Takeaways: Islanders Season Ends with 6-1 Loss to Blue Jackets 

HOW IT HAPPENED

After a scoreless first period, the Islanders found themselves in a hole in a second period that kept getting deeper and they couldn’t dig themselves out of it, ultimately resulting in a 5-0 deficit.

Sillinger got the scoring started by taking advantage of a turnover in the Isles zone, snaking through defenders and depositing a wrister past Hogberg at the 2:21 mark of the middle frame. The Blue Jackets broke open the game from there, as Fabbro’s shot from the half wall snuck past Hogberg at 7:43 and Voronkov added a goal under three minutes later to take a 3-0 lead.

The Islanders caught a break as Kent Johnson had a goal disallowed because of a high stick, but Columbus kept piling it on with Kuraly and Werenski adding tallies before the second period was over. It marked the first time all season that the Islanders allowed five goals in a single period.

Fasching’s shot tipped over the glove of Greaves to get the Isles on the board at the 14:48 mark and Casey Cizikas picked up the sole assist, but Fantilli re-established the five-goal advantage back with under two minutes to play.

The Islanders also ran into a hot goaltender, as Greaves had another strong performance. The 24-year-old is 5-0-0 in his last five starts, making 153 saves on 157 shots faced over that span. Fasching’s goal ended a 173:38 shutout streak for Greaves, which is fourth longest in franchise history.

“Greaves moved really well, he got across his crease really well and there weren’t a lot of rebounds,” Lee said. “We tested him a few times, not too many secondary chances and for the most part they played really well in front of him.”