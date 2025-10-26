The Skinny: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 SO

It was a day Long Islander Marshall Warren will never forget as he collected two assists in his NHL debut; however, Westchester's Trevor Zegras scored two tying goals in the third period and added a shootout tally as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits for a 4-3 shootout win over the Isles before a crowd of 16,640 at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Simon Holmstrom had a shorthanded goal and a shootout goal for the Isles; Anders Lee extended his assist streak to four games with his sixth assist in that span.

The Isles have points in five straight (4-0-1); the second game of this four-game road trip will be in Boston at 7:15 on Tuesday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Simon Holmstrom (2) Jean-Gabriel Pageau (3) 09:51 NYI 1,PHI 0 SHG

2nd Period

Anthony Duclair (2) Marshall Warren (1), Anders Lee (6) 06:15 NYI 2,PHI 0

Christian Dvorak (2) Trevor Zegras (6), Matvei Michkov (2) 10:29 NYI 2,PHI 1

3rd Period

Trevor Zegras (1) Christian Dvorak (2), Jamie Drysdale (3) 01:54 NYI 2,PHI 2

Maxim Tsyplakov (1) Marshall Warren (2), Tony DeAngelo (3) 04:21 NYI 3,PHI 2

Trevor Zegras (2) Bobby Brink (3), Cam York (4) 07:32 NYI 3,PHI 3 PPG

OT

No Goals

The Shootout

Bobby Brink (NG)/ Bo Horvat (NG)

Trevor Zegras (G)/Simon Holmstrom (G)

Matvei Michkov (G/GDG)/Anthony Duclair (NG)

The Isles are 0-1 in the shootout while Philadelphia is 1-0… Samuel Ersson improves to 9-3 in shootouts while Ilya Sorokin falls to 7-15 in his career…The Isles are 6-21 in their last 27 shootouts… Trevor Zegras is now 14/22 (63.6%) in shootouts while Matvei Michkov is 4/8 (50%); Zegras' percentage is the highest in NHL history among players who have had at least twelve attempts…Ersson has stopped 35 of 44 career shootout attempts (79.6%), which is tied for the sixth-highest save percentage of any goalie who has faced at least 40 attempts.

The Skinny

Emil Heineman's point streak ended at five games, but he did lead the team with six hits, increasing his team-leading total to 35… Heineman also had the fastest burst of the season by an Islander this season (23.4 mph in the first period)…The Isles have not trailed at any point of regulation in the last eight periods, and for only 57 seconds in the last three games…The Isles had point streaks of at least five games three times last season…The Isles outshot the opposition in each of their first three games (all losses), were out-shot in the last four games (all wins), and were even in shots today.…Matthew Schaefer played a career-high 27:40, including 2:52 of overtime…Ilya Sorokin has allowed three goals in all six starts, matching a career-long streak….Trevor Zegras' goals were his first as a Flyer…After playing back-to-back Saturday road matinees, the Isles have only one road matinee remaining: January 17th in Calgary…Simon Holmstrom is 2-2-4 in his last three games; both Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat had four-game point streaks stopped.

Milestone Man

Anders Lee played his 99th consecutive game and tied career highs with a four-game assist streak and with six assists in a four-game span.

First Times in a Long Time

• The Isles engaged in two fights in a game for the first time since November 29, 2022 (also against Philadelphia).

• Matthew Warren is the first Islander defenseman since Rich Pilon to have two assists in his NHL debut, and the first Islander (regardless of position) to do so since Matt Martin in 2010.

• Ilya Sorokin is the first Islander goalie to allow at least three goals in his first six games of the season since Mark Fitzpatrick (following his acquisition in February 1989).

• The Isles have outscored the opposition 30-28 (including SO winners) through eight games. The 58 combined goals are the highest since 2014-15 (59), while the 30 goals scored are the highest total since 2001-02 (also 30).

