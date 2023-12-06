Talkin' Isles: Ed Westfall 

Ed Westfall joins Ep. 53 of the podcast

TI Ep Westfall web
By Cory Wright, Greg Picker and Rachel Luscher

Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here.

Original Islander Ed Westfall joins Greg and Cory for Ep. 53 of the podcast. The first Isles captain talks about: 

1:57 - The 1972 Expansion Draft

4:20 - How he became the Islanders first captain 

24:52 - Representing the Isles as their first All-Star

26:36 - The 1975 playoff run and the Kate Smith story

36:19 - Playing his whole career without a helmet 

52:07 - Reaction to having a rink named after him on LI 

**LISTEN HERE**

