Game 26

Isles 2, Philadelphia 1

Matias Maccelli and Brayden Schenn scored second period goals while Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves as the Isles defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 before a sell-out crowd of 19,154 at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The win extends the Islanders’ road point streak to eight games, which matches the franchise record, done four times prior, but not since 1981.

The Isles head home to host Florida on Tuesday before returning to Philadelphia with a chance to set the club road point streak record on Thursday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

Matias Maccelli (3) Ben Hutton (3), Emil Heineman (7) 02:28 NYI 1, PHI 0

Brayden Schenn (7) Mathew Barzal (4), Simon Holmstrom (9) 13:30 NYI 2, PHI 0

3rd Period

Cam York (3) Trevor Zegras (11), Denver Barkey (10) 16:20 NYI 2, PHI 1

The Skinny

The Isles went 0-1 on the power play and 3-3 on the penalty kill... The Isles’ PK is 45-52 in the last nineteen games, while the power play is 0-10 in the last six games after going 4-12 in the prior four games… The Isles scored the first goal for the ninth time in eleven games; they are 11-1-4 when scoring first...The Isles are 9-1-1 in games they lead after 40 minutes… Victor Eklund had six hits, to give him a team-leading 84 on the season; he is third among all rookies… Brayden Schenn has a point in four straight games and now has recorded a game-winning goal in 14 straight seasons…It was Schenn’s first game-winning goal as an Islander and the 63rd of his career… Per Natural Stat Trick, Ilya Sorokin saved 3.19 goals above expected; that makes 5.63 goals saved above expected for the Islander goalies in the back-to-back…Matias Maccelli scored for the first time since October 15th…Trevor Zegras is 3-5-8 in 11 games against the Isles…Ben Hutton now has 5 points in 11 games, and is tied with Ryan Pulock for the club +/- lead with a +7 rating…Adam Pelech played 5:41 of the 6:00 that the Isles were shorthanded…There was a stretch of 7:52 without a whistle in the third period…Ilya Sorokin lowered his career goals against average against the Flyers to 1.63, which is the lowest of any goalie who has faced the Flyers at least ten times.

The Injury

Anthony Duclair suffered a lower body injury late in the first period; he did not return.

Road Warriors

The Isles are 6-0-2 in their last eight road games, tying the franchise record for consecutive road games with at least a point:

1980-81 8 8-0-0 2/27/1981 3/29/1981

1978-79 8 7-0-1 1/12/1978 12/09/1978

1981-82 8 6-0-2 10/07/1981 11/11/1981

1975-76 8 6-0-2 2/12/1976 03/14/1976

2026-27 8 6-0-2 10/27/2026 – present

The Isles went 4-0-2 on the road in November; they were 2-3-1 at home in November.

Milestone Men (non-Schaefer)

• Casey Cizikas has 285 points leaving him one behind Ed Westfall for 27th place in club history.

• Pete DeBoer passed Todd McLellan for 15th place on the career wins list (676-675).

• Semyon Varlamov has recorded 291 NHL wins, which is 48th all-time. 42 goalies have won at least 300 games, and Mike Liut (293) is next on the list at 47th.

The Schaefer’s

• Schaefer has 32 career goals, matching Bryan Trottier’s club record for teenagers.

• Schaefer now has 85 points, passing Rasmus Dahlin for 2nd place on the teenage defenseman point list. He is 47 points behind Phil Housley’s teenage record.

• With 53 assists, Schaefer has passed Tim Connolly for 2nd place among Isles teens

• After having a point in 13 of 15 games, Schaefer has gone four games without a point for the second time in his career; he had a five-game streak without a point last November.

Most Goals by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

1. Phil Housley 46

2. Matthew Schaefer 32

Most Assists by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

1. Phil Housley 86

2. Rasmus Dahlin 71

3. Doug Bodger 59

4. Ray Bourque 56

5. Rick Hampton 54

6. Matthew Schaefer 53

Most Points by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

1. Phil Housley 132

2. Matthew Schaefer 85

Most Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier and Matthew Schaefer 32

Most Assists by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 63

2. Matthew Schaefer 53

Most Points by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 95

2. Matthew Schaefer 85

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Matthew Schaefer 6

2. Bryan Trottier 5

Most Power Play Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier and John Tavares 11

2. Matthew Schaefer 9

Most Shots on Goal by an Islander Teenager

1. Matthew Schaefer 311

2. Tim Connolly 285

Schaefer will play this entire season as a teenager.

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 32:16 10/27/2026 at NSH (SO)

2. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

3. Matthew Schaefer 31:35 11/25/2026 vs. STL (SO)

4. Matthew Schaefer 30:51 11/9/2026 at SJ (SO)

5. Matthew Schaefer 30:01 11/5/2026 vs CAR

Matthew Schaefer 30:01 10/29/2026 at MIN (OT)

The last Islander to play more than 32:16 was Mark Streit, who played 32:27 on March 27, 2010, vs. CBJ. Since ice-time became official, no Islander has played more than the 31:59 Schaefer played on 3/24/2026 in a game that ended in regulation.

