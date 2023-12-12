The Bridgeport Report: Dec. 12, 2023

The Bridgeport Islanders opened a season-long, six-game road trip this past weekend with a pair of setbacks to the Utica Comets and Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Islanders (6-15-1-0) were outscored 9-2 over the weekend and dropped to 1-10-0-0 away from Total Mortgage Arena this season.

Otto Koivula scored for the fourth straight road game and extended his point streak to a season-best four games overall on Friday night in Utica, but the Islanders fell to the Comets, 4-1, at the Adirondack Bank Center. Koivula passed Jeff Hamilton (2003-06) for third place on the team’s all-time scoring list with his 157th career point and tied Trent Hunter (2001-03) for eighth place on the club’s all-time goals list (60).

Twenty-four hours later, Matt Maggio scored his fourth goal of the year on a deflection midway through the third period, but Springfield goaltender Vadim Zherenko stopped the other 34 chances he faced. Bridgeport outshot its opponent for the third straight game (35-29), held its opponent to less than 30 shots for the fifth straight game, but did not have a power-play opportunity for the first time this season.