The Skinny: Hurricanes 6, Islanders 2

Game 10

Carolina 6, Isles 2

Bradly Nadeau and Mike Reilly scored unassisted goals in the first 5:21 of play and Long Islander Brandon Bussi made 26 saves and added an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Isles 6-2 before a crowd of 18,299 at Lenovo Center.

Matthew Schaefer and Simon Holmstrom scored for the Islanders, but the Isles allowed a goal to Andrei Svechnikov just 11 seconds after Holmstrom had cut the Canes' lead to 4-2.

The Isles are 0-2-1 on this road trip, which concludes in Washington on Friday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Bradly Nadeau (1) 02:33 NYI 0,CAR 1

Mike Reilly (1) 05:21 NYI 0,CAR 2 SHG

Jordan Martinook (2) Jordan Staal (1), Andrei Svechnikov (1) 10:21 NYI 0,CAR 3

Matthew Schaefer (3) Kyle Palmieri (4), Jonathan Drouin (6) 13:20 NYI 1,CAR 3 PPG

2nd Period

No Goals

3rd Period

Jackson Blake (3) Taylor Hall (4), Brandon Bussi (1) 01:51 NYI 1,CAR 4

Simon Holmstrom (3) Tony DeAngelo (4) 10:48 NYI 2,CAR 4

Andrei Svechnikov (2) Alexander Nikishin (4), Logan Stankoven (3) 10:59 NYI 2,CAR 5

Logan Stankoven (4) Nikolaj Ehlers (4) 19:49 NYI 2,CAR 6

The Skinny

Bradly Nadeau, playing his sixth career game, scored his first NHL goal just 2:33 into play…The Isles were outshot in a regulation loss for the first time this season…After scoring six straight first period goals over parts of four games, the Isles were outscored 3-1 in the first period…A late Logan Stankoven goal was a season-high sixth against the Isles, who have lost 39 straight (0-36-3) when allowing at least six…Mathew Barzal did not play after being late to practice…The Isles scored a road power play goal for the first time this season…The Isles held Sebastian Aho without a point, ending his point steak at nine games……Brandon Bussi was the second Long Island -born goalie to face (and to beat) the Islanders (Keith Kinkaid); Bussi is a former PAL Junior Islander…Emil Heineman has 44 hits through 10 games, placing him in the top-10 of the NHL…Simon Holmstrom is 3-2-5 in the last five games.

Schaefer is The One

Matthew Schaefer's three goals match the most goals by an 18-year-old defensemen in a calendar month in the last 40 years (Rasmus Dahlin, Aaron Ekblad, and Zach Bogosian -3x have also done it.)

Schaefer was credited with a burst of 22.93 mph – that is the fastest speed burst ever recorded by an Isles defenseman (tracked since 2021-22; Ryan Pulock had the previous record at 22.84 mph); it was his 4th burst of at least 22 mph this season, just one below the combined total of all Islander defensemen last season.

First Times in a Long Time

The Isles have been outscored the opposition 39-34 (including SO winners) through ten games. The 73 combined goals are the highest since 1993-94 (also 73) and the 39 allowed are the most since 1995-96 (43).

The Isles won 46 of the 75 face-offs. That is the more draws that they have won since April 2, 2016 vs. Pittsburgh (47) and the most that they have won in a road game since February 15, 2003 in Los Angeles (47).

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 27:40 10/25/2025 at PHI (SO)

2. Eric Brewer 26:57 4/3/1999 vs ANA (OT)

3. John Tavares 26:46 4/11/2010 vs. PIT (SO)

4. Matthew Schaefer 26:35 10/13/2025 vs. WPG

5. Matthew Schaefer 26:04 10/11/2025 vs. WAS

A 20-year-old Islander has played more than 27:40 seven times (Bryan Berard – four times; Travis Hamonic -3 times). The youngest of these was Hamonic (at MTL) on February 10, 2011, when he was 20 years, 178 days old; Schaefer will not hit that age until March 1, 2028.

Most Games Played as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

Tim Connolly 81 (14-20-34)

Dave Chyzowski 34 (8-6-14)

Mathew Schaefer 10 (3-5-8)

Nino Niederreiter 9 (1-1-2)

Brent Sutter 3 (2-2-4)

Brad Dalgarno 2 (1-0-1)

Paul Boutilier 1 (0-0-0)

Lots of Travel

The Isles are in a stretch where they are playing 11 of 14 games on the road. They are 0-2-1 in this stretch (0-0-0 home, 0-2-1 road).

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have three come-from behind wins this season, including one when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win three times this season, including twice in the third period.

Overtime

The Isles are 0-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 0-1 in shootouts.

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 1 empty-net goal and allowed 2.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 5 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 1 time

• Allowed the next goal: 3 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 1 time

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 4-5-1 for 9 points in 10 games

• 2024-25 3-4-2 for 8 points in 10 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-1-2

• Season: 4-19-23

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

Home and Road

The Isles are 4-5-1 overall; they are 3-2-0 at home and 1-3-1 on the road.

Carolina is 7-3-0 overall; they are 3-1-0 at home and 4-2-0 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 2-4-1 against the East (0-3-1 vs. Metropolitan and 2-1-0 vs. Atlantic) and 2-1-0 against the West (0-1-0 vs. Central and 2-0-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 2-1-1 when scoring first and are 2-4-0 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 15-7-6=28

Carolina 11-10-12=33

The Isles are 0-4-0 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-0-1 when the shots are even and 4-1-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

David Rittich made 27 saves; he is 2-1-0 this season and 5-4-0 vs. Carolina.