Most Ice Time by a Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 32:16 10/27/2026 at NSH (SO)

2. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

3. Matthew Schaefer 31:35 11/25/2026 vs. STL (SO)

4. Jay Bouwmeester 30:57 1/30/2003 for FLA vs. DET (OT)

5. Matthew Schaefer 30:51 11/9/2026 at SJ (SO)

There are ten recorded instances of a teenager playing 30 minutes in a game, including Schaefer six times and Seth Jones twice.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 96 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by a player 21 or younger since ice-time became official and the longest by an Islander since Mark Streit set the record (since 1997-98) by doing so in 141 consecutive games from 2009-2011.

Most Consecutive Games Playing At Least 20 Minutes - Players 22 or Younger

1. Oliver Ekman Larssson – 106

2. Matthew Schaefer – 96

3. Ivan Provorov - 94

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have three come-from behind wins this season, including one time when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win five times this season, including twice in the third period.

The Isles have zero multi-goal comeback wins (zero in the third period); opponents have two (one in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 1-3 in games decided by an overtime goal; they are 2-2 in shootouts.

Last season the Isles established an NHL record by winning all ten games decided by an overtime goal.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have scored once with the sixth attacker and allowed five empty net goals.

Opponents have scored three goals with the sixth attacker and allowed four empty-netters to the Isles.

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2026-27: 13-8-5 for 31 points in 26 games

• 2025-26: 13-10-3 for 29 points in 26 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-1-1

• Season: 15-42-57

• Last Season (Final) 40-126-166

The 40 goals last season were the most for the Islander defense since they had 41 in 2022-23.

Home and Road

The Isles are 13-7-5 overall; they are 6-5-2 at home and 7-3-3 on the road.

Philadelphia is 10-13-6 overall; they are 5-6-3 at home and 5-7-3 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 5-5-2 against the East (3-2-1 vs. Metropolitan and 2-3-1 vs. Atlantic) and 8-3-3 against the West (4-2-1 vs. Central and 4-1-2 vs. Pacific).

Coach DeBoer

Pete DeBoer is 676-458-157 as an NHL coach, and 14-11-5 with the Isles.

Career Wins

13. Dick Irvin 691

14. Pat Quinn 684

15. Pete DeBoer 676

16. Todd McLellan 675

First Things First

The Isles are 11-1-4 when scoring first and 2-7-1 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 4-14-8=26

Philadelphia 7-8-7=22

The Isles are 8-1-3 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-0-0 when the shots are even and 5-7-2 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves; he is 11-5-2 this season and 13-4-3 vs. Philadelphia.

Joseph Woll made 25 saves; he is 5-8-2 this season and 3-3-1 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-1 (2:00); Philadelphia was 0-3(6:00).

The Isles are 7-2-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 6-6-3 when they do not. The Isles are 3-6-2 when they allow at least one power play goal and 10-2-3 when they do not.

The Isles are 5-0-2 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 2-3-1 when they are outscored, and 6-5-2 when special team goals are equal.

Three is (Usually) a Magic Number

The Isles are 12-3-2 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 1-5-3 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 7-1-5 in games decided by a single goal including 4-1 in regulation. They are 1-3 in games decided in overtime and are 2-2 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-4 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

Including tonight, the Isles are 0-1-0 on the front end and 1-0-0 on the back end this season; they were the last team in the NHL to play a back-to-back set this season. The next back-to-back will be on December 3rd at Philadelphia and December 4th vs. San Jose.

The Isles are 2-1-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 1-0-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (23:58); Philadelphia: Travis Konecny (23:25)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (20:56).

Shots on Goal

Isles 26 (Matias Maccelli – 4)

Philadelphia 22 (Several with 2)

Shot Attempts

Isles 42 (Bo Horvat– 5)

Philadelphia 62 (Tyson Foerster and Denver Barkey – 7)

Face-offs

Isles 28, Philadelphia 25 (53%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 10 of 14 for the Isles; Christian Dvorak won 9 of 15 for Philadelphia.

Hit Count

Isles 22 (Victor Eklund – 6)

Philadelphia 28 (Tyson Foerster – 7)

Blocked Shots

Isles 14 (Logan Stanley – 5)

Philadelphia 9 (Cam York – 3)

Fights

None. Season total: 9 (Stanley-2, Chaffee-2, Schenn-2, Pelech, MacLean, DeAngelo)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 42, Philadelphia 62

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 38, Philadelphia 46

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Tony DeAngelo and Cal Ritchie +5

Philadelphia: Sean Couturier +10

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 6, Philadelphia 19

5-on-5: Isles 6, Philadelphia 14

Scratches

Alex Romanov (IR), Kyle Palmieri (IR), Ryan Pulock (INJ), Scott Mayfield, Mitchell Chaffee

Games Lost to injury: 79. (Last season’s total: 399)

The Ironmen

Brayden Schenn played his 352nd consecutive game (the first 307 for the Blues); it is the 8th longest active streak in the NHL. Emil Heineman played his 109th consecutive game, all but one for the Isles, while Adam Pelech and Matthew Schaefer extended their streaks to 108 consecutive games.

