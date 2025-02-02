The Skinny: Islanders 3, Lightning 2 OT

Game 51

Isles 3, Tampa Bay 2 (OT)

Tony DeAngelo scored 33 seconds into overtime and Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves for his sixth straight win as the Isles overcame a last-minute tying goal by Nikita Kucherov for a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning before a sellout crowd of 19,192 at Amalie Arena.

The Isles extended the longest active win streak in the NHL to seven games as they also got goals from Adam Boqvist (in his Isles debut) and Kyle Palmieri (his second in two games after going since Christmas without one).

The Isles have won five straight on the road, as well, and move to a season-high four games over NHL-500 (24-20-7). The Isles now head to Sunrise, Florida to face the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers; each of the next three games is against a team currently leading their division.

The Scoring:

1st Period

No Goals

2nd Period

Jake Guentzel (26) Erik Cernak (11), Gage Goncalves (3) 05:39 NYI 0,TBL 1

Adam Boqvist (3) Mathew Barzal (14), Simon Holmstrom (15) 18:16 NYI 1,TBL 1

3rd Period

Kyle Palmieri (14) Maxim Tsyplakov (14) 06:41 NYI 2,TBL 1

Nikita Kucherov (24) Darren Raddysh (19), Brayden Point (25) 19:13 NYI 2,TBL 2

OT

Tony DeAngelo (1) Bo Horvat (21), Simon Holmstrom (16) 00:33 NYI 3,TBL 2

The Skinny

The Isles have won seven straight and are 10-2-0 in their last twelve games (Including 3-0 in OT); it is the first time under Patrick Roy (and only the 9th time in club history) that the Isles have won at least seven straight…The Isles have outscored the opposition 24-9 during the seven-game win streak…The Isles have outscored their opponents 85-79 in the first two periods but have been outscored 64-54 in the third period and overtime; the Isles are much improved in third period and OT in the last eleven games, outscoring their opponents 17-7…The Isles have scored 101 goals and allowed 86 goals at 5-on-5 but have been outscored 58-38 in all other situations… The Isles have been tied or ahead at some point in the third period in 31 of the last 39 games… The Isles have outscored the opposition 52-41 in the second period this season (including 11-3 in the last seven games); they were outscored 107-83 in the second period a season ago… The Isles have killed 23 of 24 over their last eleven games (95.8%) and they have the best PK in the NHL in that span… The Isles went 0-1 on the power play; over the last 21 games, the Isles have been outscored 10-3 on the power play…The Isles improve to 4-5-4 when tied after two periods …Bo Horvat's overtime point streak gives him points in seven of the last eight games…The Isles have been credited with 226 hits (32.3 per game) during their seven-game win streak…Bo Horvat won 12 of 22; he has won 144 of 220 during the 10-2-0 stretch, for an NHL-best 65.5% (minimum 50 face-offs)….Ilya Sorokin has now won five straight starts and six straight appearances (including his 2:03 of overtime outing on Saturday); it is the second time in his career that he has had a winning streak of at least six games (8 in 2021)… The Isles have now played fifteen scoreless first periods this season (8-3-4)…Anders Lee is +13 in the last 12 games – the best +/- in the NHL in that span…Simon Holmstrom is 3-3-6 in the last 3 games…Kyle Palmieri is now 12-1-13 in 28 games against Tampa Bay.

The Injuries

Scott Mayfield, Adam Pelech and Mathew Barzal all left the game at various times; only Pelech returned. The Isles have already lost more games to injury than all last season.

Howie's Stat

Former Isles broadcaster Howie Rose always liked this one: Adam Boqvist and Tony DeAngelo are the 403rd and 404th players in Isles history (including Billy Smith) to score a goal.

Happy Birthday

Kyle Palmieri scored his 4th birthday goal, having scored twice in 2013 (ANA vs. MIN) and once in 2018 (NJ vs PHI).

