The Perfect Match 

After overcoming a long and lengthy battle with cancer, Jim O’Brien felt like he owed everything to the individual who saved his life.

O’Brien, a die-hard New York Islanders fan from Floral Park, was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2019 at age 24. O’Brien had been through a lot – four months of chemotherapy and an initial bone marrow transplant that failed – but through his inner strength and help of the nonprofit organization, Be a Match, he found his stem cell donor in Alissa Watters and underwent a successful bone marrow transplant in 2021.

“Being in good health two years after my transplant, it was always in the back of my mind how I just want to meet my donor,” O’Brien said. “Now the wheels are in motion for that to happen. And I'm just so excited because I just have so much to tell her about the past two years, things that I wouldn't have had if she didn't donate.”

“I'm probably going to give her a big hug and cry my eyes out," he added.

And that’s exactly what he did.

On Saturday, ahead of puck drop between the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers, the long-awaited moment finally arrived. O’Brien and Watters met for the first time in person, sharing a long embrace surrounded by their respective families.

O’Brien was also able to deliver a happy update.

“I got my last biopsy in August,” O’Brien said to her with a smile. “I’m all clean.”

Presented with custom Islanders jerseys, O’Brien beamed with his new threads that sported his last name, while Watters received a jersey that simply had the word “hero” on the back.

“I’m so happy to hear and see you’re doing so well,” Watters said to O’Brien on Saturday. “With all you went through, you did a great job.”