National TV Games

The Isles are 1-2-1 in games that air on one of the NHL’s US national broadcast partners. The next nationally televised game will be on December 3rd against the Flyers in Philly.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-1-0 in matinee games. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 18-25-14 in matinees.

The next matinee will be on Monday, December 7th, when the Isles host the Avs at 1:00pm.

Challenges

Isles: 1 successful, 0 failures. OTT (Offside) 10/15.

Opponents: 0 successful, 1 failure CBJ (Goalie Interference) 11/17

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 0 unfavorable

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (2): Vs NJD 10/3, vs VAN 10/13

Vs (2): @ NYR 10/6, vs TB 10/10

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of the other team)

Isles responses (1): Vs NJ 11/7

Opponent responses (5): ANA 10/20, DAL 10/25, NJ 11/7, WPG 11/19, DET 11/21

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (1): NJ 11/7

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (1): Victor Eklund (GTG; Isles won in SO) 19:57 – 11/25 vs STL

Vs (1): Brandon Hagel (GWG) 18:16 – 10/10 vs. TB

OT Winners

For (1): Matthew Schaefer (MIN) 10/29

Vs (3): Brandt Clarke (LA) 10/22, Jack Hughes (NJ) 11/7, Josh Morrissey (WPG) 11/19

Shootout Winners

For (2): Kyle Palmieri (NAS) 10/27, Bo Horvat (STL)11/25

Vs (2): Shane Pinto (OTT) 10/15, Iyar Stenberg (SJ) 11/9

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 1,004…

15. Brent Sutter 694 \\* 16. Adam Pelech 668 \\* 17. Ryan Pulock 653\\* 18. Derek King 638 \\* 19. Billy Harris 623 \\* 20. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 21. Scott Mayfield 621 \\* 22. Mathew Barzal 619

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310…

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 154…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Casey Cizikas 125…

30. Ray Ferraro 116 \\* 31. Bo Horvat 108

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 385…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ryan Pulock 189…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 160 \\* 34. David Volek 154 \\* 35. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 \\* 36. Adam Pelech 149

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 10. Anders Lee 549 \\* 11. John Tonelli 544 \\* 12. Bob Bourne 542 \\* 13. Mathew Barzal 539…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 285 …

31. David Volek 249 \\* 32. Ryan Pulock 245

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +80 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Ryan Pulock +73 \\* 20. Pat Price +70 \\* 21. JP Parise +67 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58

Defense Games

1. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 2. Adam Pelech 668 \\* 3. Ryan Pulock 653\\*

4. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 5. Scott Mayfield 621

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

10. Mark Streit 40 \\* 11. Johnny Boychuk 35 \\* 12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Matthew Schaefer 32 \\* 14. Bryan Berard and Adam Pelech 31 \\* 16. Scott Mayfield 30

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 189 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\* 10. Adam Pelech 149…

13. Dave Lewis 117 \\* 14. Roman Hamrlik and Scott Mayfield 110

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 245…

9. Jeff Norton 188 \\* 10. Adam Pelech 180…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 140

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Ilya Sorokin 326…

6. Thomas Greiss 193 \\* 7. Tommy Salo 187 \\* 8. Semyon Varlamov 181

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Ilya Sorokin 165 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Semyon Varlamov 78

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 30 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

The Hamilton Hammers improved to 8-13-0-2 this season on Saturday with their second consecutive 5-2 win in Cleveland. Joey Larson scored a pair of goals and Pierre Engvall had a pair of assists. Vitek Vanecek improved to 4-1-0 in his last five starts; he has stopped 132 of 140 shots in his last six appearances as he has lowered his goals against average from 4.27 to 3.00.

Team leaders:

Goals: Pierre Engvall (10); Assists: Engvall, Liam Foudy and Quinn Finley (11); Points: Engvall (21)

Goalies: Vitek Vanecek (5-6-1, 3.00, .898), Josh Kotai (3-7-1, 3.21, .892)

Season Series Stats

The Isles lead the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 0). The team will play again in Philly on Thursday (December 3rd).

The Isles are 5-0-2 in their last seven games in Philadelphia; this matches a seven-game point streak in San Jose as the second-longest active streak. Their longest active road streak is ten games in Vancouver.

Overall, the Isles are 17-4-4 in their 25 games against the Flyers.

UP NEXT:

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1st -- FLORIDA AT ISLES 7:00pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 6:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles play a single home game in between two trips to Philadelphia as they welcome the Florida Panthers to UBS Arena on Tuesday.

It is the first of three meetings this season with the Panthers; the home team won each game last season as the Isles won two of three.

The Isles are 6-3-1 in their last ten meetings with Florida.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in “The Skinny” has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.