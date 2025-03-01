Takeaways: Isles Cruise to 7-4 Victory Over Preds

The New York Islanders were in the driver’s seat on Saturday afternoon en route to a 7-4 victory over the Nashville Predators at UBS Arena.

A season-high, seven-goal outburst was capped off with a goalie goal, as Ilya Sorokin not only backstopped the Isles with 22 saves, but was credited with a goal to ice the game with an empty-netter. Brock Nelson (2G, 1A) JG Pageau (1G, 1A), Kyle Palmieri (PPG), Bo Horvat and Casey Cizikas (1G, 1A) also scored for the Isles. Cole Smith (2G), Colton Sissons and Marc Del Gaizo provided offense for Nashville. Juuse Saros stopped 30-of-36 shots in the loss.

After picking up an important two points in the standings, the Islanders (61 points) sit five points back of the Detroit Red Wings (66 points) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (66 points) for the two wild card spots in the Eastern Conference, though those teams will face each other later tonight.