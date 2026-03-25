The Skinny: Blackhawks 4, Islanders 3

Game 72

Chicago 4, Isles 3

The Chicago Blackhawks scored three goals in a 6:45 span and built a 4-1 lead; that proved to be just enough as an Islander third period rally fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Hawks, before a sellout crowd of 17,255 at UBS Arena.

The Isles had 23 shots on goal and 49 shot attempts in the third period, getting goals from Simon Holmstrom and Cal Ritchie, but they could not get even. Anders Lee had scored a double milestone goal in the opening minute, as he passed Clark Gillies in goals and John Tonelli in points.

The Isles are 5-6-0 in their last 11 games as they fall out of the wild card spot. The homestand continues on Thursday as the Isles entertain Dallas in their final game of the season against a Western Conference opponent.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Anders Lee (16) Matthew Schaefer (30), Bo Horvat (22) 00:49 CHI 0,NYI 1

Nick Lardis (7) Frank Nazar (24), Tyler Bertuzzi (23) 12:46 CHI 1,NYI 1

Ilya Mikheyev (14) Anton Frondell (1) 18:06 CHI 2,NYI 1

Tyler Bertuzzi (29) Alex Vlasic (17), Nick Lardis (4) 19:31 CHI 3,NYI 1

2nd Period

Frank Nazar (12) Nick Lardis (5) 06:02 CHI 4,NYI 1

3rd Period

Simon Holmstrom (18) Scott Mayfield (10) 08:45 CHI 4,NYI 2

Calum Ritchie (10) Carson Soucy (6), Mathew Barzal (47) 16:37 CHI 4,NYI 3

The Skinny

The Isles are 13-8-0 in their last 21 games… The Isles fall to 5-22-1 when trailing after two periods … Nick Lardis is the second rookie with three points in a game against the Islanders this season; Jimmy Snuggerud did so for St. Louis two weeks ago…Anton Frondell, the third pick in the 2025 Draft, earned his first point in his NHL debut….Frank Nazar scored the only goal against Ilya Sorokin; the Isles' third period comeback saddled Sorokin with the loss…Bo Horvat matched a career high with nine shots on goal: Matthew Schaefer matched a career high in shots (8), had 17 attempts, and played 31:59 – the most by any Islander since 2010…Schaefer played 11:56 in the 2nd period, and 11:43 in the third, making him the only rookie in at least the last five years with multiple periods of 11 minutes in the same game and skated 4.70 miles, which was the second-highest total by an NHL defenseman this season.

The Injury:

Tony DeAngelo, playing his 107th consecutive game, left the game with a lower body injury in the first period. He did not return. DeAngelo has not missed a game since returning to the NHL last January.

The Playoff Chase

1. (1st Metro) Carolina 96 points (32 RW) in 71 games

2. (1st Atlantic) Buffalo 95 (37 RW) in 71

3. (2nd Atlantic) Tampa Bay 93 (35 RW) in 70

4. (3rd Atlantic) Montreal 88 (27 RW) in 70

5. (2nd Metro) Columbus 87 (27 RW) in 71

6. (1st WC) Boston 86 (29 RW,36 ROW) in 71

7. (3rd Metro) Pittsburgh 86 (29 RW,33 ROW) in 71

8. (2nd WC) Ottawa 85 (32 RW) in 71

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9. (3rd WC/4th Metro) ISLES 85 (26 RW) in 72

10. (4th WC) Detroit 84 (27 RW) in 71

11. (5th WC) Philadelphia 80 (21 RW) in 70

12. (6th WC) Washington 79 (30 RW) in 72

Tuesday's Results:

CHI 4 @NYI 3

MIN 3 @TB 6

CAR 2 @MTL 5

COL 6 @PIT 2

CBJ 3 @PHI 2

TOR 4 @BOS 2

OTT 3 @DET 2

WAS 0 @STL 3

Upcoming Games:

Wed: BOS@BUF

Thu: DAL@NYI, SEA@TB, CBJ@MTL, PIT@OTT, CHI@PHI, WAS@UTA

Fri: DET@BUF

Sat: FLA@NYI, SEA@BUF, OTT@TB, MTL@NSH, NJ@CAR, DAL@PIT, SJ@CBJ, MIN@BOS, PHI@DET, WAS@VGK

First Times in a Long Time

• The Isles finished with 27 hi-danger chances, their most in a game since 1/23/2023 vs. Toronto; all of them were at 5-on-5, marking the most in the NHL this season and the highest total for the Isles in Natural Stat Trick's 20-year database.

• Matthew Schaefer played 31:59 – the most by a teenager since ice-time became official and the most by an Islander in sixteen years.

• Cal Ritchie now has ten goals; it is the first time since 2017-18 (Mathew Barzal 22; Ryan Pulock 10) that the Isles have had two players hit double digits in the same season. Ritchie's next goal will give the Isles two rookies with more than ten goals for the first time in 30 years (Todd Bertuzzi and Niklas Andersson in 1995-96).

Milestone Men

• Anders Lee passed Clark Gillies for 4th place with his 305th goal; it was his 545th point, passing John Tonelli for 10th place in club history.

• Bo Horvat had nine shots on goal but remains at 298 NHL goals; among 2013 draft picks only Nathan MacKinnon (412) and Jake Guentzel (299) have more. To date, 243 NHL players have scored 300 goals.

• Matthew Schaefer recorded his 52nd point, tying Vladimir Malakhov for third among rookie defenseman in club history; the club record is 56 and is held by Stefan Persson; Quinn Hughes (53) and Lane Hutson (66) are the only active defensemen who had more points as a rookie.

• Schaefer has 22 goals, tying Barry Beck (22) for the second-highest total in a season. His next goal will tie Brian Leetch's NHL record.

Longest Sellout Streaks in UBS History (one season)

• 19 (2021-22; the first 19 games played at UBS Arena)

• 16 (2025-26 CURRENT)

• 12 (2022-23; the final 12 games of that season)

The Isles have sold out 20 games this season; they had fifteen home sell-outs a year ago.

Return to Form

Ilya Sorokin was 2-4-1 (.868 and 3.75) in his first seven games this season; he is 24-14-1 (with a .921 save percentage, which is tied for the best in the NHL in that span, and a 2.29 goals-against average) and an NHL-leading seven shutouts since then.

Sorokin is 15-3-0 when facing more than 30 shots; he won his first thirteen while facing over 30 to set the club record for consecutive wins when facing more than 30 shots.

The Shutout Leader

Sorokin not only leads the NHL in shutouts this season; his 29 career shutouts are the most by an NHL goalie since Sorokin debuted in 2020-21; Connor Hellebuyck has 25 and Igor Shesterkin has 22 in that span.

Sorokin has tied the club record with his seven shutouts (Varlamov, Resch); he is the first Islander goalie to do so twice. Sergei Bobrovsky is the only other goalie who has appeared in a game this season to have two seasons with at least seven shutouts.

Shutouts in Highest Percentage of Games Played (minimum 25 shutouts)

1. Roman Cechmanek (25/212) 11.8%

2. Ken Dryden (46/397) 11.6%

3. Dominik Hasek (81/735) 11.0%

4. Martin Brodeur (125/1266) 9.9%

5. Ilya Sorokin (29/298) 9.7%

Big Save Dave

David Rittich is 14-10-3 on the season. He is 3-3-0 in his last five starts.

Islander goalies other than Sorokin won only five games last season (tying a franchise record for fewest by the non-winningest goalies on the team).

