The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 21, 2023

Tanner Fritz and Dennis Cholowski each recorded four points over the past week, as the Bridgeport Islanders navigated their busiest stretch of the season so far. Jeff Kubiak, Karson Kuhlman, and Brian Pinho all chipped in two goals, while Jakub Skarek started three of four games in net.

The Islanders (5-9-1-0) did away with a three-game slide on Sunday afternoon led by 21-year-old winger Eetu Liukas, whose first North American goal became the winner against the Providence Bruins at Total Mortgage Arena. Kuhlman and Pinho (PPG) also scored against Boston’s affiliate, while Fritz and Cholowski had two assists each. Skarek was sensational between the pipes, making 29 saves to backstop a 3-1 victory.