While helping co-authors David Kolb and Zach Weinstock write the Islanders' 50th anniversary history, I encountered the names of what I considered underrated members of the Dynasty teams.

I'm sure you know who I'm talking about when I list names such as Stefan Persson, Gord Lane, Ken Morrow, Jean Potvin, Dave Langevin and Mike McEwen on defense.

Up front you have to mention John Tonelli, Bob Nystrom, Lorne Henning, Wayne Merrick, Bob Bourne and the Sutter Brothers, Duane and Brent.

Not too often -- but every once in a while -- another name would sort of sneak in, as if it was flown in from Mars.

Billy Carroll.

And I'd say, "Oh, yeah, Billy Carroll. He was pretty good."

That's what The Maven means when I say, Billy Carroll is THE All-Time Underrated Islander."

Over three Stanley Cup seasons (80-81, 81-82, 82-83), the Toronto native was uncannily good in his role as utility forward and outstanding -- and I do mean OUTSTANDING -- penalty killer, especially with his partner Lorne Henning.

"When Billy was out there on a kill," Bob Nystrom recalled, "He did the most incredible job of holding the other team in check -- and not allowing them to score. Yet he never got the recognition he deserved, nor did Lorne."

"Then Billy might sit for a whole period before he'd be called on again for a PK yet there never was a negative peep out of Carroll's mouth because he wasn't getting enough ice time. The two of them -- Lorne and Bill -- always were encouraging the other guys."

Historian Andrew Podnieks fingered Billy best with these words: "Here was a man with a keen sense of timing and serendipity. He joined the Islanders as choice in time for the 1980-81 season and won three Stanley Cups with them in his first three years in the NHL."

Now I'm not saying that Billy was in the Butch Goring -- greatest PK artist -- class, but

I'd unhesitatingly put Carroll directly behind Butchie when it came to killing the clock

under pressure. That is Carroll and Henning.

What was it that made Billy so attractive to General Manager Bow Tie Bill Torrey? I put the question to Bill's son Richard who was there in Carroll's prime.

"Carroll was one of my all-time favorites," said Rich Torrey. "His speed was underrated as well as his quickness. Plus, he was damn good on face-offs. Whatever Coach Arbour asked him to do, he'd do, and do it without a complaint."