Most Islander Shutouts in a Season

• 11 2018-19

• 10 2020-21 and 1975-76

• 9 2021-22 and 2025-26

The Home Stretch

The Isles are ending the regular season by playing 10 of the final 12 games at home. They are 1-1-0 overall, 1-1-0 at home and 0-0-0 on the road:

• March 22 vs CBJ 1-0 W

• March 24 vs CHI 3-4 L

• March 26 vs DAL

• March 28 vs FLA

• March 30 vs PIT

• March 31 @ BUF

• April 3 vs PHI

• April 4 @ CAR

• April 9 vs TOR

• April 11 vs OTT

• April 12 vs MTL

• April 14 vs CAR

Most Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 22 (2025-26)

2. Phil Housley (BUF) 17 (1982-83)

(Housley had 19 goals as a rookie, but the final two occurred after his 19th birthday)

Most Points by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) (17-40-57 in 66 GP) 1982-83

2. Matthew Schaefer (22-30-52 in 72 GP)

Most Power Play Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 10 (1982-83)

2. Matthew Schaefer 8 (2025-26)

Most Multi-Point Games by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 13 1982-83

2. Matthew Schaefer 10 2025-26

Most Goals by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 22

2. Bryan Berard 7

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have scored at least 22 goals, led by Bryan Trottier's 32 and Pat LaFontaine's 26. Brent Sutter (23) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Assists by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Bryan Berard 32

2. Matthew Schaefer 30

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 30 assists, led by Bryan Trottier's 63 and Tim Connolly's 51. John Tavares (30) is now tied with Schaefer.

Most Points by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 52

2. Bryan Berard 39

Only five Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 51 points, led by Bryan Trottier's 95 and Tim Connolly's 75. John Tavares (54) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 5

2. Matthew Schaefer 4

Schaefer will still be a Teenager for the next 94 Isles games.

Most Games, Goals, Assists and Points as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

Matthew Schafer holds the club record for goals (22), assists (30), and points (52). Tim Connolly played 81 games as a rookie – the only 18-year-old to play more games than Schaefer.

Most Goals by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 22 (2025-26)

2. Denis Potvin 17 (1973-74)

Most Points by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Stefan Persson 56 (1977-78)

2. Denis Potvin 54 (1973-74)

3. Vladimir Malakhov 52 (1992-93) and Matthew Schaefer 52 (2025-26)

Most Goals by an NHL Rookie Defenseman (NHL History)

1. Brian Leetch -NYR 23 (1988-89)

2. Barry Beck -CLR 22 (1977-78) and Matthew Schaefer 22 (2025-26)

Schaefer and Penalties

Matthew Schaefer has drawn 34 penalties this season, more than any other NHL defenseman, and 2nd in the NHL (behind Connor McDavid). He is a net +16 (having taken only 18 penalties).

Since penalties drawn was tracked in 2009-10, no Isle defenseman has finished a season higher than +11 (Noah Dobson 2021-22), John Tavares holds the club record for a season at +29 in 2011-12, while Mathew Barzal +26 in 2017-18 is the only other Islander to finish higher than +15. Cale Makar is the only NHL defenseman to finish higher than +16 (Makar was +19 in 2024-25 and +17 in 2023-24).

Most Penalties Drawn by an NHL Rookie Defenseman (Season, Since 2019-10)

1. PK Subban MTL 40 (2010-11)

2. Matthew Schaefer 34 (2025-26)

This is only the ninth time since 2009-10 (including Dion Phaneuf three times, and PK Subban twice) that a defenseman has drawn at least 34 penalties. Schaefer's +16 differential is by far the highest of that group.

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Zenon Konopka 2010-11 47

2. John Tavares 2011-12 42

3. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

4. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 33

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Rookie (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

2. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 33

3. Matt Martin 2010-11 25

[Travis Hamonic (17 in 2010-11) is the only other Islander rookie defenseman to draw more than 10.)

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

2. Matthew Schaefer 29:24 3/13/2026 vs LA

3. Matthew Schaefer 29:01 3/7/2026 at SJ (OT)

4. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 at NAS (SO)

The last Islander to play more than 31:59 was Mark Streit, who played 32:27 on March 27, 2010, vs. CBJ. Since ice-time became official, no Islander has played more than 31:59 in a game that ended in regulation.

