Takeaways: Isles Extend Win Streak to Six Games with 3-0 Shutout Against Flyers

Home? Road? It doesn’t matter for the New York Islanders these days, as the Isles extended their winning streak to a season-high six games, following a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

Simon Holmstrom and Marc Gatcomb scored second period goals for the Isles, while Kyle Palmieri scored in the third period. Ilya Sorokin stopped all 23 shots he saw for his third shutout of the season.

With the win, the Islanders (53 points) leapfrogged the Flyers (52 points) and New York Rangers (52 points) and moved into fifth place in the Metropolitan Division standings.

The recipe for Thursday’s win was similar to the other five on the recent streak, stingy defense, tight third periods and balanced scoring. The Isles have now outscored opponents 21-7 on their current run, which is also the longest active win streak in the NHL. They limited the Flyers to four shots in a suffocating third period and got goals from three different lines.

“Every line contributed,” Palmieri said. “It might not have showed up on the scoresheet, but I think everyone found a way to tilt the ice in our favor.”