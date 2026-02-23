Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 23, 2026

Eklund, who was drafted by the Islanders in the first round (16th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, has scored in three of his four games in the month of February.
The 19-year-old forward is tied for fifth on Djurgårdens IF with 17 points (5G, 12A) in his first season in Sweden’s top hockey league. He was a key member of Team Sweden as they won the 2026 World Junior Championship in early January.
GIDLOF’S UNBEATEN WEEK
Marcus Gidlof kept a clean sheet in his last two games and pitched a shutout, continuing his solid first Swedish Hockey League (SHL) season.
Gidlof, who was selected by the Islanders in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, stopped all 26 shots on goal in Leksands IF’s 3-0 victory over Orebro Hockey on Saturday. The 20-year-old hunkered down and saved 10 shots in Orebro Hockey’s third period rally.
He did not allow a goal in Leksands IF’s 2-1 overtime win over Skelleftea AIK on Thursday, as he entered the game in relief.
Gidlof is 9-14-0 with a 2.89 GAA, .894 SV% and 4 SO this season.
CHL
Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 46GP, 26G, 35A, 61P, 65PIM
Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 46GP, 12G, 19A, 31P, 16PIM
Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 36GP, 15-15-2, 3.91 GAA, .891 SV%, 0 SO
Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 54GP, 33G, 42A, 75P, 16PIM
Tomas Poletín (Kelowna) WHL | 35GP, 19G, 12A, 31P, 34PIM
Jesse Nurmi (London) OHL | 21 GP, 13G, 14A, 27P, 8PIM
KHL
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 13GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 0PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 25GP, 9G, 9A, 18P, 14PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL) | 6GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 0PIM
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 32GP, 17-8-0, 1.65 GAA, .935 SV%, 5 SO
SWEDEN
Victor Eklund | Djurgårdens IF (SHL) | 35GP, 5G, 12A, 17P, 12PIM
Marcus Gidlof | Leksands IF (SHL) | 23GP, 9-14-0, 2.89 GAA, .894 SV%, 4 SO
Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 7GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM
Dennis Good Bogg | Karlskrona HK (HockeyEttan) | 27GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 41PIM
NCAA
Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 28GP, 0G, 8A, 8P, 23PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 30GP, 13G, 12A, 25P, 20PIM
Zachary Shultz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 12GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 12PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 31GP, 11G, 13A, 24P, 30PIM
Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 30GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 18PIM
Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 27GP, 13G, 7A, 20P, 8PIM
Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 30GP, 5G, 7A, 12P, 18PIM
Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 27GP, 5G, 18A, 23P, 8PIM