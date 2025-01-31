Takeaways: Isles Extend Win Streak to Six Games with 3-0 Shutout Against Flyers

Holmstrom, Gatcomb and Palmieri score, while Sorokin stops 23 for third shutout of season

By Cory Wright
Home? Road? It doesn’t matter for the New York Islanders these days, as the Isles extended their winning streak to a season-high six games, following a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

Simon Holmstrom and Marc Gatcomb scored second period goals for the Isles, while Kyle Palmieri scored in the third period. Ilya Sorokin stopped all 23 shots he saw for his third shutout of the season.

With the win, the Islanders (53 points) leapfrogged the Flyers (52 points) and New York Rangers (52 points) and moved into fifth place in the Metropolitan Division standings.

The recipe for Thursday’s win was similar to the other five on the recent streak, stingy defense, tight third periods and balanced scoring. The Isles have now outscored opponents 21-7 on their current run, which is also the longest active win streak in the NHL. They limited the Flyers to four shots in a suffocating third period and got goals from three different lines.

“Every line contributed,” Palmieri said. “It might not have showed up on the scoresheet, but I think everyone found a way to tilt the ice in our favor.”

TAKEAWAYS:

- The Islanders caught a break early, as Matvei Michkov power-play goal was successfully challenged and overturned due to goalie interference, which allowed them to kill off an Adam Pelech double-minor. The Islanders penalty kill held the Flyers to just one shot on goal during the double-minor and ultimately went three for three on the evening. Postgame several Islanders – and Roy – credited the early PK with being a turning point in the game.

- Holmstrom is heating up, as he scored his third goal – and fourth point – in the past two games. The Swedish forward went top shelf on Ivan Fedotov to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead midway through the second period, snapping a shot through traffic. Holmstrom established a new career-high with his 26th point on Tuesday and is building on it.

- Gatcomb was all smiles after his first NHL goal, driving the net and converting a cross-crease feed from Kyle MacLean. The goal doubled as Gatcomb’s first NHL point and doubled the Islanders lead to 2-0.

“It's definitely something you dream of your whole life, so it's special,” Gatcomb said. “Definitely super excited to get that one and, most importantly, a huge win.”

Gatcomb also tied for the team lead with five hits, a trait that has been received well by his veteran teammates.

“He's been a tremendous spark for us,” Palmieri said. “The way he plays, it's such an honest game, finishes his checks, he's got a smile on his face, and kind of brings that energy a lot like MacLean did last year when he got called up. That work ethic is infectious to the guys around him, so to see him get rewarded and that line plays so well, it's awesome.”

- Palmieri busted out of a 14-game goal drought on Thursday with a third period tally, coming into the zone with speed, taking a quick feed from Casey Cizikas and snipping top corner on Fedotov from the dot. It was Palmieri’s first goal since Dec. 23, and though the veteran winger had recorded three assists in the three games and finding other ways to make an impact, he was relieved to see one drop.

“The way our team's playing, it's a good time coming into the rink and honestly, as cliche as it is, you don't really want to think about it, but it's definitely nice,” Palmieri said. “Right now, we're enjoying each other as a group and we want to keep this thing rolling.”

- Sorokin was solid again for the lslanders stopping all 23 shots he saw for his third shutout of the season and the 21st of his career. He had to be sharp early, with quality saves on Tyson Forester and Morgan Frost in the first period, as well as a Bobby Brink one-timer from the slot on a first period penalty kill.

The win was Sorokin’s fifth straight – one of those wins was essentially a relief appearance in OT - and he’s only allowed four total goals over that span. Head Coach Patrick Roy highlighted Sorokin’s reads and overall confidence as keys to his play of late.

“What I love about him right now, it looks easy,” Roy said.

ODDS AND ENDS:

- With an assist on Holmstrom’s goal, Scott Perunovich has assists in his first two games with the Islanders.

- Max Tsyplakov dropped the gloves with Scott Laughton in the first period for his first NHL fight. The scuffle settled the lingering animosity between Tsyplakov and the Flyers from Tsyplakov’s hit on Ryan Poehling on Jan. 16.

- Of the Islanders 47 shot attempts, only nine were blocked. Why is that notable? The Flyers lead the league in blocked shots, but the Isles were able to open up shooting lanes and opted for quality over quantity.

LINEUP NOTES:

No Notes. Same lineup from Tuesday’s win over Colorado.

Snapshots from the New York Islanders 3-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. Photos by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images, Emilee Chinn/Getty Images and Tyler Brosious/New York Islanders.

NOTABLE QUOTE:

Marc Gatcomb on his first handful of NHL games:

“Every day here, you learn something new, and slowly it gets more and more comfortable, I guess. Just trying to take it day by day and do what I can out there. It's definitely great to get the first go out of the way, but just physicality and just trying to bring energy and do what I can out there.”

NEXT GAME:

The Islanders head to Tampa for a Saturday night date with the Lightning, the first of back-to-back games in Florida, as they play the Panthers on Sunday evening.