Most Ice Time by an 18-Year-Old, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

2. Matthew Schaefer 29:24 3/13/2026 vs LA

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 29:15 12/4/2018 vs TOR (OT)

4. Drew Doughty (LA) 29:04 11/22/2008 vs COL (SO)

5. Matthew Schaefer 29:01 3/7/2026 vs SJ (OT)

6. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 vs NAS (SO)

Schaefer now also has the highest ice-time for a teenager; the record of 30:57 was held by Jay Bouwmeester; it is only the fifth four recorded instance of a teenager playing 30 minutes in a game. Schaefer is only the second teenager with three games of at least 29 minutes, joining Seth Jones.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 60 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by a teenager in a single season since ice-time became official and the longest by an Islander since Mark Streit set the record (since 1997-78) by doing so in 141 consecutive games from 2009-2011.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have eighteen come-from behind wins this season, including eight when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win fourteen times this season, including five times in the third period.

The Isles have six multi-goal comeback wins (one in the third period); opponents have three (none in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 10-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 4-5 in shootouts.

The 2021 Vegas Golden Knights (9-0 in 56 game season) are the only other team to score at least nine overtime goals with none allowed.

Most Overtime Goals, Isles

1. 2025-26 10

2. 2023-24 9

3. 2019-20 (68 games) 8

Best Overtime Goal Differential

1. 2025-26 10-0 (+10)

2. 2014-15 6-1 (+5)

3. 2018-19 6-2 (+4) and 1999-00 5-1 (+4)

Only one other team in NHL history has a better differential than +9, with the Panthers' 13-2 (+11) in 2021-22 being the record-holder.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have scored eleven goals with the 6th attacker (most in NHL) and allowed 12 empty net goals.

Opponents have scored seven goals with 6th attacker and allowed seven empty-netters to the Isles.

Most Extra Attacker Goals, Isles (since 2009-10)

1. 2025-26 11

2. 2017-18 9

Most Career Empty Net Goals

1. Bryan Trottier 27

2. John Tavares 20

3. Mike Bossy 15

4. Brock Nelson 13

5. Jason Blake and Casey Cizikas 11

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 34 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 14 times

• Allowed the next goal: 14 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 6 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 40-27-5 for 85 points in 72 games

• 2024-25 32-30-10 for 74 points in 71 games; they finished last season with 82 points.

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-3-3

• Season: 39-108-147

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

The 39 goals are the most for the Islander defense since they had 41 in 2022-23.

Rookie Scoring

• Today: 1-1-2

• Season: 37-57-94

• Last Season (Final) 19-30-49

• This season's totals are the most since 2017-18 (38-101-139)

The 37 rookie goals are the most in the NHL while the 94 points are 2nd to Chicago's 104. Islander rookies have scored 18.1% of the team's goals, which is the highest percentage in the NHL.

Home and Road

The Isles are 40-27-5 overall; they are 19-12-2 at home and 21-15-3 on the road.

Chicago is 27-31-13 overall; they are 13-16-7 at home and 14-15-6 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 24-13-4 against the East (14-6-2 vs. Metropolitan and 10-7-2 vs. Atlantic) and 16-14-1 against the West (6-8-1 vs. Central and 10-6-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 27-10-3 when scoring first and 13-17-2 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 12-12-23=47

Chicago 12-7-5=24

The Isles are 13-16-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 2-2-1 when the shots are even and 25-9-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

David Rittich made nine saves in the first period; Ilya Sorokin made 11 saves but is charged with the loss; he is 26-18-2 this season and 4-2-1 vs. Chicago.

Arvid Soderblom made 44 saves; he is 7-11-3 this season and 2-3-0 vs. the Isles

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-2 (2:27); Chicago was 0-2 (4:00).

The Isles are 19-7-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 21-20-3 when they do not. The Isles are 12-13-4 when they allow at least one power play goal and 28-14-1 when they do not.

