Takeaways: Islanders Score Five Second Period Goals to Beat Panthers 5-2

The New York Islanders took care of business against an injury-ravaged Florida Panthers team, as they exploded for five unanswered second period goals to score a 5-2 win at UBS Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Brayden Schenn led the way with a three-point game (1G, 2A), while Marc Gatcomb (1G, 1A), Simon Holmstrom, Emil Heineman and Casey Cizikas scored for the Islanders. Matthew Tkachuk (2G) was the only goal scorer for the Panthers.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 19 of the 21 shots in the win. Daniil Tarasov made 35 saves on 40 shots for Florida.

The Islanders (89 points) temporarily moved into second place in the Metropolitan Division. The Pittsburgh Penguins (88 points) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (87 points) are in action later tonight.

The Isles took care of their own business on Saturday and got some help from the Tampa Bay Lightning, who scored a 4-2 comeback win over the Ottawa Senators (86 points). The Sens still have one game in-hand on the Isles.

“The rest of the games are playoff games,” Bo Horvat said. “They're big games for us, big points, and we need all the wins we can get.”