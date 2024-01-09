The Bridgeport Report: Jan. 9, 2024

Ruslan Iskhakov extended his scoring streak to a career-high eight games this past week, recording two goals and two assists in three appearances at Total Mortgage Arena.

The Islanders (10-19-3-0) opened 2024 and a five-game homestand with a 1-1-1-0 record against the Hartford Wolf Pack and Charlotte Checkers. Otto Koivula also had points in each of the three games (two goals, one assist) to push his active point streak to a season-best five games.

Iskhakov, who was named the AHL’s Second Star of the Night on Sunday, tied the League’s single-season record with his fourth overtime goal to lift the Islanders to a 3-2 victory against Charlotte. The 2023 AHL All-Star scored twice in the game to extend his point streak to eight contests, with 11 points over that span (five goals, six assists). William Dufour collected his team-leading fourth power-play goal and Robin Salo had an AHL career-high three assists. Otto Koivula added one assist to extend his point streak to five games (two goals, six assists). Henrik Tikkanen (2-1-0) made 34 saves.