10-2 at home and 15-11-0 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 14-14-3 against the East (7-5-2 vs. Metropolitan and 7-9-1 vs. Atlantic) and 8-6-4 against the West (5-2-2 vs. Central and 3-4-2 vs. Pacific).

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,466

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,466) and Patrick Roy (172) have combined for 1,638 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 10-4-4 when scoring first and are 12-16-3 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 11-7-10=28

Colorado 14-12-6=32

The Isles are 11-12-3 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-1-0 when the shots are even and 10-7-4 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves; he is 17-14-4 this season and 2-2-2 vs. Colorado.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves; he is 16-14-5 this season and 4-5-1 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles did not have a power play; Colorado was 0-2 (4:00).

The Isles are 9-2-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 13-18-6 when they do not. The Isles are 10-10-6 when they allow at least one power play goal and 12-10-1 when they do not.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 21-4-4 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 1-16-3 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 9-5-7 in games decided by a single goal including 4-5 in regulation. They are 3-6 in games decided in overtime and are 2-1 in shootouts. The Isles are 3-8 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

Including tonight, the Isles are 4-1-1 on the front end and 3-3-0 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be February 1st-2nd when they visit Tampa bay and Florida.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Alex Romanov (25:16); Colorado: Cale Makar (25:24)

Mathew Barzal led Isles forwards (19:15).

Face-offs

Isles 23, Colorado 29 (44%)

Bo Horvat won 10 of 16 for the Isles; Nathan MacKinnon won 14 of 21 for Colorado.

Hit Count

Isles 33 (Alex Romanov -6)

Colorado 24 (Two with 6)

Fights

None. Season total: 5 (Mayfield, Wahlstrom, Martin-2, Pageau)

Blocked Shots

Isles 27 (Three with 4)

Colorado 14 (Josh Manson -3)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 54, Colorado 87

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 53, Colorado 75

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Scott Perunovich +10

Colorado: Nathan MacKinnon +16

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 10, Colorado 20

5-on-5: Isles 10, Colorado 14

Scratches

(Mike Reilly-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-LTIR), (Hudson Fasching-IR), (Noah Dobson-LTIR), (Ryan Pulock -IR), Margus Hogberg -IR), Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski, Pierre Engvall

Games Lost to injury: 173. (Last season's total: 181)

The Ironmen

Brock Nelson is the Islanders' ironman, having played 215 consecutive games. Kyle Palmieri (165) has also played every game since the start of last season.

Most Overtime Goals, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 11

2. Brock Nelson 9

3. Kyle Okposo and Josh Bailey 6

5. Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal, Thomas Hickey, and Anthony Beauvillier 5

Most Overtime Assists, Career (Islanders)

1. Mathew Barzal 16

2. John Tavares 12

Most Overtime Points, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 23

2. Mathew Barzal 21

3. Brock Nelson 19

Barzal has a point on 21 of the 42 overtime goals that the Isles have scored since he became a regular in 2016-17.

National TV Games

The Isles are 1-3-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners, with six games remaining. The next national games will stream on January 30th on ESPN+/Hulu as the Isles visit the Flyers. The remaining five national telecasts are all scheduled in April.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-4-1 in matinee games this season, with six games remaining. The next matinee will be on March 1st vs Nashville. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-16-11 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 5 successful, 3 failures (No offsides -PIT 11/5, No goalie interference – SEA 11/16, Goalie Interference- WAS 11/29, goalie interference – TOR 12/31, no goalie interference – BOS 1/5, offsides-VEG 1/9, goalie interference – OTT 1/14, goalie interference – COL 1/28)

Opponents: 5 successful, 2 failures (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10, Offside-VAN 11/14, Goalie Interference-STL 11/23, Offside -BUF 11/30, No Goalie Interference-CHI 12/15, Goalie Interference – PIT 12/28. Offside 12/31)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (2): CHI 12/12, PHI 1/24

Vs (1): CHI 12/15

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (4): BUF 11/1, CAR 12/7, BOS 1/5, SJ 1/18

Opponent responses (6): UTA 10/10 (2), SEA 11/16, CHI 12/15, TOR 12/31, BOS 1/5

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (1): Vs. PIT 11/5 (Trailed 3-1, won 4-3 (SO))

Vs (2): Vs. NJ 11/9 (Led 3-1, Lost 4-3 (OT)), WSH 11/29 Led 4-2, Lost 5-4 (SO))

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (3): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, GAG but lost in OT); Anders Lee 11/12 @ EDM (17:20-GTG; EDM won in OT); Mathew Barzal 1/11 vs UTA (18:35-GAG)