Most Shorthanded Goals since 2023-24

• Sam Reinhart 11

• Alex Tuch and Seth Jarvis 8

• Simon Holmstrom 7

• Travis Konecny and Vincent Trocheck 7

Isles Defensemen with Assists in NHL Debut

• Marshall Warren 2025-10-25 @ PHI (2)

• Matthew Schaefer 2025-10-09 @ PIT

• Noah Dobson 2019-10-08 EDM

• Mark Katic 2011-02-24 @ PHI

• Dustin Kohn 2010-01-21 FLA

• Jason Herter 1995-12-06 @ HAR

• Rich Pilon 1988-10-06 @ CGY (2)

• Bob Lorimer 1977-02-01 BUF

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 27:40 10/25/2025 at Philadelphia (SO)

2. Eric Brewer 26:57 4/3/1999 vs Anaheim (OT)

3. John Tavares 26:46 4/11/2010 vs. Pittsburgh (SO)

4. Matthew Schaefer 26:35 10/13/2025 vs. Ottawa

5. Matthew Schaefer 26:04 10/11/2025 vs. Washington

A 20-year-old Islander has played more than 27:40 seven times (Bryan Berard – four times; Travis Hamonic -3 times). The youngest of these was Hamonic in Montreal on February 10, 2011, when he was 20 years, 178 days old; Schaefer will not hit that age until March 1, 2028.

Most Games Played as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

Tim Connolly 81

Dave Chyzowski 34

Nino Niederreiter 9

Mathew Schaefer 8

Brent Sutter 3

Brad Dalgarno 2

Paul Boutilier 1

Lots of Travel

The Isles are in a stretch where they are playing 11 of 14 games on the road. They are 0-0-1 in this stretch (0-0-0 home, 0-0-1 road).

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have three come-from behind wins this season, including one when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win two times this season, including twice in the third period.

Overtime

The Isles are 0-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 0-1 in shootouts.

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 1 empty-net goal and allowed 1.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 4 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 1 time

• Allowed the next goal: 2 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 1 time

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 4-3-1 for 9 points in 8 games

• 2024-25 3-3-2 for 8 points in 8 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-3-3

• Season: 3-18-21

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

Home and Road

The Isles are 4-3-1 overall; they are 3-2-0 at home and 1-1-1 on the road.

Philadelphia is 4-3-1 overall; they are 4-1-0 at home and 0-2-1 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 2-2-1 against the East (0-2-1 vs. Metropolitan and 2-0-0 vs. Atlantic) and 2-1-0 against the West (0-1-0 vs. Central and 2-0-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 2-0-1 when scoring first and are 2-3-0 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 4-13-5-4=26

Philadelphia 8-8-9-1=26

The Isles are 0-3-0 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-0-1 when the shots are even and 4-0-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves; he is 2-3-1 this season and 11-3-3 vs. Philadelphia.

Samuel Ersson made 23 saves; he is 1-1-1 this season and 4-0-0 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-2 (4:00); Philadelphia was 1-3 (5:13) but allowed a shorthanded goal to Simon Holmstrom.

The Isles are 2-1-0 when they score at least one power play goal and 2-2-1 when they do not. The Isles are 3-2-1 when they allow at least one power play goal and 1-1-0 when they do not.

The Isles are 2-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 2-2-0 when they are outscored, and 0-0-1 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 4-1-1 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-2-0 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 2-1-1 in games decided by a single goal including 2-1 in regulation. They are 0-0 in games decided in overtime and are 0-1 in shootouts. The Isles are 1-0 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 0-0-0 on the front end and 0-0-0 on the back end this season. The first back-to-back is October 30-31 at Carolina and Washington.

The Isles are 1-0-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 0-0-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (27:40); Philadelphia: Cam York (27:22)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (24:01).

Face-offs

Isles 28, Philadelphia 27 (51%)

Bo Horvat won 12 of 17 for the Isles. Christian Dvorak won 10 of 14 for Philadelphia.