First Times in a Long Time

• The Isles are 10-2-0 in their last 12 games; it is the first time since March 2021 that they have won at least 10 games in a 12-game span.

• The Isles have won five straight road games for the first time since 10/17/2019-11/19/2019 (6 games); it is only the 11th time in club history that they have won at least five straight road games.

• The Isles have allowed nine goals in their seven-game winning streak, the fewest goals they have allowed in any seven-game span since November 2019

• Adam Boqvist is the first Islander defenseman since Marek Zidlicky (10/9/2015 vs CHI in first-ever game at Barclays Center) to score a goal in his team debut.

• The Isles are four games over NHL-.500 for the first time this season and they are also three games over .500 on the road for the first time since they opened the 2021-22 season by going 6-2-2 on the road.

Most Winning Streaks of 7+ Games (Islander Coach)

1. Al Arbour 6 (although it took 434 games for his first one!)

2. Barry Trotz 2

3. Patrick Roy 1

Fast Finishes

Tony DeAngelo is credited with the 3rd-earliest overtime goal by an Islander defenseman:

1. Tom Poti 0:23 (10/21/06)

Roman Hamrlik 0:23 (3/20/01)

3. Tony DeAngelo (0:33)

What a Stretch

The Isles are 10-2-0 since January 5th. The ten wins are tied for the NHL lead in that span, and their .833-win percentage is the best in the NHL in that span. The Isles have outscored the opposition 38-21; their 3.17 goals per game rates 8th, while their 1.75 goals allowed is the best in the NHL. The Isles have won an NHL-best 55.2% of their draws over those twelve games.

Individual Leaders:

Games: Only nine players have played all eleven games, with Scott Mayfield and Adam Pelech being the only defensemen.

Goals: Horvat 8, Lee 6, Nelson 5

Assists: Barzal 8, Nelson 6, Palmieri 6, Pageau 6, Pelech 6

Points: Horvat 12, Nelson 11, Barzal 11

+/-: Lee +13, Barzal +11, Pelech +10

Shots: Horvat 38, Nelson 32, Lee 30, Barzal 30

Faceoff Percentage: Horvat 65.5, Cizikas 57.1, Pageau 54.4

Goalies Sorokin 8-1-0 .938 1.74 ; Hogberg 2-1-0 .946 1.26

+130

The Isles are 130 games over all-time NHL-.500 over the first time since January 15, 1996, when a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay moved their record to 859-729-266.

Quite the Numbers

Marcus Hogberg has now played 332 minutes for the Isles, allowing eight goals on 151 shots for a 1.45 GAA and a .947 save percentage. Both the GAA and save percentage are the best in Islander history for any goalie who played multiple games. He is the 44th goalie to win multiple games for the Isles.

Weekend Warriors

The Islanders have won nine straight Saturday games (six at home and two on the road). The Isles are 17-13-3 in their last 33 games (9-0-0 on Saturday; 8-13-3 on other days).

Successive Saturday Successes

The Isles have won nine straight Saturday games, matching the longest Saturday win streak (single season) in franchise history; the Isles also won straight Saturday games from December 19, 1981- February 20, 1982, with the final five games being games 2, 5, 8, 11, and 15 of the historic 15-game win streak.

Milestone Man

Mathew Barzal recorded his 328th assist, tying Patrick Flatley for 8th place in club history.

Third Periods

Goals: Isles 50, Opponents 58

Tying Goals: Isles 6, Opponents 12 (in 11 games)

Go Ahead Goals: Isles 9 (in 8 games), Opponents 9

Empty Net Goals: Isles 10, Opponents 14

The Isles have either been ahead or tied after two periods in 34 of their 51 games. In the 17 games that they have trailed through 40 minutes (3-13-1), they have been within one goal at some point in all but four of them (10/12 @ DAL, 12/5 vs SEA, 12/17 @ CAR, 12/23 vs BUF, 12/31 @TOR)

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have twelve come-from behind wins this season, including three when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win nine times this season, including seven times in the third period.

