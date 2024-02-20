The Bridgeport Report: Feb. 20, 2024

The Week Ahead:
Wednesday, Feb. 21st at Hartford (7 p.m.): The Islanders go for their second win in Hartford this season when they face the Wolf Pack in the eighth of 10 meetings overall. Bridgeport is looking to retaliate after five straight setbacks in the “Battle of Connecticut” including a 4-1 loss at the XL Center on Feb. 9th. The Islanders defeated Hartford on Dec. 22nd, led by William Dufour’s two goals.
Saturday, Feb. 24th at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (6:05 p.m.): The Islanders travel to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for the first time this season. Saturday’s game, which starts an hour earlier than usual, features the second of four matchups between the Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins’ affiliates. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton earned a 4-3 win at Total Mortgage Arena on Jan 13th, despite multi-point performances from Robin Salo, Ruslan Iskhakov, and Jeff Kubiak.
Sunday, Feb. 25th vs. Springfield (3 p.m.): The Islanders return to Total Mortgage Arena on Sunday afternoon with a 3 p.m. matinee against the St. Louis Blues’ affiliate. Bridgeport is 5-2-2-0 against Springfield this season and has points in five straight meetings (3-0-2-0) including back-to-back wins at home Jan. 31st and Feb. 2nd. Tickets are available now and all kids 12 and younger get in for just $10 each at the Yale New Haven Health Box Office. Doors open at 2 p.m.