Hit Count

Isles 24 (Emil Heineman -6)

Philadelphia 30 (Garnet Hathaway -5)

Fights

Scott Mayfield fought Garnet Hathaway and Kyle MacLean fought Rodrigo Abols for the first two fights of the season for the Isles. Season total: 2 (Mayfield, McLean)

Blocked Shots

Isles 10 (Adam Pelech -3)

Philadelphia 15 (Cam York - 5)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 62, Philadelphia 46

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 49, Philadelphia 38

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Casey Cizikas and Maxim Tsyplakov +10

Philadelphia: Jamie Drysdale +13

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 16, Philadelphia 20

5-on-5: Isles 8, Philadelphia 17

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Ethan Bear – IR), (Alex Romanov -IR), (Max Shabonov --INJ) Mitchell Warren

Games Lost to injury: 30. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Kyle Palmieri is the Islanders' ironman, having played 206 consecutive games. Casey Cizikas (116) and Anders Lee (99) are the only other Isles to have also played every game since the start of last season.

National TV Games

Including tonight, the Isles are 1-0-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their next appearance will be on October 30th in Carolina.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 1-1-1 in matinee games this season; the next matinee will be at 3:30pm on November 22nd against St. Louis. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 16-18-13 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 0 failures

Opponents: 0 successful, 2 failure (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23)

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 0 unfavorable

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (1): DET 10/23

Vs (0):

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (2): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21

Opponent responses (1): WPG 10/13

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (1): Anders Lee, GWG, 10/18 OTT (18:57)

Vs (0):

OT Winners

For (0):

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (0):

Vs (1): PHI 10/25

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Casey Cizikas 905 * 5. Brock Nelson 901 6. Bobby Nystrom 900 7. Clark Gillies 872 8. Matt Martin 855 ** 9. Anders Lee 849 …

22. John Tonelli 594 * 23. Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock 568 25. Ken Morrow 550 26. Duane Sutter 547 27. Lorne Henning and Scott Mayfield 543 ** 29. Mathew Barzal 538

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Brock Nelson 295 * 6. Anders Lee 291 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 136…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 115

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

7. John Tonelli 338 * 8. Mathew Barzal 333…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 224…

27. Alexei Yashin and Duane Sutter 171 * 29. Jean Potvin 167 30. Jeff Norton 166 31. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 32. Ryan Pulock 165…

34. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 35. Casey Cizikas 149

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

12. Bob Bourne 542 * 13. Anders Lee 515…

15. Patrick Flatley 488 * 16. Mathew Barzal 469…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Casey Cizikas 264

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +82 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +60 22. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Ryan Pulock 53…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Scott Mayfield 28 15. Vladimir Malakhov 27 ** 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 **

7. Jean Potvin 167 * 8. Jeff Norton 166 9. Ryan Pulock 165 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 136…

17. Bryan Berard and Scott Mayfield 100

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

5. Kenny Jonsson 232 * 6. Noah Dobson 230 * 7. Ryan Pulock 218…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 162…

18. Gerry Hart and Scott Mayfield 128

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 259 …

8. Jaroslav Halak 177* 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 127 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith and Ilya Sorokin 22 *

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 2-2-1-0 after blanking Hartford 3-0 on Friday; Marcus Hogberg had the shutout.

The Baby Isles head to Providence on Sunday afternoon.

Season Series Stats

Philadelphia leads the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 1). The teams will meet next on Black Friday (November 28th) at UBS Arena.

The Isles are 6-1-3 in their last ten games with the Flyers, including 3-0-2 in their last five trips to South Philly. Over a longer span, the Isles are 9-2-4 in their last 15 trips to Broad and Pattison.

UP NEXT

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 28th —ISLANDERS AT BOSTON 7:15pm

[MSGSN (expanded pre-game at 6:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The road trip continues with the Isles' only trip of the season to face the Bruins in Boston. Note the unusual starting time as part of the NHL's Frozen Frenzy.

The road team won all three games last season, with the Isles earning an overtime win on January 5th and a 2-1 regulation win on February 27th.

Overall, the Isles have won three of the last four meetings, after going 0-4-2 in the prior six games.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.