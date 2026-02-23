Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 23, 2026

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

AITCHESON BREAKS BARRIE COLTS RECORD FOR POINTS BY DEFENSEMAN

Kashawn Aitcheson became the Barrie Colts’ all-time franchise points leader among defensemen on Saturday.

Aitcheson passed Brandt Clarke (158 points) for the record and did so in style, recording four points (2G, 2A) in a 7-4 win over the Brantford Bulldogs.

His record-breaking point came via a goal on a semi-breakaway that pulled Barrie within one goal, making it 2-1 in the eventual 7-4 win over the Brantford Bulldogs on Saturday. The record was an accomplishment Aitcheson had his sights set on all season.