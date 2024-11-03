Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Rangers 5-2

The New York Islanders suffered a loss at the hands of their crosstown rivals on Sunday, falling 5-2 to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
Casey Cizikas and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, while Chris Kreider (SHG), Vincent Trocheck, Artemi Panarin (PPG, ENG) and Adam Edstrom scored for the Rangers, who led nearly wire-to-wire after opening the scoring 3:44 into the game.
Ilya Sorokin stopped 35 of 39 in the loss, while Igor Shesterkin stopped 35 of 37 in the win.
“Obviously, we want better, but I thought a lot of guys stepped up tonight,” Ryan Pulock said. “We created some really good scoring chances, but the end of the day, we have to find a way to get some more looks on the power play, and find a way to score another goal or two on the power play.”