The Isles are 18-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 5-10-2 when they are outscored, and 17-16-3 when special team goals are equal. (Their only loss when outscoring the opposition on special teams was in the home opener against Washington.)

Three is (Usually) a Magic Number

The Isles 31-6-3 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 9-21-2 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 26-8-5 in games decided by a single goal including 12-8 in regulation; the 26 one-goal wins match a club record. They are 10-0 in games decided in overtime and are 4-5 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-3 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 5-8-0 on the front end and 9-3-1 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be on March 30th-31st when the Isles host Pittsburgh and visit Buffalo.

The Isles are 8-5-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 5-1-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (career-high 31:59); Chicago: Alex Vlasic (25:20)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (22:03).

Face-offs

Isles 32, Chicago 23 (58%)

Bo Horvat won 11 of 17 for the Isles; Ryan Donato won 9 of 17 for Chicago.

Hit Count

Isles 31 (Emil Heineman -7)

Chicago 17 (Artyom Levshunov -4)

Fights

None. Season total: 8 (Mayfield -2, MacLean-2, Lee-2, DeAngelo, Schenn)

Blocked Shots

Isles 12 (Scott Matfield and Emil Heineman -3)

Chicago 14 (Five with 2)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 92, Chicago 47 (including 49-14 in the third period)

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 83, Chicago 44

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Matthew Schaefer +30

Chicago: Nick Lardis+4

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 27, Chicago 12

5-on-5: Isles 27, Chicago 12

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Alex Romanov-IR), (Kyle Palmieri-IR), (Ryan Pulock-INJ), Anthony Duclair, Max Shabanov, Isaiah George

Games Lost to injury: 348. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Brayden Schenn played his 316th consecutive game (the first 307 for the Blues) while Anders Lee (154) has played in every game since the start of the 2024-25 season. Tony DeAngelo, who played the final 35 games of last season, has played 107 straight. Adam Pelech, Matthew Schaefer, and Emil Heineman have also played in every Islander game this season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 6-3-1 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their final scheduled appearance will be on ESPN+ April 9th vs. Toronto.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 2-6-2 in matinee games this season; the remaining matinees are on March 28th vs Florida and April 11th vs Ottawa, both at 1:00pm. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 17-23-14 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 2 successful, 3 failures (No goalie interference – VEG 11/14), (No goalie interference – WPG 1/13), (No goalie interference – NSH 1/31), (Offside – STL 3/11), (Offside – MTL 3/21)

Opponents: 5 successful, 5 failures (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23), (No offside – WAS 10/31), (No interference – COL 12/4), (Puck not shot out – EDM 1/15), (Offside – VAN 1/19), (Puck not shot out – NJ 2/5), (Offside -MTL 2/26), (No goalie interference – CBJ 2/28), (Goalie Interference – CBJ 3/23)

Hockey Opps: 1 favorable, 1 unfavorable (No missed stoppage- NJ 11/10), (goalie interference -DAL 11/18)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (6): DET 10/23, CBJ 11/2, NJ 1/6, NYR 1/28, MTL 2/26, CBJ 2/28

Vs (7): BOS 10/28, COL 11/16, PHI 11/28, WAS 11/30, WPG 1/13, BUF 1/24, WAS 2/2

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (4): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21, BOS 11/4, CGY 1/17

Opponent responses (3): WPG 10/13, CAR 10/30, COL 12/4

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (1): STL 3/10

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (10): Anders Lee, GWG(18:57) 10/18 OTT, Matthew Schaefer, GTG (18:53) and Simon Holmstrom GWG (19:22) 11/2 CBJ, Kyle Palmieri GAG (17:07 11/10 NJ)- Isles won in OT, Mathew Barzal GTG (17:23 11/13 VEG)- Isles won in OT; Emil Heineman GTG (19:31 12/20 BUF)- Isles lost in OT; Adam Pelech GWG (18:45 12/23 NJD); Emil Heineman GTG (17:45 1/3 TOR) – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee, GTG (18:19) 2/26 MTL – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee GWG (19:28 3/1 FLA)

