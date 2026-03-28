Boqvist Earns First Iron Man Mask

Adam Boqvist took home his first Iron Man mask on Saturday, as the New York Islanders skated to a 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers at UBS Arena.

Boqvist skated 12:07 with one shot on goal and three total shot attempts on Saturday, playing on a pairing with Scott Mayfield. Boqvist has played in four straight games for the third time this season.

The Islanders defenseman also won the Battle of Boqvist’s on Saturday, as he played opposite his brother, Jesper.

Casey Cizikas, who scored in Saturday’s win, was the most recent recipient of the Iron Man mask.