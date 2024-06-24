The 20th Pick: A History

The 2024 NHL Draft is taking place on June 28 and 29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas and the New York Islanders hold the 20th pick for the second time in franchise history. NewYorkIslanders.com looks back at some notable players have been taken 20th overall including a few key Isles connections.

Travis Zajac | 2004

Travis Zajac’s 16-year NHL career began with the New Jersey Devils drafting him 20th overall in 2004. The crafty right shot center racked up 552 points (203G, 349A) in 1,037 games. After reaching his 1000th game milestone with the Devils, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native was traded to the Islanders in 2021 along with teammate Kyle Palmieri. Zajac played 13 regular season games for the Islanders and an additional 14 playoff games in the Isles 2021 run to the Stanley Cup Semifinals.