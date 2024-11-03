Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Rangers 5-2

SPECIAL TEAMS THE DIFFERENCE ON SUNDAY:

The Rangers top-10 special teams lived up to their billing on Sunday afternoon, with the Islanders allowing both a power-play goal and shorthanded goal to the Blueshirts.

The shorthanded goal came early, with Noah Dobson’s cross-ice pass getting picked off by Mika Zibanejad after some pressure on the Isles defenseman by Kreider. Zibanejad eventually fed Kreider for a two-on-one to open the scoring at 3:44 and it was nearly 2-0 on the same penalty, had it not been for a spectacular save by Ilya Sorokin on Reilly Smith.

“We gave three good chances on our power play,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “I'm sure [Dobson] would like to make a different play on that one, but after that I mean, I'm proud of our group, because we battle back.”

The Rangers also netted a power-play goal in the second period, with Panarin wristing a puck through traffic at 11:04 to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead. Panarin’s power-play goal finished a sequence that saw the Islanders fail to score on a five-on-three, negate a five-on-four power play by taking a penalty before winding up on a five-on-three of their own.

While the Islanders had some looks, ultimately the power play went 0-for-5, generating five shots and allowing a shorthanded goal, while the penalty kill went two-for-three.

“Shesterkin made some great saves, but we have to find a way on the power play to bang one home,” Anders Lee said. “Whether it's ugly, whether it's just getting the puck to the net, we can do a better job.”