Vs (7): Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; UTA won in OT); Cole Caufield 10/19 vs MTL (17:50-GTG; NYI won in SO); Jesper Bratt 10/25 at NJD (18:31-GTG; NYI won in OT); Stefan Noesen 11/9 vs NJ (19:10-GTG; NJD won in OT); Lucas Raymond 11/21 at DET (19:09-GAG); 12/15 Connor Bedard at CHI (19:06-GAG); Bobby McMann 1/2 vs. TOR (17:01- GAG)

OT Winners

For (3): Bo Horvat 10/25 @ NJD (1:09), Bo Horvat 1/5 @ BOS (3:10), Brock Nelson 1/25 vs CAR (2:03)

Vs (6): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18); Jake Neighbours 10/17 @ STL (2:04); Jack Hughes 11/9 vs NJD (2:35); Leon Draisaitl 11/12 @ EDM (1:52); Jakub Chychrun 11/29 @ WAS (1:20); Nick Suzuki 12/3 @ MTL (2:39)

Shootout Winners

For (2): Noah Dobson 10/19 vs MTL, Bo Horvat 11/5 vs PIT

Vs (1): Andrei Kuzmenko 11/19 @ CGY

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Bob Nystrom 900 * 5. Brock Nelson 889 6. Clark Gillies 872 7. Casey Cizikas 864 8. Matt Martin 848 9. Bob Bourne 814 * 10. Anders Lee 808 …

26. Claude Lapointe 535 * 27. Ryan Pulock 534 28.Tomas Jonsson 532 29. Pat LaFontaine 530 30. Kyle Okposo and Adam Pelech 529 32. Mathew Barzal 528 33. Nick Leddy 518 ** 34. Scott Mayfield 516

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 3. Denis Potvin 310 **

4. Clark Gillies 304 * 5. Brock Nelson 290 6. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 ** 8. Anders Lee 282 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 134…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 111

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

7. John Tonelli 338 * 8. Patrick Flatley 328 * 9. Mathew Barzal 327…

13. Derek King 288 * 14. Pat LaFontaine 279 15. Bobby Nystrom 278 ** 16. Brock Nelson 272…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 210…

25. Kenny Jonsson 175 * 26. Alexei Yashin and Duane Sutter 171 28. Noah Dobson 169 29. Jean Potvin 167 30. Jeff Norton 166 31. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 32. Ryan Pulock 157…

35. Travis Green 145 * 36. Casey Cizikas 141

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

7. Josh Bailey 580 * 8. Pat LaFontaine 566 * 9. Brock Nelson 562 …

13. Derek King 499 * 14. Anders Lee 491 15. Patrick Flatley 488 ** 16. Mathew Barzal 461…

28. Jason Blake and Steve Thomas 258 * 30. Casey Cizikas 252

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +83 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +62 21. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 24. Greg Gilbert +54 * 25. Gord Lane +48

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Stefan Persson 52 * 5. Ryan Pulock 51 * 6. Jean Potvin and Noah Dobson 46…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Vladimir Malakhov and Scott Mayfield 27 * 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

5. Kenny Jonsson 175 * 6. Noah Dobson 169 7. Jean Potvin 167 8. Jeff Norton 166 9. Ryan Pulock 157 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 125…

17. Bryan Berard 100 * 18. Vladimir Malakhov 98 * 19. Johnny Boychuk and Scott Mayfield 96

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

5. Kenny Jonsson 232 * 6. Noah Dobson 215 7. Jean Potvin 213 ** 8. Ryan Pulock 208…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Roman Hamrlik 153 * 12. Adam Pelech 151…

18. Gerry Hart 128 * 19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Scott Mayfield 123

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Kelly Hrudey 241 * 5. Ilya Sorokin 227 6. Thomas Greiss 193 7. Tommy Salo 187 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 112 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 3. Ilya Sorokin 20 **

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 10-27-2-2 heading into a Wednesday home game with Lehigh Valley.

Brian Pinho, the team's All-Star selection, leads the team with 17 goals. Chris Terry's 24 assists and 36 points pace the Baby Isles in both categories.

Season Series Stats

The Isles sweep the season series, 2 games to 0 (and 4 points to 0).

It is the first time since 2018-19 that the Isles have swept the season series, the first time the Isles ever scored 11 goals in a two-game season series with the Avs, and the first time since December 15-31, 1990 that the Isles have beaten the Avs franchise (then in Quebec) by at least three goals in consecutive games.

UP NEXT

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30th – ISLES AT PHILADELPHIA 7:30pm

[ESPN+/Hulu, WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles will look to match the longest winning streak in the Patrick Roy era (six games) as they visit the Flyers for the third meeting of the teams this month.

The Flyers were the last team to beat the Isles, handing the Isles a 5-3 defeat on January 16th, but the Isles rebounded eight days later for a 3-1 victory.

The Isles are 7-2-2 in their last 11 trips to Philadelphia (including 4-2 in OT/SO games).

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.