Takeaways: Isles Cruise to 7-4 Victory Over Preds

Ilya Sorokin scores goalie goal, Brock Nelson scored twice as Isles win second straight

By Rachel Luscher
The New York Islanders were in the driver’s seat on Saturday afternoon en route to a 7-4 victory over the Nashville Predators at UBS Arena.

A season-high, seven-goal outburst was capped off with a goalie goal, as Ilya Sorokin not only backstopped the Isles with 22 saves, but was credited with a goal to ice the game with an empty-netter. Brock Nelson (2G, 1A) JG Pageau (1G, 1A), Kyle Palmieri (PPG), Bo Horvat and Casey Cizikas (1G, 1A) also scored for the Isles. Cole Smith (2G), Colton Sissons and Marc Del Gaizo provided offense for Nashville. Juuse Saros stopped 30-of-36 shots in the loss.

After picking up an important two points in the standings, the Islanders (61 points) sit five points back of the Detroit Red Wings (66 points) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (66 points) for the two wild card spots in the Eastern Conference, though those teams will face each other later tonight.

NSH at NYI | Recap

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Islanders were physical out of the gate and were quick to grab an early lead. Adam Boqvist sent a pass along the half wall toward Cizikas, who made a gritty play behind the net to find Pageau in the slot, who snapped it past Saros to open the scoring at 2:37.

Palmieri doubled the lead, attempting to make a deflection on a Boqvist shot on the power play, but found the loose puck and shelved in a backhand to take a 2-0 lead at the 12:27 mark of the first period.

The Isles kept piling on offense as Horvat shot a pass over to Anders Lee, whose one-timer was saved by Saros, but the rebound bounced back in Horvat’s direction for him to bury the Islanders’ third goal of the game. The shot advantage heavily favored the Islanders 19-3 after the opening 20 minutes.

"We had a really good first period," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "We had 19 shots, [it] was probably the best first period of the season. It was nice to see us come in that way, and we were ready."

NSH@NYI: Sorokin scores empty-net goal

The Predators got once back when Sissons chipped the puck around Tony DeAngelo at the Nashville blue line and beat Alexander Romanov in a foot race, with Sissons chipping the puck past Sorokin at the 1:03 mark of the middle frame.

The Isles went on the kill after a Cizikas minor penalty for hooking, but Nelson grabbed the three-goal lead back with a shorthanded goal, making it 4-1 1:35 after Nashville scored their first goal of the game.

After Del Gaizo’s first NHL goal made it 4-2 Nelson had time and space in the right circle to corral the puck and wrist it through Saros to – once again- regain a three-goal lead. Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette challenged for goalie interference, but the goal stood.

Cizikas came through with a third period goal to take a commanding 6-2 lead, but Smith scored twice to get Nashville within two.

The high point of the game when the Isles’ empty net goal was credited to Sorokin, marking his first career goal. Sorokin was the last player to touch the puck before an own goal by the Preds.

NYI 7 vs NSH 4: Ilya Sorokin

SOROKIN’S GOALIE GOAL

Sorokin and his teammates were all smiles after his first goal, swarming him with hugs twice – for a 22-save performance after the win – after his first career goal.

Though Sorokin didn’t shoot the puck, he was the last Islander to touch it as Steven Stamkos sent an errant pass the length of the ice into an empty Nashville net. Sorokin had a huge smile on his face after his tally but said a goalie goal was never something he especially strived for.

“I never think about this,” Sorokin said with a laugh. “It happened quick. I don't care about this.”

It’s not really a surprise that Sorokin doesn’t have an offensive inkling, as he wasn’t very shot-happy at the 2023 All-Star Game, but his teammates couldn’t be more thrilled for him.

"It was so satisfying," Pageau said of Sorokin's goalie goal. "We've watched him in the All-Star competition couple years ago, not even close from shooting it, and so I guess that's a different way to score, but it's his first goal, and we're all super happy for him. It’s a moment he’ll remember for sure.”

With the goal, Sorokin became the second netminder in team history to score a goal, following Billy Smith on Nov. 28, 1979.

NSH@NYI: Pageau scores goal against Juuse Saros

FASCHING GIVES ISLES A JUMP

Roy was looking for energy and physicality out of Hudson Fasching, and he got it. The winger was buzzing on a line with Pageau and Cizikas and delivering important hits in Saturday’s win over the Preds.

Fasching was instrumental in the Islanders’ first goal, as he laid a hit at the red line that helped the Isles regain possession. Cizikas then helped get the puck deep and Fasching made another hit along the boards in the Preds zone before to allow Ryan Pulock to fire a wrister from the point. Cizikas handled the puck behind the net and send a feed to Pageau in the slot, who got the job done.

The whole line was clicking all night, but Fasching’s effectiveness stood out.

"We know what Fasching will give us," Roy said. "He's a very honest player out there. He works hard, competes and skated well. He's been working extremely hard to have that chance.

Fasching also recorded his first point of the season, a primary assist on Cizikas’ goal in the third period. He skated 12:24 and finished the night with a plus-two rating.

UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 7, Predators 4

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' 7-4 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday afternoon at UBS Arena. Photos by Dennis DaSilva, Sam Johnston and Michael Mooney, New York Islanders

LINEUP NOTES

Pierre Engvall drew into the lineup in place of Max Tsyplakov. Engvall skated 9:39 and took two shots on a line with Kyle MacLean and Marc Gatcomb.

Fasching started the game on a line with Pageau and Cizikas in his second game after returning from a 17-game absence.

ODDS AND ENDS

  • Boqvist recorded his first multi-point game as an Islander with two assists.
  • Horvat buried his 20th goal of the season, which marked his eighth 20-goal season (second with the Isles).
  • Palmieri has five goals in his last six games.
  • Nelson has five shorthanded points this season (3G, 2A).
  • Romanov’s point streak was extended to three games (2G, 1A).

NOTABLE QUOTE

Pageau on picking up an important two points at a crucial point of the season:

"From start to the finish, and Sorokin's goal, I thought it was an awesome day for us. Everyone showed up. Those games are big at this time of the season. We want to win them. I thought we were a better team today.”

NEXT GAME

The Islanders take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday in the first half of a back-to-back set. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

