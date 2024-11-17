Takeaways: Islanders Point Streak Snapped in Seattle

TIGHT GAME BREAKS LATE AGAINST ISLES:

Both the Islanders and Kraken came into Saturday’s game on hot streaks, so it was no surprise to see the game tied late in the third period.

Nelson’s shorthanded goal put the Isles ahead 2-1 at 4:49, but a quick response from McCann on a breakaway 37 seconds later notched the game 2-2.

The stalemate was ended by Oleksiak, whose point shot deflected off of Nelson and just squeaked past Sorokin. The Islanders challenged the play for goalie interference, but the call ultimately stood, much to the chagrin of Patrick Roy, who said the officials told him there was contact from Brandon Tanev, but not enough to overturn the goal.

“He said it was not enough,” Roy said. “He went in by himself. He bumped into our goalie while the puck was coming, and apparently there's enough and not enough.”

The challenge proved consequential, as the Islanders were forced to kill off the ensuing penalty. On the PK, the Isles had a chance to tie the score, as Nelson was denied by Daccord on a shorthanded breakaway.

“It hurts,” Nelson said. “Have to find a way to block the shot, not deflect it in front of Sorokin. I thought we had good things, played a solid road game, got the lead and would like to hold it in the third there and get back in attack. But, yeah, this one hurts.”

It was a sour note for the Islanders five-game point streak to end on and while the challenge was a point of frustration, Roy said he was happy with his team’s overall performance.

“I loved my team tonight,” Roy said. “We played a strong game. Played a solid road game. I thought we had our chances. I thought we possessed the puck. I thought we defended well, except maybe for the second goal, where we had a bit of a miscommunication.”

Of the Kraken’s three goals, two came via a bad bounce. That’s how Gourde opened the scoring 8:40 into the first period, as Tanev’s sharp-angled shot hit Gourde in the chest before dropping in behind Ilya Sorokin.

The Islanders outshot the Kraken 21-20 at even strength and held a 9-5 advantage in high-danger chances at five-on-five, per Natural Stat Trick.