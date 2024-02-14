The Bridgeport Report: Feb. 14, 2024

Ice Chips:

Tikkanen Turning Heads: Henrik Tikkanen has allowed two goals or fewer in each of his last five starts, posting a .959 save percentage over that span. He boasts a .971 save percentage in his last two starts, stopping 68 of 70 total shots. Tikkanen, a seventh-round draft pick in 2020, is 4-3-2 through nine AHL starts after making 51 ECHL appearances since the beginning of last season.

Koivula Climbs to Second in Assists: Otto Koivula is the only Islander who carries a point streak into the weekend, having earned assists in back-to-back games last week. He registered the primary assist on Karson Kuhlman’s goal last Saturday, his 18th helper of the season and his 111th career assist with Bridgeport. His 111 assists move him past Rob Collins (2003-06) for second place on the team’s all-time list, trailing Jeremy Colliton’s franchise record by 15. He is already second on Bridgeport’s all-time scoring list with 175 points.

Quick Hits: The Islanders’ penalty kill is 61-for-70 at Total Mortgage Arena, the second-best home kill in the AHL (87.1%)… Bridgeport is one of just three Eastern Conference teams that hasn’t allowed a shorthanded goal on the road… The Islanders are tied with Lehigh Valley, Rochester, and Tucson for the most one-goal results in the AHL (23)… Ruslan Iskhakov continues to lead the team in goals (13), assists (21), and points (34)… Paul LaDue returned to the Islanders lineup on Saturday after missing 19 games due to injury.