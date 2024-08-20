Matt Moulson’s Hockey Story Becomes Children’s Book 

Matt Moulson’s story of overcoming adversity to make the NHL was published on Tuesday, in the form of a children’s book about the former New York Islanders star.

MattyMo's Grit Pile, the first release from Grit Pile Kidz, aims to teach young athletes important lessons about hard work, determination, resilience, and believing in themselves by relaying Moulson’s personal journey.

“The story brings to life how I discovered my passion and the grit it took to accomplish my dreams,” Moulson said via a press release. “It’s all symbolized by a ‘Grit Pile,’ which is a collection of your hard work, accomplishments, failures, and most importantly, the lessons you have learned through these experiences.”

The book was authored by Greg Presseau and illustrated by Anika Charron, marking the first foray into book writing for the trio of former athletes and coaches. The idea for the book was born out of conversations Moulson, now a youth hockey coach, had with kids on his teams. Moulson has often relayed his long journey to the NHL, which included being cut by various youth teams, to small groups on the ice, but now can reach a wider audience.

“It came from the foundation of just trying to help kids, help youth hockey players, trying to find their passion and let them know that there's not a straight road to wherever you want to go,” Moulson said. “You're going to face some adversity, and you have to build that grit pile, as we talked about in the book, over time.”

Moulson paid his dues as a youth player, once driving 17 hours from North York, ON to Sioux City, IO for a single tryout. If he didn’t make a team, his default was to rededicate himself and work harder with a belief that his hard work would pay off. As a ninth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2003, he beat the odds, making his NHL debut in 2007 with the LA Kings, after completing a four-year stint at Cornell, and a year in the AHL.