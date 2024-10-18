The Skinny: Blues 1, Islanders 0 OT

Game 4

St. Louis 1, Isles 0 (OT)

Jake Neighbours scored 2:02 into overtime and Joel Hofer made 34 saves before assisting on the winning goal as the St. Louis Blues blanked the Isles 1-0 before a crowd of 17,109 at Enterprise Center.

The Isles were shut-out for the second time in three games on this trip; Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves in his second straight start.

The Isles are 1-1-2 on the season and head home to face Montreal on Saturday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

None

2nd Period

None

3rd Period

None

OT

Jake Neighbours (1) Philip Broberg (4), Joel Hofer (1) 02:04 NYI 0,STL 1

The Skinny

It was the first overtime goal of Jake Neighbours' career; Philip Broberg extended his assist streak to four as he becomes the first Blues defensemen to have points in each of his first five games with the team…The goal ended an Islander shutout streak at 81:25….The Isles have been outscored 2-0 in overtime…Kyle MacLean won both of his draws and has won 27 of 37 (73.0%) to start the season…Through four games the Isles have scored more goals shorthanded (2) than while on the power play (1)…The Isles did not score or allow a power play goal for the third straight game…The Isles have been blanked in consecutive games played in St. Louis (4-0 on February 22, 2024)…This game ends a stretch of four straight games against Central Division foes…Noah Dobson had six shots on goal after totaling only two over the first three games.

Milestone Men

• Ilya Sorokin played his 194th game, passing Thomas Greiss for 5th place among Isles goalies

• Jean-Gabriel Pageau played his 100th consecutive game.

First Time in a Ridiculously Long Time

• It was the first time since March 1, 1988, that an Isles-Blues game entered the third period scoreless; Billy Smith won that game 2-0.

Brock-Tober

Brock Nelson now has 38 October goals, tying Pat LaFontaine for 5th place in club history (Mike Bossy 80, Bryan Trottier 56, Brent Sutter 46, John Tavares 45).

Overtime is Our Time

The Isles have played 2 overtime game. They are 0-2 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 0-0 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 0-1 in overtime and 0-0 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 0-1 in overtime and 0-0 in shootouts.

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 1 empty-net goal and allowed 1.

Killing Their Own PP

The Isles have taken a penalty to interrupt their power play 0 times this season.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 2 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 2 times

• Allowed the next goal: 0 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 0 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2024-25 1-1-2 for 4 points in 4 games

• 2023-24 2-1-1 for 5 points in 4 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-0-0

• Season: 0-6-6

• Last Season (Final) 33-137-170

The 137 assists were the most since 2006-07, when they also had 137.

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 41 career shutouts and 286 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is seventh in wins and fourth in shutouts.

All-time Goalie Wins

47. Ed Giacomin 290

48. Jose Theodore 286

Dan Bouchard 286

Semyon Varlamov 286

Home and Road

The Isles are 1-1-2 overall; they are 0-0-1 at home and 1-1-1 on the road.

St. Louis is 3-2-0 overall; they are 1-1-0 at home and 2-1-0 on the road

East and West

The Isles are 0-0-0 against the East (0-0-0 vs. Metropolitan and 0-0-0 vs. Atlantic) and 1-1-2 against the West (1-1-2 vs. Central and 0-0-0 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 123 games at UBS Arena and recorded 90 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,445

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,445) and Patrick Roy (151) have combined for 1,596 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 0-0-1 when scoring first and are 1-1-1 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 7-14-10-3=34

St. Louis 6-14-8-2=30

The Isles are 1-1-1 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-0 when the shots are even and 0-0-1 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves; he is 1-0-1 this season and 3-1-1 vs. St. Louis.

Joel Hofer made 34 saves; he is 2-0-0 this season and 1-1-0 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-2 on the power play (4:00); St. Louis was 0-1 on the power play (2:00).

The Isles are 0-0-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 1-1-1 when they do not. The Isles are 0-0-1 when they allow at least one power play goal and 1-1-1 when they do not.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 1-0-1 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-1-1 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 0-0-2 in games decided by a single goal including 0-0 in regulation. They are 0-2 in games decided in overtime and are 0-0 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-0 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 0-0-0 on the front end and 0-0-0 on the back end this season. The first back-to-back will be: on October 25th in New Jersey and October 26th vs. Florida.

Fewest Wins on Back-end

0 1972-73 (0-22-3)

1 2023-24 (1-6-3)

2 2012-13 (1-5-1; 48-game schedule)

3 1994-95 (2-3-3; 48-game schedule)

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Adam Pelech (22:49); St. Louis: Colton Parayko (26:30)

Mathew Barzal led Islander forwards with 21:38 of ice-time,

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Noah Dobson (0-0-1), Alex Romanov (0-1-0), Ryan Pulock (1-0-0), Adam Pelech (0-0-1)

Face-offs

Isles 24, St. Louis 21 (53%)

Brock Nelson won 8 of 13 for the Isles; Robert Thomas won 11 of 21 for St. Louis.

