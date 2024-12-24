Takeaways: Islanders Lose 7-1 to Sabres

The New York Islanders went into the holiday break on a losing note, falling 7-1 to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night at UBS Arena.

It was a tough result for the Islanders, who followed up a rousing 6-3 win over a division leader in Toronto on Saturday with a disappointing loss to the last-place Sabres, who busted a 13-game winless skid.

“There's no good way to put how that game went,” Captain Anders Lee said. "We were garbage.”

Beck Malenstyn, Jiri Kulich (2G, 1A), Jason Zucker (PPG), Zach Benson, Jack Quinn (1G, 1A) and Tage Thompson (ENG) scored for the Sabres, who picked up their first win since Nov. 23. Rasmus Dahlin had four assists, while Dylan Cozens had a pair of helpers.

Kyle Palmieri scored the lone goal for the Islanders.

The seven goals against was a season-high and the first time they’d allowed seven since Dec. 27, 2023 against Pittsburgh. The loss cost the Islanders a chance to get to NHL .500 before the NHL’s holiday break and has them in last place in the Metropolitan Division at the holiday break.

“We should be embarrassed that we came out like that, especially at home, in front of our fans in the last game before the break,” Bo Horvat said. “It’s unacceptable. I take accountability for the way I played, and everybody else has too in here as well.”