The All-Time Underrated Islander

Stan Fischler recalls the effectiveness of former Islanders center Billy Carroll

By Stan Fischler NYI
@StanFischler

While helping co-authors David Kolb and Zach  Weinstock write the Islanders' 50th anniversary history, I encountered the names of what I considered underrated members of the Dynasty teams.

I'm sure you know who I'm talking about when I list names such as Stefan Persson, Gord Lane, Ken Morrow, Jean Potvin, Dave Langevin and Mike McEwen on defense.

Up front you have to mention John Tonelli, Bob Nystrom, Lorne Henning, Wayne Merrick, Bob Bourne and the Sutter Brothers, Duane and Brent. 

Not too often -- but every once in a while -- another name would sort of sneak in, as if  it was flown in from Mars. 

Billy Carroll. 

And I'd say, "Oh, yeah, Billy Carroll. He was pretty good."

That's what The Maven means when I say, Billy Carroll is THE All-Time Underrated Islander."

Over three Stanley Cup seasons (80-81, 81-82, 82-83), the Toronto native was uncannily good in his role as utility forward and outstanding -- and I do mean OUTSTANDING -- penalty killer, especially with his partner Lorne Henning.

"When Billy was out there on a kill," Bob Nystrom recalled, "He did the most incredible job of holding the other team in check -- and not allowing them to score. Yet he never got the recognition he deserved, nor did Lorne."

"Then Billy might sit for a whole period before he'd be called on again for a PK yet there never was a negative peep out of Carroll's mouth because he wasn't getting enough ice time. The two of them -- Lorne and Bill -- always were encouraging the other guys."

Historian Andrew Podnieks fingered Billy best with these words: "Here was a man with a keen sense of timing and serendipity. He joined the Islanders as choice in time for the 1980-81 season and won three Stanley Cups with them in his first three years in the NHL."

Now I'm not saying that Billy was in the Butch Goring -- greatest PK artist -- class, but
I'd unhesitatingly put Carroll directly behind Butchie when it came to killing the clock
under pressure. That is Carroll and Henning.

What was it that made Billy so attractive to General Manager Bow Tie Bill Torrey? I put the question to Bill's son Richard who was there in Carroll's prime.

"Carroll was one of my all-time favorites," said Rich Torrey. "His speed was underrated as well as his quickness. Plus, he was damn good on face-offs. Whatever Coach Arbour asked him to do, he'd do, and do it without a complaint."

"Billy had that 'laser' stare on the forecheck. He was almost like a 'border collie,' herding sheep into the pen. He'd swivel his lower body while barely moving his head,zeroing in for the kill."

Was there a secret -- or secrets -- to Carroll's success? Brains, my friends, brains. He not only had the wheels, Billy had a form of street-smarts on the ice. Either you have the knack or you don't; and he did!

Islanders Chief Scout Jim Devellano discovered Carroll. Now Executive Vice President of the Detroit Red Wings, Devellano drafted Carroll in Round Two, 38th overall, in the 1979 Amateur Draft.

"Billy had three highly-productive seasons with the London Knights so I drafted him," Devellano explained. "First, he came to me and played on our Islanders farm team in Indianapolis and he was an effective two-way player; plus a good teammate and good guy to boot."

But there was a problem when it came to cracking the Islanders lineup at Carroll's natural position, center.

"Look who was ahead of Billy -- Trottier, Goring, Merrick -- good luck," Devellano said "But Radar figured out how to make room by creating a fourth line that could check and eat up minutes by holding the opposition down."

"I told Al back in February 1980 that Carroll not only could check but he'd do a great job as a penalty-killer. Radar took my advice and history was about to start with our Islanders rolling off four consecutive Cups." 

There is such a thing as a "puck-hog" and a "cry-baby" who never is happy with his ice time. Arbour was grateful that his crack PK artist was neither.

"Shortened ice time never bothered me," Carroll elaborated. "After playing a couple of years in the minors I figured that I'd do anything to stay in the NHL. I learned early with the Islanders that I had to do what they wanted me to do if I intended to stay on the Island. I figured that I'd rather do that than stay in the minors."

After an 18-game NHL "Cup of Coffee" in 1980-81, Billy was gifted by Arbour with 18 games. Considering that he wasn't a top liner his scoring was a remarkable 3-9-12 over the 18 postseason contests. He also played a part in 1982 and 1983 championship tourneys.

"At his best," wrote hockey historian Dan Saraceny, "Carroll was a dynamic of puck-stealing and forechecking."

Yet, Billy Carroll remains a forgotten man to most Islanders fans, but certainly not to teammates such as Bob Nystrom.

"Put it this way," Ny asserted, "Billy did so much to help us win!"

Carroll did it in a plain, simple and right to the point sort of way.

"Really," Nystrom explained,  "All I tried to do was forecheck and keep the other team from setting up while checking as quickly as I  could."

And it worked because he knew his limitations and made the best of his assets.

"Put it this way," concluded Devellano who found the guy, "Billy Carroll had a nice career as an excellent fourth line player!"

Otherwise known to The Maven as the all-time underrated Islander!

