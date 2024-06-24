The 20th Pick: A History

From Travis Zajac to Brian Sutter, NewYorkIslanders.com looks back at some standouts in the history of the 20th pick

Zajac

© Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The 2024 NHL Draft is taking place on June 28 and 29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas and the New York Islanders hold the 20th pick for the second time in franchise history. NewYorkIslanders.com looks back at some notable players have been taken 20th overall including a few key Isles connections.

Travis Zajac | 2004

Travis Zajac’s 16-year NHL career began with the New Jersey Devils drafting him 20th overall in 2004. The crafty right shot center racked up 552 points (203G, 349A) in 1,037 games. After reaching his 1000th game milestone with the Devils, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native was traded to the Islanders in 2021 along with teammate Kyle Palmieri. Zajac played 13 regular season games for the Islanders and an additional 14 playoff games in the Isles 2021 run to the Stanley Cup Semifinals.

BOS@NYI, Gm6: Zajac nets Dobson rebound from in front

Martin Brodeur | 1990

Known as one of the best goalies to ever play in the NHL, Brodeur’s illustrious career began with New Jersey drafting him 20th overall in 1990. Brodeur is a Hall of Famer, three-time Stanley Cup Champion, four-time Vezina winner, five-time Jennings winner and took home the Calder after the 1993-94 season. The Montreal, Quebec native is the only goaltender in history to record four 10-shutout seasons and is the only netminder to post eight 40-win seasons. His 691 regular season wins, 125 shutouts and 1,266 games played still sit atop the NHL record books to this day.

GettyImages-143348408

Michel Goulet | 1979

Goulet was selected 20th overall by the Quebec Nordiques in 1979 – in the first draft where the 20th pick was in the first round as the World Hockey Association ceased, and the NHL welcomed four expansion teams to bring the total number of teams to 21. 

Goulet was drafted from the WHA, where he played one season prior. Goulet blossomed into a prolific scorer in the NHL, recording four 100-point seasons and four 50-goal seasons with the Nordiques. The Peribonka, Quebec native was a five-time All-Star and appeared in the 1992 Stanley Cup Final with the Chicago Blackhawks. Goulet finished his career well over a point-per-game with 1153 points (548G, 605A) in 1089 games with the Nordiques and Blackhawks. Goulet was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1998.

Goulet

Brian Sutter | 1976 

The St. Louis Blues selected Brian Sutter 20th overall in 1976 and he was the first of famous six Sutter brothers to be drafted into the NHL. Sutter’s 303 goals and 636 points are both third all-time in Blues history and his 1,786 PIMs are the franchise record. He served as captain for nine of his 12 seasons and became head coach immediately after retiring in 1988. He won the Jack Adams Award after the 1990-91 season. His brother Brent won two Cups with the Islanders in 1982 and 1983 and his brother Duane won four straight Cups during the Islanders dynasty.