Overtime

The Isles are 4-6 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 2-1 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 4-4 in overtime and 1-0 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 0-2 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts.

Sorokin has 34 OT/SO losses, extending his club record (Rick DiPietro had 28).

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 10 empty-net goals and allowed 14.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 35 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 14 times

• Allowed the next goal: 16 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 5 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2024-25 24-20-7 for 55 points in 51 games

• 2023-24 22-17-12 for 56 points in 51 games

(The Isles remain within one point of last season's pace after trailing by multiple points between games 19-48)

Offense from Defense

• Today: 2-0-2

• Season: 19-74-93

• Last Season (Final) 33-137-170

The Islander defense scored only four times in the first 26 games but have 15 goals in the last 25 games.

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 41 career shutouts and 289 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is seventh in wins and fourth in shutouts.

All-time Goalie Wins

47. Mike Liut 293

48. Ed Giacomin 290

49. Semyon Varlamov 289

Oh Canada

The Isles are playing 17 games against Canadian-based teams this season; they are 5-3-3 so far (1-1-0 at home and 4-1-3 on the road). After opening with a home shootout win over Montreal, the Isles played eight straight road games in November/December going 4-1-3. They went 0-1-0 in January; five of the six remaining games will be at home.

Going back to last season the Isles are 8-3-3 in the last 14 games against Canadian teams; the next Canadian opponent will be Winnipeg on February 7th in the Isles' final game in Canada this season.

Home and Road

The Isles are 24-20-7 overall; they are 12-11-2 at home and 12-9-5 on the road.

Tampa Bay is 27-20-4 overall; they are 16-7-2 at home and 11-13-2 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 16-14-3 against the East (8-5-2 vs. Metropolitan and 8-9-1 vs. Atlantic) and 8-6-4 against the West (5-2-2 vs. Central and 3-4-2 vs. Pacific).

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,468

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,468) and Patrick Roy (174) have combined for 1,642 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 11-4-4 when scoring first and are 13-16-3 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 13-17-5-1=36

Tampa Bay 12-9-9-0=30

The Isles are 12-12-3 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 11-7-4 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves; he is 19-14-4 this season and 3-5-0 vs. Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves; he is 21-15-3 this season and 13-4-1 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-1 (2:00); Tampa Bay was 0-3 (6:00).

The Isles are 9-2-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 15-18-6 when they do not. The Isles are 10-10-6 when they allow at least one power play goal and 14-10-1 when they do not.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 23-4-4 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 1-16-3 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 10-5-7 in games decided by a single goal including 4-5 in regulation. They are 4-6 in games decided in overtime and are 2-1 in shootouts. The Isles are 3-8 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

Including tonight, the Isles are 5-1-1 on the front end and 3-3-0 on the back end this season. This back-to-back concludes on Sunday in Florida. The next back-to-back will be February 7th-8th when they visit Winnipeg and Minnesota.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Alex Romanov (Career High 31:40); Tampa Bay: Victor Hedman (24:19)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (21:01).

Face-offs

Isles 27, Tampa Bay 29 (48%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 6 of 9 for the Isles; Brayden Point won 10 of 15 for Tampa Bay.

Hit Count

Isles 26 (Casey Cizikas -8)

Tampa Bay 25 (Nick Paul -6)

Fights

Marc Gatcomb fought Cam Atkinson in the third period. Season total: 7 (Mayfield, Wahlstrom, Martin-2, Pageau, Tsyplakov, Gatcomb)

Blocked Shots

Isles 18 (Adam Pelech and Alex Romanov -3)

Tampa Bay 13 (Erik Cernak -3)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 59, Tampa Bay 72

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 56, Tampa Bay 46

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Mathew Barzal +13

Tampa Bay: Darren Raddysh +6

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 13, Tampa Bay 22

5-on-5: Isles 13, Tampa Bay 11

Scratches

(Mike Reilly-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-LTIR), (Hudson Fasching-IR), (Noah Dobson-LTIR), (Ryan Pulock -IR), (Margus Hogberg -IR), Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski, (Anthony Duclair-ILL)

Games Lost to injury: 186. (Last season's total: 181)

The Ironmen

Brock Nelson is the Islanders' ironman, having played 217 consecutive games. Kyle Palmieri (167) has also played every game since the start of last season.

