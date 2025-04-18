Takeaways: Islanders Season Ends with 6-1 Loss to Blue Jackets 

The Islanders finish the 2024-25 season with a record of 35-35-12

2425_3Takeaways_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders’ season came to an end in a 6-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night at Nationwide Arena.

Cole Sillinger (1G, 1A), Dante Fabbro, Dmitri Voronkov, Sean Kuraly, Zach Werenski (1G, 1A) and Adam Fantilli scored for the Blue Jackets. Hudson Fasching scored late in the third period to avoid the shutout. Marcus Hogberg made 20 saves on 26 shots, while Jet Greaves turned aside all but one of the 37 shots he faced.

“Not the result we wanted at all,” Captain Anders Lee said. “We gave too many odd-man rushes. They’re a skilled team that puts them in when they get them.”

The Islanders finished the season right at NHL-.500 with a record of 35-35-12, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2021-21.

NYI at CBJ | Recap

HOW IT HAPPENED

After a scoreless first period, the Islanders found themselves in a hole in a second period that kept getting deeper and they couldn’t dig themselves out of it, ultimately resulting in a 5-0 deficit.

Sillinger got the scoring started by taking advantage of a turnover in the Isles zone, snaking through defenders and depositing a wrister past Hogberg at the 2:21 mark of the middle frame. The Blue Jackets broke open the game from there, as Fabbro’s shot from the half wall snuck past Hogberg at 7:43 and Voronkov added a goal under three minutes later to take a 3-0 lead.

The Islanders caught a break as Kent Johnson had a goal disallowed because of a high stick, but Columbus kept piling it on with Kuraly and Werenski adding tallies before the second period was over. It marked the first time all season that the Islanders allowed five goals in a single period.

Fasching’s shot tipped over the glove of Greaves to get the Isles on the board at the 14:48 mark and Casey Cizikas picked up the sole assist, but Fantilli re-established the five-goal advantage back with under two minutes to play.

The Islanders also ran into a hot goaltender, as Greaves had another strong performance. The 24-year-old is 5-0-0 in his last five starts, making 153 saves on 157 shots faced over that span. Fasching’s goal ended a 173:38 shutout streak for Greaves, which is fourth longest in franchise history.

“Greaves moved really well, he got across his crease really well and there weren’t a lot of rebounds,” Lee said. “We tested him a few times, not too many secondary chances and for the most part they played really well in front of him.”

NYI@CBJ: Fasching scores goal against Jet Greaves

MARTIN WEARS THE “A”

Matt Martin was an alternate captain for the second straight game and third time in his career on Thursday night, in what could potentially be his final NHL game.

After getting handshakes from Washington on Tuesday, the Blue Jackets lined up for handshakes with Martin after the game, which was appreciated as a classy move from the franchise.

“I appreciate that,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “It’s nice what they did for Martin, and he deserved that. He did so much for this organization, he’s been great for the game.”

Longtime linemates Martin and Cizikas embraced on the ice after the game.

LINEUP NOTES

Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock and Alexander Romanov (illness) missed Thursday’s contest. As a result, Mike Reilly and Adam Boqvist drew into the lineup with Scott Perunovich staying in.

Perunovich played for the second straight game since sitting out since Feb. 25. Reilly played for the first time since Mar. 26 and Boqvist was in the lineup for the first time since Apr. 1.

2425_PostgamePortfolio_1920x1080
GettyImages-2210117302
GettyImages-2210117377
GettyImages-2210117497
GettyImages-2210117503
GettyImages-2210117482
GettyImages-2210117339
GettyImages-2210113475
GettyImages-2210113389
GettyImages-2210113547
GettyImages-2210113069
GettyImages-2210113212
GettyImages-2210113424 (1)
GettyImages-2210112015
GettyImages-2210118624
GettyImages-2210118747
GettyImages-2210118601
/

UBS Postgame Photos: Blue Jackets 6, Islanders 1

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' 6-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Apr. 17, 2025. Photos by Ben Jackson and Kirk Irwin/Getty Images.

NOTABLE QUOTE

Lee on the focus heading into the offseason:

“We have to regroup in some form, individually and as a team. Lot to reflect on and learn from here. We grinded this thing out and weren’t able to pull ourselves above water and give ourselves a chance. Everyone has to go home, get themselves ready for the fall and get ready to go after this thing again.”

THANK YOU FANS

That does it for the 2024-25 season. Thanks for following along every step of the way, from reading NewYorkIslanders.com, listening to our podcasts and embracing the first season of the brand-new Isles + UBS Arena app. It’s always exciting to hit the ground running with a new platform, and we would not have been able to do it without your support. Much more is on the horizon.

Stay tuned for the NHL Draft, free agency and features over the summer before next season’s adventure begins. It’ll be October before we know it.

Related Content

CBJ 6 vs NYI 1: Patrick Roy

CBJ 6 vs NYI 1: Anders Lee

News Feed

Isles Day to Day: Pulock and Pelech Out vs Columbus

Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

The Skinny: Capitals 3, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Martin Honored by Fans as Isles Drop Home Finale

Emotional Martin “Proud” to be Islander Ahead of Regular Season Home Finale

Martin Named Islanders Nominee For 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Isles Day to Day: Pelech In Vs Capitals

Game Preview: Islanders vs Capitals

Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 14, 2025

The Skinny: Islanders 1, Devils 0

Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Devils 1-0

This Day in Isles History: April 13

Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

The Skinny: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 SO

Takeaways: Islanders Eliminated From Playoffs After 4-3 Shootout Loss to Flyers

Start Time Changed for Islanders-Capitals Game on April 15

Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

The Skinny: Rangers 9, Islanders 2