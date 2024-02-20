The Bridgeport Report: Feb. 20, 2024

Maggio’s tremendous weekend got even better on Sunday as the 21-year-old scored a career-high two goals, including the overtime winner, to lift the Islanders to a 2-1 overtime win against Laval. In the process, the former fifth-round draft pick (2022) extended his point streak to a career-best three games and now has seven points (five goals, two assists) in his last eight contests. He has nine goals during his rookie campaign and four goals in his last five games. Henrik Tikkanen (5-3-2) turned aside 27 shots. He has allowed two goals or fewer in six consecutive starts.

The Islanders return to action on Wednesday and will play three games over the next five days. Bridgeport travels to the XL Center in Hartford to rematch the Wolf Pack (25-16-5-0) at 7 p.m. Wednesday night, then concludes a brief two-game road trip on Saturday night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (26-17-6-1). The Islanders host the Springfield Thunderbirds (23-20-3-2) at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

All of the action this season can be seen live on AHLTV or heard for free through the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown 15 minutes prior to puck drop.