Brandon Bussi made 26 saves; he is 3-1-0 this season and 1-0-0 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 1-4 (7:12) but allowed a shorthanded goal; Carolina was 0-1 (2:00).

The Isles are 2-2-0 when they score at least one power play goal and 2-3-1 when they do not. The Isles are 3-3-1 when they allow at least one power play goal and 1-2-0 when they do not.

The Isles are 2-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 2-3-0 when they are outscored, and 0-1-1 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 4-1-1 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-4-0 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 2-1-1 in games decided by a single goal including 2-1 in regulation. They are 0-0 in games decided in overtime and are 0-1 in shootouts. The Isles are 1-0 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

Including tonight, the Isles are 0-1-0 on the front end and 0-0-0 on the back end this season. This back-to-back concludes Friday in Washington. The next back-to-back is November 7-8 vs. Minnesota and the Rangers.

Including tonight, the Isles are 1-1-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 0-0-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Alex Romanov (19:40); Carolina: Jalen Chatfield (22:02)

Jonathan Drouin led Isles forwards (19:17).

Face-offs

Isles 46, Carolina 29 (61%)

Bo Horvat won 14 of 22 for the Isles. Jordan Staal won 11 of 21 for Carolina.

Hit Count

Isles 30 (Emil Heineman -6)

Carolina 19 (Alex Nikishin -4)

Fights

None. Season total: 2 (Mayfield, McLean)

Blocked Shots

Isles 13 (Jean-Gabriel Pageau -3)

Carolina 13 (Jordan Martinook -3)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 55, Carolina 73

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 39, Carolina 55

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Tony DeAngelo +6

Carolina: Jalen Chatfield +15

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 11, Carolina 21

5-on-5: Isles 6, Carolina 15

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Ethan Bear – IR), (Max Shabonov --INJ). Matthew Barzal.

Games Lost to injury: 39. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Kyle Palmieri is the Islanders' ironman, having played 208 consecutive games. Casey Cizikas (118) and Anders Lee (101) are the only other Isles to have also played every game since the start of last season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 1-1-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their next appearance will be on TNT on December 9th vs Vegas.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 1-1-1 in matinee games this season; the next matinee will be at 3:30pm on November 22nd against St. Louis. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 16-18-13 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 0 failures

Opponents: 0 successful, 2 failure (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23)

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 0 unfavorable

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (1): DET 10/23

Vs (1): BOS 10/28

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (2): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21

Opponent responses (2): WPG 10/13, CAR 10/30

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (1): Anders Lee, GWG, 10/18 OTT (18:57)

Vs (0):

OT Winners

For (0):

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (0):

Vs (1): PHI 10/25

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Casey Cizikas 907 * 5. Brock Nelson 901 6. Bobby Nystrom 900 7. Clark Gillies 872 8. Matt Martin 855 ** 9. Anders Lee 851 …

22. John Tonelli 594 * 23. Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock 570 25. Ken Morrow 550 26. Duane Sutter 547 27. Scott Mayfield 545 28. Lorne Henning 543 * 29. Mathew Barzal 539

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Brock Nelson 295 * 6. Anders Lee 291 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 136…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 115

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

7. John Tonelli 338 * 8. Mathew Barzal 334…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 224…

27. Alexei Yashin and Duane Sutter 171 * 29. Jean Potvin 167 30. Jeff Norton 166 31. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 32. Ryan Pulock 165…

34. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 35. Casey Cizikas 149

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

12. Bob Bourne 542 * 13. Anders Lee 515…

15. Patrick Flatley 488 * 16. Mathew Barzal 470…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Casey Cizikas 264

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +79 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Jude Drouin +58 22. Patrick Flatley +57 23. Ryan Pulock +55 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Ryan Pulock 53…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Scott Mayfield 28 15. Vladimir Malakhov 27 ** 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 **

7. Jean Potvin 167 * 8. Jeff Norton 166 9. Ryan Pulock 165 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 136…

17. Bryan Berard and Scott Mayfield 100

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

5. Kenny Jonsson 232 * 6. Noah Dobson 230 * 7. Ryan Pulock 218…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 162…

18. Gerry Hart and Scott Mayfield 128

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 260 …

8. Jaroslav Halak 177* 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 127 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith and Ilya Sorokin 22 *

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 2-4-1-0 after falling 3-1 to Hartford on Wednesday; Cam Berg scored his team-leading third goal for Bridgeport.

The Baby Isles travel to Wilkes-Barre Scranton on Friday.

Leaders: Cam Berg 3; Assists: Matthew Highmore 4; Points: Highmore and Matthew Warren 5

Goalies: Marcus Hogberg 1-2-1 2.81, .902; Parker Gahagen 1-2-0 3.73, .869

Season Series Stats

Carolina leads the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 0). The teams will not play again until April 4th in what will be the Isles' final road game of the season; the teams will conclude the regular season with a game at UBS Arena on April 14.

The Isles are 4-41 in their last nine games with the Canes.

UP NEXT

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31st —ISLANDERS AT WASHINGTON 7:00pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 6:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The road trip concludes as the Isles head to DC to face the Caps for the second time this season. Washington spoiled the Islander home opener with a 4-2 win on UBS Arena ice.

Alex Ovechkin, who passed Wayne Gretzky in career goals on April 6th, will be looking for his 900th NHL goal.

The Isles lost both games in Washington in overtime last season; they have points in six of their last seven trips to the Nation's Capital (3-1-3). Overall, the Isles are 6-5-3 in their last fourteen games with Carolina.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com