Vs (6): Simon Nemec GTG (19:55 11/10 NJ) but NYI won in OT, Pavel Dorfeyev (19:46, 12/9 VEG) but NYI won in SO; Alex DeBrincat GWG (17:43 12/16 DET); Roman Josi GWG (18:46 1/31 NSH), Sam Reinhart (18:02, 3/1 FLA) but NYI won in regulation; Matthew Tkachuk GWG (19:47 3/19 OTT)

OT Winners

For (10): Mathew Barzal 11/10 @ NJ, JG Pageau 11/13 @ VEG, Matthew Schaefer 11/14 @ UTA and 1/3 Vs TOR, Simon Holmstrom 1/10 @ MIN, Bo Horvat 2/3 vs PIT, JG Pageau 2/26 @ MTL, Simon Holmstrom 2/28 @ CBJ, Bo Horvat 3/7 @SJ, Mathew Barzal 3/11 @ STL

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (4): SEA 11/23, VEG 12/9, TBL 12/13, CHI 12/30

Vs (5): PHI 10/25, BOS 11/4, PHL 11/28, BUF 12/20, NAS 1/8

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 968 \\* 5. Anders Lee 913…

16. Derek King 638 \\* 17. Adam Pelech 632 \\* 18. Ryan Pulock 627 \\* 19. Billy Harris 623 \\* 20. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 21. Frans Nielsen 606 \\* 22. Scott Mayfield 605 \\* 23. Mathew Barzal 601

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310 \\*

4. Anders Lee 305 …

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 152…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Casey Cizikas 122

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 375…

18. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\* 19. Anders Lee 240…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ryan Pulock 183…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 156

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 10. Anders Lee 545 \\* 11. John Tonelli 544 \\* 12. Bob Bourne 542 \\*

13. Mathew Barzal 527…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 278

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +83 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Ryan Pulock +71 \\* 20. Pat Price +70 \\* 21. JP Parise +67 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Bryan Berard 31 \\* 14. Scott Mayfield and Adam Pelech 30

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 183 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\*10. Adam Pelech 145…

15. Tom Kurvers and Gerry Hart 108 \\* 17. Scott Mayfield 107

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 243 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 239…

10. Mark Streit 179 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 175…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 137

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Rick DiPietro 318 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 298…

8. Jaroslav Halak 177\\* 9. Glenn Healy 176 \\* 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 157 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 151 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Roland Melanson 77 \\* 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 29 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 26-27-3-5 on the season; they have moved into a tie with Lehigh Valley for 5th place and are now two points ahead of Springfield for the final playoff spot. The Islanders will host Charlotte on Wednesday and Laval on Friday.

Leaders: Goals: Adam Beckman 24; Assists: Matthew Warren and Marshall Highmore 21 (Matt Luff has 30, 25 prior to being acquired); Points: Beckman 42.(Luff has 47, 39 prior to being acquired)

Goalies: Marcus Hogberg 11-12-6, 2.87, .892; Henrik Tikkanen 12-7-1, 2.51, .899

Season Series Stats

The teams split the season series, 1 game to 1 (Chicago earned 3 points to the Isles' 2).

This was the Hawks' first regulation win at UBS Arena (Isles are 3-1-1); it was only the Isles' second regulation loss in five seasons to Chicago (6-2-2).

UP NEXT

THURSDAY, MARCH 26th — DALLAS AT ISLES 7:00PM

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 6:30); WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles look to sweep the season series from the Dallas Stars for the second time in three seasons as they face-off at UBS on Thursday. The Isles benefited from a last-second video review that wiped out a potential Dallas tying goal on November 18th in Texas; this was also the game that Mikko Rantanen ended Alex Romanov's regular season.

The Isles are 2-1-1 all-time at UBS Arena, and 3-2-1 in their last six games overall against the Stars.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.