Most Overtime Goals, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 11

2. Brock Nelson 9

3. Kyle Okposo and Josh Bailey 6

5. Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal, Thomas Hickey, and Anthony Beauvillier 5

Most Overtime Assists, Career (Islanders)

1. Mathew Barzal 16

2. John Tavares 12

Most Overtime Points, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 23

2. Mathew Barzal 21

3. Brock Nelson 19

Barzal has a point on 21 of the 43 overtime goals that the Isles have scored since he became a regular in 2016-17.

National TV Games

The Isles are 2-3-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners, with five games remaining. The next national game will stream April 1st on ESPN+/Hulu as the Isles host the Lightning; five of the last nine games will be nationally-televised.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-4-1 in matinee games this season, with six games remaining. The next matinee will be on March 1st vs Nashville. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-16-11 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 6 successful, 3 failures (No offsides -PIT 11/5, No goalie interference – SEA 11/16, Goalie Interference- WAS 11/29, goalie interference – TOR 12/31, no goalie interference – BOS 1/5, offsides-VEG 1/9, goalie interference – OTT 1/14, goalie interference – COL 1/28, goalie interference – PHI 1/30)

Opponents: 5 successful, 2 failures (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10, Offside-VAN 11/14, Goalie Interference-STL 11/23, Offside -BUF 11/30, No Goalie Interference-CHI 12/15, Goalie Interference – PIT 12/28. Offside 12/31)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (2): CHI 12/12, PHI 1/24

Vs (1): CHI 12/15

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (4): BUF 11/1, CAR 12/7, BOS 1/5, SJ 1/18

Opponent responses (6): UTA 10/10 (2), SEA 11/16, CHI 12/15, TOR 12/31, BOS 1/5

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (1): Vs. PIT 11/5 (Trailed 3-1, won 4-3 (SO))

Vs (2): Vs. NJ 11/9 (Led 3-1, Lost 4-3 (OT)), WSH 11/29 Led 4-2, Lost 5-4 (SO))

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (3): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, GAG but lost in OT); Anders Lee 11/12 @ EDM (17:20-GTG; EDM won in OT); Mathew Barzal 1/11 vs UTA (18:35-GAG)

Vs (8): Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; UTA won in OT); Cole Caufield 10/19 vs MTL (17:50-GTG; NYI won in SO); Jesper Bratt 10/25 at NJD (18:31-GTG; NYI won in OT); Stefan Noesen 11/9 vs NJ (19:10-GTG; NJD won in OT); Lucas Raymond 11/21 at DET (19:09-GAG); 12/15 Connor Bedard at CHI (19:06-GAG); Bobby McMann 1/2 vs. TOR (17:01- GAG); Nikita Kucherov 2/1 at TB (19:13-GTG; NYI won in OT)

OT Winners

For (4): Bo Horvat 10/25 @ NJD (1:09), Bo Horvat 1/5 @ BOS (3:10), Brock Nelson 1/25 vs CAR (2:03), Tony DeAngelo 2/1 @ TB (0:32)

Vs (6): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18); Jake Neighbours 10/17 @ STL (2:04); Jack Hughes 11/9 vs NJD (2:35); Leon Draisaitl 11/12 @ EDM (1:52); Jakub Chychrun 11/29 @ WAS (1:20); Nick Suzuki 12/3 @ MTL (2:39)

