Teacher of the Month: Jeffrey Lasher

Meet our Xerox Future Goals Teacher of the Month for December

2425_171_TOTM_1920x1080_December (1)
By New York Islanders Community Relations
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

Jeffrey Lasher is a math teacher at James Madison High School

Tell us about yourself!

This is my 9th year of teaching math in Brooklyn and I've been an Islanders fan for my whole life. In the last 4 years, I created a senior elective sports statistics class where we compare teams, players and predict outcomes of different games with using equations and formulas. I'm honored to have received teacher of the month and I hope my students value me as much as I care about them!

If you played hockey, what position would you have and why?

I would play defense since that's the most important position! Offense wins games, but defense wins championships.

Who is your favorite Islanders player and why?

I'm a big fan of Sorokin because he continues to stand on his head every game, and he's the reason so many games are won. I also love the mascots: Sparky and Nyisles! They always command the crowd and must make sure they are full of energy, just like teachers!

