Takeaways: Third Period Comeback Powers 4-3 Shootout Win Over Penguins

The New York Islanders staged a third period comeback on Tuesday night, ultimately scoring a 4-3 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at UBS Arena.

Down 3-1 in the third period, the Islanders got goals from Simon Holmstrom (PPG) and JG Pageau to force the extra frame, where Bo Horvat’s lone goal in the shootout held up as the game-deciding goal. Kyle Palmieri rounded out the scoring for the Islanders. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin (PPG) and Michael Bunting scored for the Penguins.

With the win, the Islanders recorded their first win of the season when trailing after two periods, improving to 1-4-1 in that scenario.

“It's good for the confidence coming back in this game where we didn't have much going,” Pageau said. “We came back, and I thought we were a better team at the end.”