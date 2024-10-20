Takeaways: Isles Outlast Habs, Win 4-3 in Marathon Shootout 

It took three periods, one overtime, and a nine-round shootout, but the New York Islanders found a way to outlast the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Noah Dobson’s first-career shootout tally held up as the game-deciding goal, giving the Isles a 4-3 win in their first game back at UBS Arena following a three-game road trip.

“Finally,” Dobson joked about his first shootout goal, which came on his fourth-career attempt. “It felt good. Obviously, not the most common spot for us d-men, but as we getting down the line, we're getting ready and just try to make the most of the opportunity. Obviously, a huge win.”

Dobson also finished the game with two assists and a game-high seven shots, while Bo Horvat (PPG), Kyle Palmieri and Anders Lee scored in regulation for the Isles. Cole Caufield scored a pair of goals, including a power-play goal, while rookie defenseman Logan Mailloux’s first-career NHL goal rounded out the scoring for the Habs.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 21-of-24 shots in regulation and OT, plus another seven in the shootout, while Cayden Primeau stopped 33-of-36 in regulation and six in the bonus round.

The shootout win was the Islanders first since Nov. 18, 2023 in Calgary and first nine-round shootout since Jan. 18, 2022 against Philadelphia.