Shootout Winners

For (2): Noah Dobson 10/19 vs MTL, Bo Horvat 11/5 vs PIT

Vs (1): Andrei Kuzmenko 11/19 @ CGY

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Bob Nystrom 900 * 5. Brock Nelson 891 6. Clark Gillies 872 7. Casey Cizikas 866 8. Matt Martin 848 9. Bob Bourne 814 * 10. Anders Lee 810 …

23. Ken Morrow 550 * 24. Duane Sutter 547 25. Lorne Henning 543 26. Claude Lapointe and Ryan Pulock 535 28.Tomas Jonsson 532 29. Adam Pelech 531 30. Pat LaFontaine and Mathew Barzal 530 32. Kyle Okposo 529 * 33. Nick Leddy and Scott Mayfield 518

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 3. Denis Potvin 310 **

4. Clark Gillies 304 * 5. Brock Nelson 290 6. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 ** 8. Anders Lee 282 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 134…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 111

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

7. John Tonelli 338 * 8. Patrick Flatley and Mathew Barzal 328…

13. Derek King 288 * 14. Pat LaFontaine 279 15. Bobby Nystrom 278 ** 16. Brock Nelson 272…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 210…

25. Kenny Jonsson 175 * 26. Alexei Yashin and Duane Sutter 171 28. Noah Dobson 169 29. Jean Potvin 167 30. Jeff Norton 166 31. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 32. Ryan Pulock 157…

35. Travis Green 145 * 36. Casey Cizikas 142

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

7. Josh Bailey 580 * 8. Pat LaFontaine 566 * 9. Brock Nelson 562 …

13. Derek King 499 * 14. Anders Lee 491 15. Patrick Flatley 488 ** 16. Mathew Barzal 462…

28. Jason Blake and Steve Thomas 258 * 30. Casey Cizikas 253

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +82 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +62 21. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 24. Greg Gilbert +54 * 25. Gord Lane +48

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Stefan Persson 52 * 5. Ryan Pulock 51 * 6. Jean Potvin and Noah Dobson 46…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Vladimir Malakhov and Scott Mayfield 27 * 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

5. Kenny Jonsson 175 * 6. Noah Dobson 169 7. Jean Potvin 167 8. Jeff Norton 166 9. Ryan Pulock 157 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 126…

17. Bryan Berard 100 * 18. Vladimir Malakhov 98 * 19. Johnny Boychuk and Scott Mayfield 96

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

5. Kenny Jonsson 232 * 6. Noah Dobson 215 7. Jean Potvin 213 ** 8. Ryan Pulock 208…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Roman Hamrlik 153 * 12. Adam Pelech 152…

18. Gerry Hart 128 * 19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Scott Mayfield 123

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Kelly Hrudey 241 * 5. Ilya Sorokin 229 6. Thomas Greiss 193 7. Tommy Salo 187 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 114 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 3. Ilya Sorokin 21 **

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 10-30-2-2 after back-to-back 5-4 losses in Hershey on Friday and Saturday.

Brian Pinho, who will play in the AHL All-Star Classic on Monday, leads the team (and is tied for 10th in the AHL) with 18 goals. Chris Terry's 26 assists and 40 points pace the Baby Isles in both categories; Terry is tied for 4th in the AHL in points.

The Islanders are off until Friday when they visit Wilkes Barre-Scranton.

Season Series Stats

The Isles lead the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 1). The teams will meet twice in a four-day span (March 29 in Tampa Bay; April 1 at UBS Arena) to conclude the season series.

The Isles improve to 3-8-0 in their last 11 regular season games against the Bolts, with today's win ending a five-game regular season losing streak in Tampa.

UP NEXT

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2nd – ISLES AT FLORIDA 6:00pm

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 5:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles will look for their first eight-game winning streak in four seasons as they cross the state to face the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers in Sunrise.

The Panthers erased a 3-0 lead for a 6-3 win on October 26th at UBS Arena; however, the Isles won both games in Sunrise last season.

Per Patrick Roy's post-game tonight, Jakub Skarek is expected to make his NHL debut in goal.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com