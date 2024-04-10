Islanders Teacher of the Month: Sasha Roopchand

Meet our EverFi Future Goals Teacher of the Month for April

By New York Islanders Community Relations
Sasha Roopchand is a teacher at The Brooklyn Green School 

Tell us about yourself!

I am a firm believer that one’s zip code should not and cannot determine their future. Being an educator is more than leading instruction in front of the classroom or gymnasium (I get to do both and LOVE IT!!!!). We wear multiple hats and fill the shoes of many. We are multifaceted. Always remember that the educational environment isn’t confined to the classroom but, instead, extends into the home and the community and around the world. Aside from the NY Islanders, we also partner with BSE Global who provides a range of opportunities for my students and their families to attend Brooklyn Nets games or participate in physical activities, such as ice skating, for little to no cost.

What is your favorite part of the Future Goals™ program? How do you see STEM in the game of hockey?

My favorite part of the Future Goals™ program is how interactive and engaging it is for students. It allows me to connect the sport we were participating in for Phys Edu to other content areas such as Math & Science. Students were able to think more deeply about the sport of hockey and also realize that there’s a ton of work and roles within the hockey world.

If you played hockey, what position would you play?

If I were to ever play hockey, I would love to be a goalie. The suspense, anticipation and excitement of playing that position draws me in. It is also a position that takes a ton of concentration, heart and adaptability. I am a volleyball player and I look at the goalie position as a middle blocker. You’re there! You’re present. You defend the net. There will be times your opponents score but there will also be times where your play stellar defense.

The New York Islanders in partnership with NFP recognize and appreciate the teachers and school staff members who work hard to provide and inspire brighter futures. Children are our future, let's celebrate those who positively impact them each and everyday.