Hit Count

Isles 23 (Casey Cizikas -4)

St. Louis 30 (Two with 4)

Fights

None. Season total: 0

Blocked Shots

Isles 21 (Scott Mayfield -4)

St. Louis 12 (Matthew Kessel -3)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 58, St. Louis 57

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 48, St. Louis 49

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Noah Dobson +9

St. Louis: Matthew Kessel +10

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 12, St. Louis 7

5-on-5: Isles 10, St. Louis 6

Scratches

Dennis Cholowski, Julien Gauthier

Games Lost to injury: 0. (Last season's total: 181)

The Ironmen

Brock Nelson is the Islanders' ironman, having played 170 consecutive games. Kyle Palmieri (120) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (100) also played every game since the start of last season.

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Most Overtime Assists, Career (Islanders)

1. Mathew Barzal 15

2. John Tavares 12

Most Overtime Points, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 23

2. Mathew Barzal 20

3. Brock Nelson 18

Barzal has a point on 20 of the 39 overtime goals that the Isles have scored since he became a regular in 2016-17.

National TV Games

The Isles are 0-0-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners, with ten games remaining. The first national game will stream on December 5th on ESPN+/Hulu, as the Isles host Seattle. The Isles have five national telecasts scheduled through the end of March, with the other five all scheduled in April.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-0-0 in matinee games this season, with 11 games remaining. The first matinee will be on November 3rd at MSG. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon games. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-13-10 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 0 failures

Opponents: 0 successful, 1 failures (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (0):

Vs (0):

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (0):

Opponent responses (2): UTA 10/10 (2)

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (1): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, go-ahead goal but lost in OT)

Vs (1): Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; St. Louis won in OT)

OT Winners

For (0):

Vs (2): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18); Jake Neighbours 10/17 @ STL (2:04)

Shootout Winners

For (0):

Vs (0):

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

5. Clark Gillies 872 * 6. Brock Nelson 844 * 7. Matt Martin 823 * 8. Casey Cizikas 819 * 9. Bob Bourne 814 * 10. Anders Lee 763 …

32. Rich Pilon and Mick Vukota 509 * 34. Mathew Barzal and Adam Pelech 504 * 36. Ed Westfall 493 * 37. Ryan Pulock 490 * 38. Radek Martinek 479 * 39. Gerry Hart 476 * 40. Scott Mayfield 473

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 7. Brock Nelson 277 * John Tavares 272 * 9. Anders Lee 261 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 21. Mathew Barzal 129…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 ** 30. Casey Cizikas 107

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

9. Brent Sutter 323 * 10. Stefan Persson 317 * 11. Mathew Barzal 315…

16. Billy Harris 259 * 17. Brock Nelson 257…

21. Nick Leddy 198 * 22. Pierre Turgeon and Anders Lee 193…

31. David Volek 154 * 32. Noah Dobson 153 * 33. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 34. Travis Green 145 * 35. Ryan Pulock 144 * 36. Steve Thomas 140 * 37. Mark Streit 139 * 38. Casey Cizikas and Greg Gilbert 138

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

10. Bob Bourne 542 * 11. Brock Nelson 534 * 12. Bob Nystrom 513 * 13. Derek King 499 * 14. Patrick Flatley 488 * 15. Anders Lee 454 * 16. Mathew Barzal 444…

30. David Volek 249 * 31. Casey Cizikas 245

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\\17. Garry Howatt +75 \\\ 18. Adam Pelech +74 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * 3. Kenny Jonsson 57…

4. Stefan Persson 52 * 5. Ryan Pulock 48 * 6. Jean Potvin 46 * 7. Nick Leddy 45 * 8. Roman Hamrlik 43 * 9. Mark Streit and Noah Dobson 40

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

7. Jeff Norton 166 * 8. Noah Dobson 153 * 9. Ryan Pulock 144…

12. Dave Lewis 117 * 13. Adam Pelech 115…

20. Dave Langevin and Thomas Hickey 95 * 22. Scott Mayfield 92

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

6. Jean Potvin 213 * 7. Noah Dobson 193 * 8. Ryan Pulock 192…

13. Dave Lewis and Adam Pelech 141 * 15. Tom Kurvers 134 …

19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Thomas Hickey and Scott Mayfield 117

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

5. Ilya Sorokin 194 * 6. Thomas Greiss 193 * 7. Tommy Salo 187 * 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 * 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 165

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

5. Thomas Greiss 101 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 96 * 7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 73

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 18 *

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 0-3-0 following a 3-2 loss to Hershey on Wednesday. Chris Terry and Alex Jeffries each had a goal and an assist. Bridgeport next plays on Saturday afternoon in Hartford.

Season Series Stats

St. Louis leads the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 1); the teams will meet on November 23rd at UBS Arena to complete the season series.

The Isles will need a win in the rematch to split the season series for the fifth straight time.

UP NEXT

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19th—MONTREAL AT ISLES 7:00pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 6:30], WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles begin a two-game homestand as they host the Canadiens (note the 7:00 start time for Hockey Night in Canada).

The Isles have won three straight home games (one in OT) but have lost three straight road games (one in OT) to Montreal.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.